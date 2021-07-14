Last week, I considered where we are to go, from here – what with an acting president down to his last mental quarter-marble, a VP afflicted with a notable lack of any professional skills save for those employed by ambitious tarts willing to bed their way up the career ladder, a corrupted FBI, and a national press corps remarkable for boot-licking sycophancy. This week, I consider defiance as a reaction; measured defiance, ridicule, strategic protest, declining to do business with companies who have gone offensively ‘woke’, declining to watch television shows or movies which have ostentatiously done the same or even just a sullen reluctance to join the baying throng.

We’re Americans – unruly, disobedient, irreverent – so ridicule ought to be the first resort. “The devil…the prowde spirite…cannot endure to be mocked.” So sayeth the Irish poet and lyricist Thomas Moore; being Irish he likely had a fair turn of phrase when it came to mockery. Mock, parody, ridicule, meme in whatever medium comes to hand, even if it is only leaving notes on gas pumps, or telling jokes ridiculing our inept and hypersensitive ruling class around the water cooler or coffee machine in the break room. The usual social media sites may censor and block as they wish, but that will be an uphill fight when ten or twenty new jokes, memes and materiel take their place. Our current ruling class is vicious, corrupt and power-mad. Take every opportunity that one can take to slide in the shiv of ridicule, especially if you can do safely.

Strategic protest – at this point, given the corruption of law enforcement in DC and the continued holding of January 6th protesters as political prisoners in solitary confinement while Antifa/BLM rioters go free over and over again, a mass protest in Washington probably is not advisable for those of us with a living to earn and families and businesses to tend and care for. But we can raise a stink on local matters, and given a red or reddish state, at state level. Parents indignant at having the schools abuse their children through Critical Race Theory have taken the lead and given us an example of this and forced a number of state legislatures to take action on CRT, or CRT clones. Nothing quite angers parents to much as the realization that public school teachers are emotionally abusing children, and in worse cases, lying about it, and retaliating against parents who have the neck to object to the abuse.

As for the media – the propaganda organs who wear the skin suit of a formerly respected news-reporting organization, and the ones who spew the same propaganda in the guise of movie, cable sports, and television series – we don’t have to watch them. Seriously, there are all kinds of other amusements out there. Until they can go all 1984 on us and force the TV screen to be on at all times – they cannot command our eyeballs or our dollars.

We cut the cable sometime in 2013, invested in a couple of roku boxes and some paid subscriptions, and have never looked back. We’ve enjoyed watching series from Australia, Canada, Turkey, France and Korea. Likely we will move on to whatever conservative-friendly streaming network emerges when Netflix collapses from overwhelming wokery, in turn.

Other suggestions for defying our corrupt and incompetent ruling class are suggested here, in an essay by Mark Levin, and in this comment at NeoNeocon, which concludes with these words: “There’s no magic bullet, and all of that is on top of actually getting engaged with the political system. It’s a lot of work. But the choice is basically between rising to the challenge or surrendering and condemning the world to the unthinkable.”

Add your own suggestions for defiance, in comments.