Labor Day Thoughts

My discussion question for today: In a world with global and highly-efficient transportation and communications…and billions of people who are accustomed to low wages…is it possible for a country such as the United States to maintain its accustomed high standards of living for the large majority of its people?…and, if so, what are the key policy elements required to do this?
Henry Ford did not establish the five-dollar day out of the sheer goodness of his heart. He did it because worker turnover had become unacceptably high: people didn’t like assembly-line work, and they had alternatives. Suppose Ford had then had the option of building the Model T in a low-wage country, say Mexico. Maybe he wouldn’t have needed to bother with the American $5/day wage and the productivity improvements needed to support it. (Although Ford being Ford, he still might have implemented the manufacturing innovations and process improvements even without strong economic necessity to do so.)
America’s premium wage structure has, I think, been historically enabled by several factors:
–Large amounts of excellent land, which made farming an attractive option for may people
–Absence of a thicket of regulations and bureaucratic oversight to inhibit the development of new ways of doing things
–Absence of traditional status hierarchies, prohibiting the full development of human potential
–A stable legal system, allowing for long-term business relationships to be created and maintained
–A patent system which allows innovators to profit from their ideas.
–A highly-literate population
–A large internal market
–Slow and expensive trans-oceanic transportation and communications, inhibiting the undercutting of American wages by low-cost labor abroad. (Economists will remind me that those same limitations also had a negative effect on American prosperity by inhibiting potential exports and thus limiting our benefits from comparative advantage)
–Tariffs on imports, which for much of American history (up to about 1950) were quite significant and were an important source of Federal government revenue. (Some history here) Of course, it can be argued that, like the transportation and communications limitations, this factor cuts both ways.
–Relatively low costs for military activities…both financial costs and human costs…compared to many other countries
–Low-cost energy: coal, oil & gas, waterpower, and electrification
–A political structure and a global public image of America which encouraged immigration of those who valued freedom and opportunity. (And, of course, the limitation of transportation & communications tended to imply that immigration would be a permanent decision, or at least a decades-long one)
The United States has enjoyed a beneficent feedback loop between wages and productivity–higher wages tended to encourage/require more mechanization and other forms of productivity improvements, which in turn made possible the payment of still higher wages. This virtuous circle, combined with the other factors mentioned above, drove substantial increases in the median real (inflation-adjusted) household income. (See chart) But since the late 1970s, the growth has tended to stall out, especially after about 1999…although there has been some recovery since 2015.
Much of this stalling-out has been due to the growth of China and other formerly-undeveloped countries as export superpowers…but there are also other factors at work, some of which represent the reversal of positive factors that I mentioned earlier. I’d note particularly:
–The failure of the education system to provide reasonable levels of literacy and numeracy for a big part of the population.
–Increasing bureaucratization, which imposes direct costs as well as its impacts on productivity…and tends to slow everything down, to the point that implementing any large-scale project in the physical world is usually like swimming in glue.
–The tightened environmental restrictions on companies in the US, combined with the much-less-stringent restrictions in many other countries, giving a great economic edge to certain kinds of production in those other countries.
–Increasing credentialism, which both inhibits the use of human potential and imposes direct costs through imposition of often-pointless educational requirements.
–A dismissive and disrespectful attitude toward people who work with their hands, combined with an absence of any kind of trade-related training from most of the school system.
–Public policies which have favored service companies and producers of intangibles over ‘thing’ companies.
–The large-scale theft of intellectual property by other countries, most particularly China
–The exploitive vacuuming-up of wealth by government employees, in their own self-interests, as with the pension plans of some states and municipalities
–Despite all the talk about The Digital Age, and Robots Are Taking All the Jobs, actual productivity improvements have not been all that stellar.
I have often seen it argued that the offshoring of so much economic activity, and the consequent stalling of incomes, is due to the decisions of selfish and short-sighted managements of American companies. And it is true that many companies have tended to jump at the offshore alternative (sometimes without a proper analysis of costs and benefits) rather than doing all they could to improve their US-based operations. But it is also true that not all companies are US-based. If all US washing machine manufacturers (let’s say) had nobly and patriotically decided to continue doing all their manufacturing (parts and final assembly) in the US, then you can bet that many European and Asian companies would have been very happy to take advantage of low-wage countries while selling their products into the US market. How many Americans, in real life, would be willing to pay a premium of more than a few % for a ‘Made in the USA’ product?
