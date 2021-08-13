The impending collapse of police departments.

The “Defund the Police” movements in “blue” cities are on the verge of success. Not necessarily in actually defunding or dismantling police forces but in convincing the police officers that their function is obsolete. Evidence #1 is this column by “Jack Dunphy,” a former LAPD officer who now works in a different city.

A vehicle that nearly hit an LAPD cruiser close to the intersection of Lankershim and Burbank Boulevards led police in a pursuit and eventually a standoff at a Valley Village used car dealership.

The suspect pulled into Boktor Motors, located on the corner of Riverside Drive and Colfax Avenue, where he exited his vehicle, threw a traffic cone at officers. He then took off shirt and began doing pushups, before getting up and fidgeting with one of the cars on the lot.

Eventually, the man disappeared into the back of the car dealership. After a time, police left without the suspect.

LAPD told CBSLA that they determined there was no threat to the public and decided to clear the scene without the suspect in custody.

Why would they leave without arresting the offender?

consider the recent woes of an LAPD officer who, after going in pursuit of a suspect who minutes earlier had tried to murder a fellow officer — in the lobby of the police station — was found to have used excessive force while arresting him. Did he shoot the suspect unnecessarily? Did he choke him? Did he beat him senseless with a baton? No, he hit the suspect with his fist and forearm. Keep in mind that the suspect had fled the police station after wrestling with a cop, taking his gun from him and trying to shoot him with it. He then exchanged gunfire with another cop before speeding off in his truck.

The LA County DA is a man named George Gascon. Wikipedia is a biased source but some facts emerge.

Gascón advocated for the end of cash bail.[24] Gascón brought the Public Safety Assessment (PSA) tool to San Francisco to assist courts in making bail decisions more equitably. Initial results indicate that, compared to defendants released by the PSA, double the percentage of defendants were arrested while they were out on bail or their own recognizance.

That was San Francisco.

During Gascon’s time as District Attorney, property crime increased by 49%. Some of Gascon’s critics have blamed this increase on his office’s reluctance to file charges against “low-level” offenders; during Gascon’s tenure, misdemeanor charges were only filed in 40% of cases presented by the San Francisco Police Department.[26] Having worked with Gascon, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and City Attorney Dennis Herrera declined to endorse him in his bid to become the District Attorney of Los Angeles County; Breed and Herrera instead endorsed his opponent, the incumbent Jackie Lacey (Who lost)

Why risk the consequences from a hard leftist DA for enforcing the law ?

Chicago is no better.

A female officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

The events began Saturday night with the murder of Officer Ella French during a traffic stop for expired plates. Officer French was exactly what the Department is trying to re-invent itself as – young, fresh faced, and polite – the adjectives will be tossed around over the next few days, and not without good cause. Before she was murdered, Officer French was a hero:

How was she treated after her death in the line of duty ?

To start with, the person in charge of the most solemn and sacred of traditions, revealed his outright disdain for the men and women of the Department in the most disgusting display of ignorance we have ever had the misfortune to witness:

“First Deputy Police Supt. Eric Carter infuriated officers gathered Saturday night at the Cook County medical examiner’s office to give their slain colleague, Ella French, a final send-off.”

“Ignoring a sacred ritual, Carter impatiently declared: “We don’t have 20 minutes for this s—.” He demanded the Chicago Fire Department ambulance bearing French’s body be taken directly into the medical examiner’s office, skipping the Emerald Society’s traditional playing of bagpipes.”

“We’re not waiting on the bagpipes. Go ahead and get the vehicle inside,” Carter is heard saying on a recording. “Take it all the way inside. Do not stop.”

Within minutes of this story breaking across social media, a certain lieutenant was seen all over Fakebook, saying that this was a lie, that people were out to get the First Deputy, that this criticism was racial in nature….

Except…..the radio tapes showed it was 100-percent accurate and Carter was pretty much being EXACTLY the type of ignorant “merit” pick he was – not surprising to anyone who has had to work with him. We knew it years ago.

For “Merit” read “Politics.”

Officers fought back the only way they could and the only way that allowed them to keep their jobs: They turned their backs on Lightfoot when she ill-advisedly showed up at the hospital for a photo-op. The father of the maimed Officer certainly gave the mayor a piece of his mind, ripping her up one side and down the other, and when she tried to save face by approaching those who couldn’t say what this retired CPD Officer did, they turned away and ignored her, the way you ignore any other troublesome petulant child.

Hopefully, this becomes the norm over the remainder of her “administration.”

It didn’t get any better the next few days.

After listening to Superintendent Brown refer to the deceased Officer as “Ella Fitzgerald” numerous times, we had to endure the media releases from numerous politicians, many of whom talk and vote anti-police from one side of their mouths, while they claim to mourn our deceased sister.

And gun sales go through the roof. A few years ago, I posted a short biography of a family member in the Chicago Police.

Those days are gone forever, I fear.