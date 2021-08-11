Biden, and other Democrats, like to talk about “good union jobs.” Unsurprising–what is a little surprising is how many conservative commentators have picked up on the same phraseology: for example, when talking about the impact of Biden’s pipeline shutdown, I’ve hear them talking about “union jobs lost” rather than just about “jobs lost.”
I’m not opposed to unions (private-sector unions, that is), they can serve a useful purpose. But they do add a certain rigidity to business operations and to compensation and promotion decisions. They are not for everyone, and there are a lot of people who have excellent jobs that have nothing to do with unions.
Democrats like to talk about unions, I think, partly for reasons of nostalgia but primarily due to the inherently collectivist worldview of the Dems: they would rather think in terms of categories of people than of actual individuals. The old feudal idea of “no man without a master” resonates with them, I think, although they would phrase it differently. And, of course, they view unions as excellent sources of campaign funding.
Conservatives/republicans mindlessly echoing this phraseology and implicitly the worldview that underlies it.
6 thoughts on ““Good Union Jobs””
I understand that pending legislation will make union dues tax deductible and ban “right to work” laws in states.
With the history of unions with respect to minority workers, shouldn’t “good union jobs” be cancelled for being “racist” ?
Not clear what theory gives the feds the power to ban right to work, but the Dems and the courts don’t recognize any limits on their power so that probably won’t stop them.
The fact is that the word “union” still has a lot of power to call to mind a time when American cities and towns weren’t apocalyptic wastelands, so I won’t hold the rhetoric against the GOP. It’s far from their most egregious sin…
There have also been some attempts to interfere with secret-ballot requirements in union elections; obviously becomes even more harmful when union political power is strengthened.
Private sector unions are dead anyway. They’re not a major part of the current Dem coalition. The public sector unions, on the other hand…the GOP needs to aim to completely obliterate them…
I think Democrats like unions because unions give them lots of money. It doesn’t need a lot more analysis.