Fixing Something

David Foster put up a post linking a site that tracks global ocean freight (and other boats). The ensuing comments were interesting and far ranging. I had started to type this as a comment but it got too long.
The comments for the most part brought up issues with supply chain, a world I am intimately familiar with. We are struggling right now with a massive surplus of inventory at my industrial distribution business. While that sounds like a simple problem to fix (sell it down, duh) it isn’t that easy. Everyone in my industry is hoarding inventory right now – its the new model. Pre Covid, we had patterns that were as old as time. In Spring, we do “this”, in Summer we need to order “these” and so on. Of course manufacturers do the same, and up the supply chain.
With Covid, those patterns are completely blasted out into space, and rather than a nice sine wave looking thing for our inventory, we have severe spikes where we see nothing, or a years worth of product showing up at a time. We don’t dare cancel orders for fear of going to the back of the line. Companies are full now of more and more inept and incompetent people, and good information is very hard to find. When you find a person who is in the know, that in itself is a super valuable thing to have.
Back to the comments of David Foster’s post. Most of them dealt with a part of the supply chain. Last weeks super stupid pronouncements by the Biden administration proved how little thinking and forethought they have. The supply chain problem didn’t happen overnight and their solutions seem to portray that it will be fixed overnight, and we all laugh, of course. I saw something about opening the ports 24/7, having Walmart and Target do something and some more blah blah. Laughable. As if Mayor Pete knows the first thing about transportation. I digress a bit.
When faced with a big problem in my business, or my life for that matter, I break it down into parts and try to tackle the different parts to eventually solve the problem as a whole. You simply can’t take an issue like “Supply Chain”, and make a few pronouncements and make it all better. With an enormous, multi-faceted problem such as the one we are in right now, the solution needs to be comprehensive and flexible. We currently have none of the above and I expect more of that for the future.
A fundamental problem we have with ‘Biden’..with the political classes in general, but this crew takes it to a new extreme…is that they are not interested in *operations*. They like to make sweeping pronouncements, to tell people what to do, to demand ‘compliance’…but they are not interested in figuring out how something (any problem, any opportunity, any situation) actually works and how it can be improved.
And the more involved in the details of the economy the government becomes, the more serious and harmful the impact of this orientation becomes.
The best that the government could do right now is roll back the more onerous regulations and otherwise get out of the way. But this is a horrible poisonous inconceivable Orange Man Bad idea to the Biden regime and to the Left in general. They have a deep and abiding faith in the competence and benevolence of Government Almighty and the concept of government intervention making things worse is unthinkable heresy – at least when the government is controlled by them, the Good People. Governments can only do evil when they’re anti-governments under the control of evil right-wing anti-government types.
David Foster, exactly. Yet one of this weeks more astounding comments from this “administration” included words to the effect that “unfortunately, many of transportation issues surrounding the ports are in the hands of private businesses”. So our ever so competent Government (peace be upon it) really is starting at a handicap to Make Things Better. Their mode of thought is another example of how our higher education system has been undermined over the years that such thoughts are considered to be reasonable and acceptable, much less efficacious in the circumstances.
Dan: “We are struggling right now with a massive surplus of inventory at my industrial distribution business.”
If prices keep rising — as expected — profit on inventory may become a welcome source of revenue. Keep smiling!
It is also interesting how ill-considered Political Class interventions in the market (like unnecessary Lock Downs) end up creating the very Boom & Bust conditions that they set out to eliminate years ago.
But the biggest issue which the Best & Brightest miss is timing. Building trucks, training drivers, etc all takes time — let alone considering the long time it takes to build a new factory (even without the excessive delays introduced by overly-complex regulations). During World War II Stalin repeatedly complained that the Allies were not moving fast enough to open the Western Front. But realistically, organizing the logistics of something huge like D-Day takes years. Biden* and his handlers don’t have the capacity to plan & implement anything that takes longer than getting him his next ice-cream.
@Gavin – price increases do provide some built in margin improvements but that isn’t outweighing the stifled cash flow. Yet.
Well put on the timing and that is what I was trying to allude to in the post. The solution isn’t a “magic wand” deal. If a person was serious about trying to really solve supply chain it would take a really good team a few months to put a comprehensive plan together (and then how long for buy in?). But we all know that they aren’t serious and are just after headlines, and want that huge line of ships sitting off of LA to go away so those photos aren’t all over the eyeball machines.
