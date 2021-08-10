Party Hearty

Well, if there isn’t one element in current events which more clearly shows up the double standard – not to mention the absolute uselessness of masks and so-called social distancing – it would have to be Barak Obama’s lavish party with six hundred of his closest and dearest friends, at his plush estate in that playground of the old-money wealth, Martha’s Vineyard. The Commie Crud virus obviously must know the difference between the enlightened, sensitive members of the elite, and would not dare afflict them, unlike those stupid, unenlightened and no doubt racist proles attending the Sturgis motorcycle rally. So, the Obummer and his guests, solo and chorus gave the middle finger to masks, and social distancing – and by their example, the rest of us ought to be able to do it too, witness the motorcycle rally in Sturgis, which occurred at almost at the same time. The time of the mask is done, although the establish media is still screeching on about it. Is anyone really still listening, out in small towns and rural areas in Flyover country, when some indignant Karen at any level, from the supermarket aisle to the state house, starts wingeing on about the dratted things, and won’t you consider the continued good health of everyone around you, you heartless deplorable, you?
I can only speak for myself and my household – but we’re seriously done with masks. (Although I can see the utility of wearing one at a doctor’s office, in a clinic or hospital. Those places are full of sick people, and in close quarters it would be easy to catch something from them. Everywhere else? No, no, and no again. We’re done.) It is amusing, though, listening to the frantic pleas, demands, urgings to get the Covid vaccines. The DOD is insisting on it, for all military members, and I’m increasingly certain that this will backfire on the Defense Department as it has with just about everyone else. At this point, it appears that everyone who made the decision to get the vaccination of their own free will for reasons which they felt to be legitimate and justified have already gotten it. Those of us holding off getting the Commie Crud vaccination, also having considered the risk, our own general health condition, likely won’t be hectored into getting it. This, no matter how loudly the headlines scream about the handful of holdouts getting sick anyway and lavish bold headlines when vax-reluctant are forced to do public penance in the marketplace for their sin of denying Holy Vax and the beneficent wisdom of Flip-Flop Fauci.
I had a wild thought the other day – why aren’t drag queens considered as aberrant and socially-unacceptable as blackface minstrel shows? Seriously, why aren’t men dressing up and burlesquing as women as offensive as white performers painting up their faces and burlesquing as black performers? They are both types of performers pretending to be something they aren’t for comic effect and to amuse the audience.
Mind you, if taken seriously, this would render a whole lot of classic movies problematic, everything from Some Like it Hot, Victor/Victoria, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Mrs. Doubtfire, and The Birdcage. Why are drag queens acceptable in this present day, but minstrel shows and blackface not? Any ideas?
7 thoughts on “Party Hearty”
In the current elite fashions, anything to do with sex (except childbirth) is to be celebrated and expanded–the partisans of each variety proselytize. I haven’t heard any BLM folks invite the rest of us to become black. Once upon a time those boundaries were enforced from without; now they’re enforced from within. (Remember Rachel Dolezal)
Cross dressing is a sort of demonic (you can look at that as being metaphorical or not, I don’t really care) caricature and destruction of real womanhood, and modern liberalism *hates* not women so much as femininity, if we are allowed to use that term to mean something distinct from masculinity. Femininity implies motherhood and motherhood implies placing the needs of another person above yourself, and that very concept is anathema to the modern liberal project, which holds that every attachment and institution must be destroyed so that nothing but the Self and the State remain, and then we will have paradise on earth.
It’s as if actual females are being … I dunno. Erased from existence. It’s purely OK, in the current woke fad, to diminish women, chase us out of sports, our bathrooms, and our role in birthing and nurturing our young.
Curious, isn’t it?
Adolescent girls, fortunately not my grand daughters, are being pressured into depression and an urge to be someone else. A few years ago it was lesbian sex, especially in college. Now it is to become boys, at least pretend to be. The same pressures do not seem to be acting on boys. The transgender movement on the other side seems to appeal to perverts,.
And that’s another thing, entirely, Mike – a straight-jacket of what is feminine or masculine, and if you don’t absolutely conform to the strict definition – then you must really be the other sex?
That’s all kinds of horrific, especially when it comes to those kids who are Odds, as Sarah Hoyt defines it. Be a bit off-plumb from standard – then you are TRANS and MUST switch over, IMMEDIATELY.
This is sick, and damaging to kids. It’s horrific, and I’d like to see the people pushing it to die screaming in a fire.
Sgt Mom: “It’s as if actual females are being … I dunno. Erased from existence.”
One of the strange features of the Feminist movement is that they promote women behaving like men — we can fly jets onto carriers and drive tanks — and denigrate women doing the essential unique thing that only women can do — be mothers. If some women want to break glass ceilings (and maybe even glass floors?), that is great; all power to them! But there is no need for women to bad-mouth “breeders”.
Back in the days of the Roman Empire (and even a lot more recently than that) a stable population required the average women to have 10 or 12 children, such was the rate of death among the young. Today, the average woman would need to have only 2.1 children to maintain a stable population — and throughout the West, the average woman is failing to meet her quota. In Mark Steyn’s famous words, “The future belongs to those who show up”. Maybe that was the agenda all along behind the de-feminization of women?
Sgt Mom…”a straight-jacket of what is feminine or masculine, and if you don’t absolutely conform to the strict definition – then you must really be the other sex?”
The Progs are all about categorization, as are totalitarians and would-be totalitarians of all stripes. Rose Wilder Lane made an important point about the tendency:
“Nobody can plan the actions of even a thousand living persons, separately. Anyone attempting to control millions must divide them into classes, and make a plan applying to these classes. But these classes do not exist. No two persons are alike. No two are in the same circumstances; no two have the same abilities; beyond getting the barest necessities of life, no two have the same desires.Therefore the men who try to enforce, in real life, a planned economy that is their theory, come up against the infinite diversity of human beings.”