At present, there are worker shortages in almost all fields and geographical areas, which is driving up nominal wages. Whether it will also drive up inflation-adjusted wages, and whether this will be sustainable, remains to be seen. There are relevant threats on the horizon, including Biden’s plan to increase the corporate tax rate and also his ‘green’ policies, which would certainly drive up energy costs. Also the tolerance of crime–almost the encouragement of crime–by important factions of the Democratic Party and their media allies. All of these things have economic impacts which will/would certainly impact the real wages of most Americans.
Your thoughts?
14 thoughts on “Labor Day Thoughts”
Many intertwined factors, David, as you point out — all linked to the idiocy of our traitorous Political Class.
Increased bureaucratization & (supposedly environmental) regulation have been very big factors — much more important than wage differentials, I think. Regulation adds expensive overhead, as well as squashing innovation. Allowing tariff-free imports which don’t have to meet the same regulations rubs salt in the wound.
The decline of manufacturing in the US can be seen as a dramatic demonstration of the “Tragedy of the Commons”. For each individual manufacturer, it made sense to fire her workers, offshore her production, and import the lower-cost products back to the US. However, when all manufacturers do this, the loss of purchasing power by US consumers as a whole from the loss of high-paid manufacturing jobs hurts. The manufacturers end up worse off in the long term — unless they go the way of GM or Volkswagen and effectively become foreign companies, focusing on overseas markets and manufacturing more of their vehicles in China than they produce in their home markets.
Historical parallels abound…
My favorite is the activities of the Roman elites, who deliberately hollowed out their yeoman class by the means of constant military adventures requiring their service in the legions, followed by buying up those small farms they lived on to create their massive and profitable latifundia, manned by slaves that were created by their military adventures that got the rural yeoman types killed off in the first place. Vicious cycle, perpetrated by the unaware and blind-to-consequence elites of Rome.
When and if they write our history, they’ll point to a similar process and mentality behind it, writ somewhat larger. We’ve been hollowing out America for quite some time, and are beginning to reap the consequences.
Watch what happens with Elon Musk and SpaceX; if the bureaucracy and other manage it, they’ll kill that golden-egg laying goose simply because of the entrenched “interests” in the existing so-called “space industry”, and the fear that someone, somewhere, might be doing something actually right.
The whole thing is a part of the cycle. What’s shocked me more than anything, though, is how quickly it has moved. You could see the signs, back in the day, but you templated those against, say, Rome, and it sure looked like it would take longer, generations at the minimum.
The rate of change in history is speeding up. How long did it take the British Empire to rise up and then fall? They managed, arguably, around 140 years. We’ve managed maybe seventy-eighty? Look at what happened to Japan, Inc.–They should have lasted a bit longer, don’t you think? Their rise and fall took place in the background, and they only managed what, 20 years of regional primacy? Now, they’ve got China, Korea, and how many others breathing down their necks?
What is the factor behind this speed-up? Increased communications, maybe? I have no idea, but it is undeniably an observational thing.
What you do have to remember, however, is that the US has an inborn natural trait that others lack: Self-reinvention. We’re the people who pioneered that entire idea, and you take a look at how many “failures” we’ve had that have gone on to massive later success, mostly because we let them try again, as a society. Other nations don’t do that, and the raw fact is, after the Democrats finally fill the bed with feces, we’re going to be able to pull off another reinvention.
Ain’t going to look like today, though… That’s for sure. My money is on a reactionary situation wherein all the precious, precious snowflake nutters find out they don’t have a place in society at all, at least not in public. Insanity has an answer, and that? I am afraid that that is the asylum, one way or another. Picture “Lion Country Safari”, but with the homeless and all the rest rounded up and separated, with the normies driving through to wonder at their odd behavior.
Come to think of it, I may have just described a lot of our major cities. They’ll probably get fenced off and turned into the “safe spaces” these types so obviously need, and the rest of us will get on with our lives absent their drama.
I’m coming around to the theory that the main thing we need to worry about is this interregnum between eras of common sense dragging itself out, unnaturally. The longer the idiot class has at the reins of power, the more damage they’re going to do.
It is an axiom that a welfare state and open borders cannot coexist. The 2008 collapse showed that open borders can work both ways. The coming economic collapse will have interesting effects on the new immigrants who think they have the right to welfare.
“What you do have to remember, however, is that the US has an inborn natural trait that others lack: Self-reinvention.”
What incredible hubris. Which is a major reason the system you have built is collapsing. You believe your own propaganda.