This crisis might have one small silver lining in that this is a huge incentive to bring back manufacturing. That, of course, does us no good for the near future. A few years ago, there was a long strike at POLA and POLB. The Mexican port of Ensenada took on a significant load of shipping. The self destructive policies of California, like AB 5’s ban on owner driven trucks, would not apply. Florida is a long way from China with the Panama Canal a factor. Seattle may not be a good option as the politicians there are just as crazy. I see no rapid solution, especially with this crew in office.
The first rule is: Government sucks at EVERYTHING. It always has. That there are functions like national defense and law enforcement where it seems the only alternative doesn’t alter that reality. This is something I expect Trump learned from his father at a very young age. He would have known that the most government could do was to get out of the way.
One problem is that ports have been sinks of graft and corruption as long as they’ve existed. That hasn’t changed either.
One of the things that successful crime bosses, corrupt unions and corrupt politicians used to know was the the corruption had to stay off the front page. Things had to function at a tolerable level for the grift to continue.
If you look at the container ships that service places like Africa, you’ll se they look different than the ones that ply between Asia and the U.S. or Europe. Besides being much smaller, they have cranes that allow them to load and unload themselves. The trend in the ships that service the developed world has been to be ever larger, now at around 12,000, 40 foot containers and still growing. These largest ships can only call at a very select few ports, those that have the cranes tall and long enough to make it even possible for them to load and unload. It goes without saying that all the ships that could be accommodated outside of Long Beach and Los Angeles have already overwhelmed those ports as well.
I’ll repost this link here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsBIQIBavms&t=1085s
The thumbnail is that Amazon chartered a ship and had special containers manufactured so that they could bypass the congestion at the container terminals and unload directly from the quay side, in this case in the Port of Houston. As I said, this will work for shippers large enough to foot the bill and for cargoes valuable enough to justify it.
So we see how the great innovation of containerization has evolved into an all but impassable bottleneck. As it is, you wonder how much of the junk floating around, waiting to be unloaded is worth the $20,000 that the interminable voyage now costs.
The generals who won the American Civil War were Sherman and Grant in the field and Montgomery Meigs handling the logistics, feeding and equipping the Union forces across the country.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Montgomery_C._Meigs
So California bans owner operators and all but the most recent trucks from their roads helping to lead to shipping problems across the country.
How isn’t this a violation of the much abused interstate commerce clause?
yes wolfe would never be allowed in new york magazine now, heck even zola would not be sufficiently prog, you see the kind of trouble houllebecq gets into in france, yes they planned out which nodes to attack, energy transport, security, (with the mandates) health, like a terrorist kingpin, is it soros schwab, some other wizard behind the curtain,
The fundamental problem here is encapsulated in that odd little statement made by “administration officials” to the effect of “unfortunately, many of transportation issues surrounding the ports are in the hands of private businesses”.
See, the problem here is really that these idiots think that such things are amenable to control and management, preferably by bright lights such as themselves. Reality is, however, that it’s an essentially chaotic system that isn’t amenable to traditional ideas of command-and-control by human beings or any of the cybernetic systems we’ve developed so far.
The hubris of these creatures is incredible. They actually think that they could do better, and that the whole industry that has been doing this for years isn’t smart enough to manage things, all the while being totally oblivious to the things that they themselves have broken.
This is why the Communists broke the food supply system in both Russia and China; they think that things are simple enough that they can “fix” them, and because they’re a bunch of dolts, they wind up breaking them.
Repeat after me: The more control you strive for over a chaotic process, the less you’ll actually have. This is how the Soviet planners turned the breadbasket of Europe into a food sink that required multiple interventions from outside to even keep the Soviet system fed properly.
The problem begins with the fact that the idiot class is immune to reality; they think that what they say is what creates reality around them. They are completely immune to observations of failure; they simply cannot see the problems they create so blithely, because to acknowledge those problems would be to admit that the things they say don’t actually create reality. Also, they’d have to admit that their ideas are wrong, which is another anathema to their egos.
What we have here is a discernable mental illness, an inability to recognize and function within a reality that includes a feedback loop. Their feedback loops are non-existent; they cannot recognize failure or even sub-optimal performance. I would speculate that this is because they’ve invested so much of their substandard intelligence and egos into their ideas. The only way you fix these people is to either remove them from power, banning them from ever having it again, or killing them. They simply cannot function within the framework of reality as it actually is.
