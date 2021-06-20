It appears that many—perhaps most–of those translators and other Afghans who worked with and supported the US forces will be left behind to face murder by the Taliban. Establishing refugee status and getting them out of the country appears to be just too much trouble for the bureaucracy, and there is no driving force in the Oval Office to force the bureaucracy to perform.
Meanwhile, Biden/Harris are positioning an open southern border as something that is morally required as our duty to all possible refugees from all imaginable (or imagined) situations all over the world. But they appear to feel no sense of special obligation to those who have taken great risks by supporting us.
Perhaps if providing formal refugee status is too much trouble, the Afghans could simply be flown to Central America, dropped off in remote areas, and left to make their own ways to the US via the southern border. They would probably be exposed to a lot less risk that way rather than by remaining in Afghanistan.
They are following the Obama precedent and, if you will, the Hillary precedent. You could even trace it back to Vince Foster and the McDougals. Use someone, then discard them. There is no colder heart than that of a Democrat in the Hillary/Obama/Jeffrey Epstein model.
I would also hope that some leading Republicans…Bush and Trump, in particular…would make some strong public statements about this.
The Afghan army is laying down its arms and joining the Taliban in large numbers. It was always the wrong side the US picked, the Taliban were the good guys and the people they were fighting against were not. This is the American usage of ‘good guys’ BTW. ;)
Mullah Mohammad Omar in September 1994 in his hometown of Kandahar with 50 students founded the group. He founded it as he was tired of listening to the women being raped by the local war lords. This may be apocryphal but does seem to be the case.
So you picked the wrong side, and now you have basically lost to them.
More mush from the troll. We should have flattened the Taliban once and left. Afghanistan has never been a country. In its “golden age” the king was the “Mayor of Kabul.”
Yes, Afghanistan is defined as the place where states are largely irrelevant, a remote and inaccessible zone full of people content in their backwardness and jealous of their own independence and traditions.
Powerful countries who extend imperial boundaries eventually go crash in such places, which are better avoided except for the periodic punitive expedition. Certainly it does no credit to Western politicians and generals that they can’t resist the temptation to build nations where nations can’t exist, among peoples about whom they know nothing and who most sensible people are content to let stew in their preferred juices.
As for Bush and Trump . . . ha. Bush created the mess and to speak up would remind everyone of that; Trump will speak up if, and to the degree, he finds it advantageous to himself.
Cousin Eddie
“Afghanistan has never been a country.”
Pretty well defines your point of view, extremely short sighted. There have been settled places there for about 9000 years. One could attempt to define the actual start of the Afghan state at around 1750 when the Durreni Empire was established with its capital in Kandahar, which then moved to Kabul. One could also note that in 1919 they finished tossing out the British, and became independent of foreign influence.
“full of people content in their backwardness and jealous of their own independence and traditions.”
America today? ;)
Flattening the Taliban would have amounted to unloading a few bombs over random points, with 652,000 square km. Like when we used $million cruse missiles to flatten a few empty tents. It’s not likely we would have scored even a half starved donkey. Our greatest victory was that Bin Laden didn’t quite die of old age. I understand that American money bought a lot of fancy real estate in places like Abu Dahbi.
Afghanistan is so a country. Wikipedia says it has an anthem and a flag and everything.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afghanistan
Bush and Cheney are far too busy being statesmanlike and counting coop on the real enemy, Trump, to worry about the mess they made. This is more like bugging out of Vietnam. It’s not like the next poor schlubs we “liberate” will remember these Afghans any more than the Afghans remembered what happened to the Vietnamese. If only they were dogs, the protests would be deafening.
The part about the border with Mexico suggests that it might not be a completely ridiculous idea for a few people of means to underwrite some kind of plan to convey the translators in numbers to Central America and let them have a go at the border. Given what I’m hearing about the Darien Gap, I’d rather see them brought in at points north of there if possible. But I think Mr. Foster really has a point there.