Labour Day sales are great. Got Dexter Gordon’s Go and Bill Frisell’s Valentine for my record player, at 20% off. ;) Sweet vinyl is so nice. ;)
One thing that David’s analysis gets wrong is that there have always been extrinsic restraints on American wages.
In Colonial times, British mercantilism enforced a sort of agrarian serfdom on us by deliberately discouraging American industry while monopolizing the markets for our agricultural products. Slavery played an important part and a general antipathy and legal restrictions to slavery were already well established in the North by the Revolution. Lack of internal communication allowed this to continue in the South clear up to the Civil War. This is what made the Union Blockade so devastating to the Confederacy.
At the same time, a flood of foriegn immigrants kept wages low. This continued from Colonial times clear until the 1920’s. The native antipathy to the Irish surge wasn’t because of their brogue. As mass immigration was ending, the migration from the South took off. This included both poor Blacks and whites. All of these groups were willing to work for wages the incumbents considered predatory.
You’re right that it was the revolution in transportation and communication since around 1960 that made it possible to export jobs instead of importing workers. I think that is ending. There has been a lot of back and forth here in relation to Apple’s complete dependence on China to manufacture their products, to name just one example. I think it’s becoming clear to even their somewhat dim management just what a bargain with the devil they’ve made. Simply; they are now hostage to the political whim of a government that is committed, over time, to eliminating or controlling them, and the time is now. The same applies to any other business unwise enough to have put themselves in the same position.
What those “visionary” enough to be scrambling to diversify or move entirely out from under the descending foot of the CCP to other “developing” countries are now finding is that they are trading one set of problems for another. They will be in thrall to capricious and even more corrupt governments. They will be dependent on poor infrastructure and nearly nonexistent chains of supply. In most cases, they won’t even be able to communicate with their own workers except through possibly unreliable intermediaries. Inevitably, presently attractive wages are headed only one way; up.
According to a press report, when some Chinese Minister was ripping Biden*’s bag boy Lurch Kerry-Heinz a new one for his impertinent request that China cut its CO2 emissions, he commented that about 70,000 US companies manufacture in China.
Presumably., most of that 70,000 has happened over the last quarter century — 2,800 companies offshoring their production each year That is about 8 companies going offshore each & every day, 365 days a year, for 25 years.
If we assume the average company offshored 500 jobs (direct & indirect), those 70,000 companies translate to about 35 Million jobs which no longer exist in the US.
The “Free Traders” point to the “savings” to US consumers from cheaper imports. On the other hand, those consumers who still have jobs have to pay higher direct & indirect taxes to support those Millions who are now earning less in service jobs & paying less taxes or who are out of the labor force and on some kind of dole. It would be interesting to learn what the “net savings” are from imports … but for some reason that topic does not seem to get much attention from the “Free Traders”.
Where we are is economically unsustainable. When the Chinese Communist Party decides it is in their best interests, they will collapse the US Dollar exchange rate and the import-deprived US will descend into chaos — and probably break up. As Kirk says, we can re-invent ourselves — and probably will. The lesson from Germany & Japan post-WWII is that countries can recover from the destruction of their industrial base — but it will likely take at least two generations. Elon Musk won’t wait — he will move SpaceX to China.
Here’s a post arguing that the Chinese government is now so intrusive as to make that country *uninvestable* for the rational investor:
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4453000-the-china-narrative-is-broken-china-is-uninvestable-for-now
…another post quoting an executive who calls China “another overhyped and destructive management fad” and who goes on to state that Trump’s Chinese tariffs turned out to be a welcome catalyst for many businesses to finally start disengaging from China…also, another guy who talked about his many problems doing business in China, and when asked (by the writer of the post) why he didn’t just find other sourcing, he “said that China is ground zero of global manufacturing, that the infrastructure and supply chains are all there, and that all his competitors were all sourcing from China, so he had to do so too. In other words, “We must follow the management fad and source from China because everyone else is.””
I’d assert, though, that keeping your manufacturing there because the supply chain for the components in your product is there is *not* the same thing as just being in China because everyone else is and you want to keep up with the Kool Kidz. I’m sure there was initially a perceived coolness factor in offshoring to China, but at some point, as more and more of the supply chain is there or relatively nearby, it becomes more like the Hotel California.
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/395367.php
Also, I think a lot of offshoring of manufacturing is driven by marketing considerations: countries that won’t buy your product unless you do substantial manufacturing there. Pretty sure this is a big part of the reason why Apple does so much in China, and also some of Boeing’ weirder sourcing decisions for airframe components.