Where were all these problems a year ago, when the Covid problem was much more severe? I would suggest an experiment. Bring back President Trump and lets see if working together with the private sector this couldn’t be rapidly fixed. Oh, I forgot. This would interfere with the election rigging which is likely to become a permanent fixture in American life.
the lockdown affected the traffic, then these intermediate steps, largely in california complicated matters,
Kirk…”The more control you strive for over a chaotic process, the less you’ll actually have”
Gennady Andreev-Khomiakov served as deputy manager of a Stalin-era Soviet factory. The plant was a lumber mill, was being strangled by problems with the supply of raw lumber. Gennady, whose father had been in the lumber trade before the revolution, was contemptuous of the chaos into which the industry had been reduced by the Soviets:
“The free and “unplanned” and therefore ostensibly chaotic character of lumber production before the revolution in reality possessed a definite order. As the season approached, hundreds of thousands of forest workers gathered in small artels of loggers, rafters, and floaters, hired themselves out to entrepreneurs through their foremen, and got all the work done. The Bolsheviks, concerned with “putting order” into life and organizing it according to their single scheme, destroyed that order and introduced their own–and arrived at complete chaos in lumbering.”
As Gennady says:
“Such in the immutable law. The forceful subordination of life’s variety into a single mold will be avenged by that variety’s becoming nothing but chaos and disorder.”
That last paragraph should be printed in large letters and posted over the desks of all politicians and bureaucrats.
Supply chain management is something beneath the status of our supposed ruling elite. They will no more worry about it, work in that field, or understand it anymore than they will work on an assembly line or in a fast food restaurant.
It is a job for minions. If the minions are having difficulty, they can be punished or replaced. But in no way ever should the supposed elite suffer any consequences or deviate from their precious routine. Note how the regime transportation secretary has remained on paternity leave for months while the crisis continued and escalated.
Not only that, since these fine folks hate normal Americans and want us dead, I have no reason to believe that they actually care about any of the problems this situation is causing for the country. I’d bet that behind closed doors they’re yukking it up about how the Jesus-freaks are going to have a lousy Christmas thanks to the lack of toys.
In short, Kirk is correct about the solution.
Who knew that this governing stuff was so complicated?
Repeat after me: The more control you strive for over a chaotic process, the less you’ll actually have.
Tell it to climate scientists.
There’s a fundamental flaw in our “paradigm of how to get things done” across our culture and the civilization expressed by it. That flaw is that we’ve somehow managed to institutionalize a certain blindness to how things actually work within our system of systems among the people who putatively run everything.
To a degree, I have to blame academia, and the centuries-long drive to reduce everything to a course of formal studies accomplished only within the ivory towers of our educational institutions.
Here’s a reality: Nearly everyone we have “running things” does not understand how it all works, or what specific things happen when they move the levers of power they’re entrusted in. They’re all blinded by that academic’s vice, that of the diktat: They think that reality is formed by their words and thoughts, flowing effortlessly from their tongues and pens. They speak, and the world orders itself thus.
That’s the model they all work off of. That’s how they are selected, trained, and supervised. Words effectuate change.
This is not how the world actually works, though. The world should be conceived as a series of Skinner Boxes, where the cues for behavior come not from the incessant bleatings of the higher-ups in the various hierarchies, but as a specific set of environmental cues and stimuli that the individual receives from the reality they experience. Too many of our “thought leaders” think that all they need do is expound on something, and that everyone will fall into line with their words. The facts are that the things they’re trying to influence are cued up by other factors that they’re totally unaware of, because they’re not swimming in the same waters as the lowly ones they seek authority over.
You can tell people not to cross the carefully-mown grass of the quadrangle, but they’re going to keep right on doing it so long as the other things you’ve done in their environment continue to demand that they do so, like only giving them so much time to get from place to place in their daily schedules. It’s all about incentives, and you have to be aware of what incentives you’ve got to work against within your environment. Don’t want people crossing the quad? How about examining why they do that, and changing things in the environment that encourage them to do it?
We don’t look for people who do this sort of holistic thinking, and we don’t train anyone to do it, either–It’s all the world of diktat, reality created by the glib words flowing off their tongues.
This is why academics are so dangerous, and why they generally screw things up, out in the real world. They were selected for success in an environment where words do create reality, where glib pronouncements can convincingly mimic actual success, and where there is never any actual feedback encountered via failure. Indeed, failure is rewarded, so long as the words that caused it are convincing enough.
If you think a well-worded memo can effectuate change, or that your words can make reality bend, you might be one of the people running the country, these days. The sad fact is that our system of systems has put these people to the forefront, given them power, and nobody is holding them accountable for even acknowledging their manifest failures. Instead, they ignore the signs of failure, double-down on the causative policies, and will not change course until they run us onto the rocks.
