Single Payer rears its ugly head again.

A fellow I’ve known slightly for many years is editor of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honorary society magazine, The Pharos. He has a lead editorial in The current issue It is titled “Now is the time to enact a US Healthcare System.
Now, don’t get me wrong. Dick has had a more successful career than I have. Many years ago I knew him and he read his acceptance letter to USC medical school in my apartment. He did well in medical school, almost as well as I did, but his wife agreed to go to New York for a high status internship and residency, setting him on a path to great success. He became a Professor of Medicine and eventually President of the University of Colorado. I have not seen him in years and suspect very little of his time has been spent in the delivery of primary health care “in the trenches” so to speak.
My wife refused to leave Los Angeles and I have, as a result, had a less prestigious career but satisfactory as anyone who has read my Memoir will see. I did harbor some resentment and the marriage ended in divorce after 18 years.
Now let us consider what this academic authority proposes. First, we are now ten years after Obamacare and some level of practicality has crept in.
The “federalism” response to the COVID-19 pandemic, medicine, health care, and the profession of medicine is not working well and needs to change. A serious societal and public review and plan of action for change is needed with regard to why and how the U.S. must improve overall health care and create a new health care system for all Americans. The U.S. is the only developed country in the world that has not determined that health care is a fundamental human right. Universal health care should be considered by all as a social good and a national priority.
There is, of course, no such promise in the US Constitution of a “right” to healthcare although we do have an Amendment forbidding involuntary servitude. Section 1
All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
Shall the federal government have the right to compel doctors and healthcare providers to provide services ? Right now Medicare pays about 13% of billed charges. This produces ridiculous fees on paper but what is the uninsured to do ? Pay 87% higher prices ? At my last understanding, a doctor may not offer a service for less than his/her/xir Medicare price. Anyway, let us see what is proposed.
The long-standing federalism approach to health care is associated with a lack of leadership, the absence of a solid plan, setup, or organization to manage our national health care. Also it is slow to respond to national and international issues. It has not worked well and leaves the country’s health care system disjointed, confusing, and expensive. The federalism approach, in which all 50 states and five territories each have their own rules, regulations, and financing, has been a barrier to providing health care for every U.S. citizen, regardless of where they reside.
I frankly don’t see the Federalism handicap but suspect nationalization appeals to some. Those darned Red States again.
One option that is often discussed is a single payor system in which the government is the only payor through tax and other revenues and manages health care as a public and social good. Currently in the U.S., the Military Health Care System, Indian Health Services, Veterans Health Administration, and Medicare are all government single payor systems. Medicaid and the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are jointly funded by the federal govern-ment and state governments. All totaled, these government funded programs provide health care coverage for nearly 50 percent of the U.S. population.4
The success of the VA and the Indian Health Service is doubted by many. Both have seen repeated scandals.
The other half of the population is covered under their employer-sponsored health plan; is self-insured; or receives coverage through individual market health plans, including ACA-compliant plans; or completely lack any type of health insurance. Through the private health insurance programs, private insurance companies are re-sponsible for paying claims for their members. Hospitals, physicians, pharmacies, and other health care providers each file claims independently. Obamacare is responsible for a significant segment of the uninsured as small group plans were devastated by Obamacare.
According to Jerry Bonenberger of Babb Insurance in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, “small employer groups with less than 50 full-time employees are experiencing an extraordinary increase in their insurance premiums for 2015. In one case, a professional services firm with 42 full-time employees received an 87% increase in their premiums for next year.”
Through the development of the quasi-independent, apolitical National Health Reserve System (NHRS) pro-posed in the Summer 2020 issue of The Pharos,(1) the U.S. would have a health care system modeled after the Federal Reserve System, allowing for government funded care for half, and private insurance for half. The role of the NHRS would be to govern, integrate, coordinate, and manage a nationwide system of health care, both private and governmental. It would be far more extensive operationally than the Federal Reserve and would be governed and managed by experts, including physicians, health professionals, and others using data, experience, evidence, and planning to operate a national health care system independently with transparency and quasi- independence from politics.