Western Civilization used to have better incentives. For example, I recall reading long ago that land ownership encouraged long term development of the land, as opposed to being a shorter term grant of usage by the ruler, which encouraged ruthless exploitation.
I note that today many American companies spend vast sums on stock buybacks, presumably because executives are incentivized to increase the stock price, regardless of what happens to the long term viability of the enterprise. Intel reportedly spent $94 billion on buybacks, while failing miserably to maintain the technology lead that company once had. GE spent somewhere around $50 billion, nearly bankrupting the company while leaving an “intractable” pension liability of nearly that amount untouched. And post-bankruptcy GM spent $13 billion, while taking such idiotic actions as removing third-row seat access from one side of their Traverse SUV.
I’ve read that stock buybacks were illegal- but then somehow some bureaucrat certainly not Congress ruled that they were OK in the early 1980s, and here we are.
This is what incompetence looks like. There may be a lot of ruin in a nation, but only so much.
From Prof. Sloan’s article: “My preferred commitment to China is zero.”
So that means — no cell phone, no laptop computer, no electric vehicle, no solar panel, no wind generator … and no stock in any business anywhere else in the world that depends on China for components such as batteries, electric motors, steel, plastics, nuts & bolts.
Prof. Sloan’s article is sound, but all he is really saying is that the Chinese government is looking out for China interests — really, the Trump Doctrine. Sadly, we can’t say the same thing about the US government. Both countries are now effectively Fascist, with an unholy merger of political & business leaders. The difference is that US politicians do what business leaders (and foreign contributors) tell them to do; whereas in China, politicians tell business leaders what to do.
At the same time, a flood of foriegn immigrants kept wages low. This continued from Colonial times clear until the 1920’s
I’d like to see some evidence of this. I have read that US wages in the in the 19th century were far higher than Britain. Mass production, which began here, was one consequence,
It’s beyond me why no one told Trump in January 2020 that whatever was going on in Wuhan, whether it was big or small, was a perfect excuse for hammering airtight border controls, and decoupling from China. Both just complete slam dunks.
Very high on the list of reasons why Trump shouldn’t run again is that if he does, the covid “debate” immediately becomes about what he did wrong in those early months, rather than about how it’s all China’s fault…(he’s going to run again, of course).
Mike K,
It’s hard to imagine a steady stream of millions of immigrants having any other effect. I have no doubt that that the relative difference in wages between the Old and New World was a prime driver of immigration, the difference was even more stark in relation to Asia. I don’t see a contradiction between a transoceanic differential at the same time that immigration was exerting downward pressure on domestic wages. At the same time, the South with its river centered transportation made Europe as close as the industrializing North and the European market for Southern agriculture was much larger than the American market, especially at the beginning.
Something else that increased the pool of labor was a large increase in agricultural efficiency both from mechanization and just from the fact that Western lands were naturally more productive. When 80% of the population is engaged in farming, even small improvements will produce large demographic changes. The westward migration absorbed some labor, but it required capital that the immigrants usually lacked on arrival.
Something that anyone doing business in China has to think about is that it will become more and more difficult to insure that they are complying with human rights laws. The big players like Apple and Amazon know that the Chinese government is actively working to poison the labor pool to make it impossible to source from China and comply with U.S. and European laws. Thus their recent attempts to head off those laws here.
It’s hard to imagine a steady stream of millions of immigrants having any other effect. I have no doubt that that the relative difference in wages between the Old and New World was a prime driver of immigration,
I suppose you could call it that but starvation was more an issue for Irish immigrants. Military service was more for Germans but the economics of the Industrial Revolution were not a big factor until 1890 or so. Certainly, the Union had more industrial capacity but wages, I believe, were still higher than England until quite late in the 19th century, The volunteers for the Boer War were 40% rejected physically because of malnutrition.
There isn’t a much more stark divide than between starvation and the abundance of the free lunch and jobs for anyone willing to work. I’ve read that England didn’t really make progress against widespread malnutrition until the rationing of WWII forced them to address it.
Cotton gins, steam boats, textile mills and railroads were all well established before 1850. Steel production was one of the decisive advantages of the Union in the Civil War. Then there’s McCormick and Deere and the mechanization of agriculture. It didn’t really take off until prime movers besides horses became available in the late 19th century but reapers and steel plows were making a big difference as early as 1850 or so.
All of these areas would have been starved and stunted for lack of labor without the immigrants. At the same time, the competition for labor kept rates attractive relative to Europe for those willing and adventurous enough to make the move.