“the fight isn’t over getting the boot off people’s neck but who gets to wear the boot”

Simple Justice on the persecution of the owner of Masterpiece Cake Shop.

From the comments:

Hunting Guy

June 19, 2021 at 10:24 am

At what point will the trans, gay, lesbian, etc. groups realize these types of activities are counterproductive? They are turning off the middle ground by acting like bullies. Most people are willing to live and let live, but when you keep poking people there will eventually be some pushback. Reply ↓ paleo

June 19, 2021 at 12:04 pm

They don’t get that at all. Neither does BLM. I’ve seen several prominent people on the left express the thought that effective protest has to piss people off. It’s incomprehensible to them that making people angry turn them away from your cause, not toward it. The point is to persuade, otherwise you’re just throwing a fit. Scardina in this case hasn’t persuaded anybody of anything except that he/she is an asshole. The civil rights protests lead by MLK going on 60 years ago are still the most effective movement of my lifetime. King understood the moral high ground and how important it is to have it. Protestors these days are just complaining – they’ve got no real interest in affecting change. So Scardina forces the baker to quit his business – what in the world has she accomplished for trans rights?

These commenters, like many blue-pill conservatives, miss the point.



For the authoritarian Left, this isn’t about persuasion. It’s about intimidation and dominance.

They want to dominate you. They want you scared into submission. They want your values, your classical-liberal, live and let live, traditional American views, your lack of interest in partisan politics, your beliefs in individual achievement and an open playing field, to define a hostile work environment. They want you silenced on pain of unemployability, of exclusion from middle-class society, of your bank accounts restricted, of your children intimidated into cooperation by leftist dominated institutions, of your wife afraid of banishment from her social group.

What to do? Richard Hanania is worth reading. The Left has spent fifty years taking over the universities, law schools, govt bureaucracies, courts, prosecutors’ offices, K-12 schools, publishing, communications, entertainment, big business, perhaps the military. It will be very difficult to reverse the institutional and cultural damage.

However, the first steps to solving a problem are to define it accurately and get an idea of its scope. Hanania’s comments are a start.

Interesting times ahead.