Does anyone really believe that ? At least he wants to get rid of Obamacare although it is too late, as I have repeatedly pointed out. Doctors are no longer small business people but employees with the psychology of employees. Those that are opting out to go to a cash practice are a small minority but that seems the only realistic option. I submitted a rebuttal letter to the journal but doubt it will see the light of day. In it I suggested some reforms on the lines of the French system that I described in multiple blog posts ten years ago. I think the French system would have been a better reform but I doubt that will appeal to the academics who want control. When I was at Dartmouth in 1994-95 I met many of the people who designed Hillarycare, and they were also all academics. Pelosi and Reid who wrote Obamacare (I doubt Obama had anything to do with it) at least learned to include the insurance companies in their plan. In fact, I am sure it was written by insurance lobbyists and 25 year old staff lawyers.
The abysmal implementation of Obamacare suggests that big national scale programming projects are not the federal government’s strong suit. The federalism that my former friend, Dr Byyny, opposes allows for incremental reform and some level of experimentation. A national one-fits-all program failed spectacularly. Another one is likely to fail, as well.
That was 2015.
From all I have read, the Indian Health Service has been pretty much a disaster. Partly this is probably due to the fact that so many reservations are in out-of-the-way places, but I doubt that this is the only or even the primary factor.
VA appears to have greatly improved under Trump, but how long will this last?
I’m still confident that it’s too late for single payer in the US, since the government is undeniably completely broke. If Bill Clinton has been smarter he would have put someone sensible from Congress in charge of implementing some sort of system-sabotaging plan similar to Obamacare and paid for it with the “peace dividend” but thankfully he blew it. The Dems seem far more eager at this point to destroy the energy industry than do anything else with health care…
Just like Obamacare & HillaryCare, Dr. Byyny’s proposal is not about providing heath treatment — this is about paying for health treatment — or more specifically, about getting other people to pay for one’s health treatment.
Someday, someone will come up with a plan that focuses first on the effective provision of realistic health services, and then bases the funding system on the self-evident truth that the average person over the course of his life will have to pay the full costs of his own lifetime health treatment.
Let’s note two points:
One is that half the cost of the average person’s lifetime health care expenditures are incurred in the last 6 months of life. Are we trying too hard to extend the easily measured length of life instead of focusing on improving the harder-for-bureaucrats-to-quantify quality of life? We need a moral revolution to accept the inevitability of human mortality.
A second point would be to look at the health care system in the only significant international competitor to the US — China. As best I understand the system in “Communist” China, patients pay a significant part of their health care costs out of pocket. If that approach were married to the religious-based charity hospitals which used to be common in the US, we might have the best practicable system possible in this imperfect world.
Brian is right — our bankrupt FedGov does not have any funds to pay for more health care. The Political Class can certainly make promises — but they cannot fulfill them.
What I think, is you should be thankful to your then wife. If not for her resistance, you might have had Dr.B career, and ended up like him – a hopeless bureaucrat, far removed from his nominally noble profession; a socialist with anti-American, anti-Constitutional tendencies, a bootlicker to our Dem overlords.
Tatyana, I should tell her that. She still is unwilling to consider anything she did was wrong or unhelpful. She would love your support.
Any government organization that purports to have as its reason for existing the helping of the general population will be part of the political system overall. The real highest priority will be the accumulation of power and money at the expense of the governed by the government. It is the goal of those seeking single payer to enslave all of us and those providing care.
Subotai Bahadur
Ridiculous. Go ahead keep paying twice as much, for a less that universal health care system.
It amazes me that a supposedly Christian country cares so little for the poor. A short and painful life from lack of health care, and prison as a solution, defines your priorities.
Democracy is a crock. Its a way to retain power by keeping your people stupid and feeding them lies. Very effective indeed as it turns out. More authoritarian systems should take note.
Natasha Richardson could not be reached for comment on the troll’s assertion.
Predictable PenGun: “Go ahead keep paying twice as much, for a less than universal health care system.”
You are missing the point, Mr. P. The US effectively has “universal” health care. That is why Canadians sneak over the border to get the CovidScam vaccinations that are free — but unavailable — in their own country.
Personal observation — I was once at the scene of a Multiple Casualty Incident, a winter night freeway accident involving a coyote running an overloaded van packed full of illegal aliens. Three Counties diverted all their ambulances to the scene. Medevac helicopters made multiple trips taking the most seriously injured to hospital operating rooms. Every one of the injured got better prompter medical treatment in a rural part of the US than Princess Di got in Paris after her accident. None of the illegal aliens paid a penny.
The health treatment delivered to patients in the US is near-universal — but the politically-driven bureaucracy, cost-shifting, and litigation are financially extremely burdensome.