This is the “expert class” in action; a self-selected delusional lot of narcissists and sycophants that we’ve enabled by failing to observe what they were doing in government, and allowing them to continue on. You wonder how the FBI and CIA got the way they are? It’s because nobody ever held them accountable for their failures, just like the military. Have you heard one word, ever, of anyone being held accountable for the failures of Iraq and Afghanistan? It’s not like either one of those campaigns were failure-free and perfect; the fact that we had the long ramp-up of failure preceding the successful deployment of mine-proof vehicles and route-clearance equipment is one signal point of failure; yet… Has anyone been held accountable? It’s not like they weren’t told about the potential for an IED campaign; it was that they consciously made the decision not to prepare for it. And, instead of throwing those incompetents out on their ears, pension-less and beggared, we instead ignored their failures, promoting them and giving them even more responsibilities.
We’re living in a world of the Emperor’s New Clothes, only what’s worse is that even the incompetents claiming to clothe him don’t know what they’re doing, and are entirely unable to recognize the fact that they’re parading the Emperor around buck-ass naked.
None of these idiots understand how anything really works, I’m afraid. They all live in delusional dream-worlds of their own creation, thinking that reality is created by the lovely words they mouth, and that if they keep on mouthing them, then reality will soon enough correspond. They are in such violent disagreement with the rest of us because we call into question the very validity of their world-views and all that they think they’ve accomplished by scrambling to the top of the midden-heap that they’ve built up out of nothingness, which exists only in the fevered dreams of their imaginations.
Reality is going to bite, and bite hard. When it does, accountability needs to follow, and a fundamental re-thinking of how we go about these things. This isn’t just a failure of “them”, it’s a failure of “us”, for not holding them accountable and keeping them grounded by doing so. They’ve been getting away with murder for so long that they literally cannot conceive of a situation where they would ever be held responsible for the actual results of their ideas and policies–And, that’s purely on “the rest of us”, not them. They’re like little autistic freaks, tools–They’re really not entirely human, and we need to bear that in mind. Like a lot of the not-quite-human, they’re incapable of morality or understanding; they have to be thought of as tools to be used, kept in line, and never actually entrusted with any real authority.
None of these idiots understand how anything really works, I’m afraid. They all live in delusional dream-worlds of their own creation, thinking that reality is created by the lovely words they mouth, and that if they keep on mouthing them, then reality will soon enough correspond.
This, of course, is the very definition of a command economy. Marxism in other words. We are having a chance to see how well it works in real life. The present regime is a demonstration of that reality.
“None of these idiots understand how anything really works, I’m afraid”
I’m afraid that you’re making an incorrect assumption. They couldn’t care less how “the economy” “works” as a general phenomenon–Joe Biden and his entire family have made themselves filthy rich. Things are “working” just perfect as far as they’re concerned. He and our entire governing class are parasites who are using the system to enrich themselves and their friends. Not just Democrats, but both parties. They’ve got things “working” amazingly well. Shuttered factories, abandoned downtowns, backed-up supply chains, are side issues that they couldn’t care less about.
See, Brian… It’s not just the “economy” they don’t understand. They don’t understand basic human behavior, or how to get anything done at all. Look at the whole paradigm where Joe Biden says, from on high, “Everyone get vaccinated”.
How’s that working out, by the way? Is there a Presidential power to do such a thing? Has there been enabling legislation? Did OSHA make the regulations to do it, whether or not that’s even a legal possibility?
Then, there’s the meta-issue of “How do I get people to do what I want them to do…?”. They’re not even going about doing that very well, and are actually getting people’s backs up and causing more of the vaccine refusal phenomenon than they would have had if they’d proceeded differently.
End of the day, they don’t understand how it all works, nor do they understand how to get the things they want done, done. The disconnect is going to become increasingly clear, and fewer people are going to be on their side when the crunch comes. This is not the path of wisdom–Even Hitler was smart enough to manage things such that the Germans followed him off the cliff, right up until the end. The way the Biden Crime Crew is going, they aren’t going to have anyone listening to them at all, let alone following their diktat.
I don’t think it’s that they don’t care; I think it is, instead, that they simply don’t grasp the fact that their model of how things work, how to get things done, is not how things actually work. Biden and his puppet-masters think that all they need to do is write a memo, pass some legislation, and it will all shape itself in accordance with their desires. Meanwhile, there are a thousand and one things out there that militate against that ever happening, and they have no idea what the actual second- and third-order effects are going to be.
Watch what happens with this deal down at the Port of Los Angeles–They’re mandating that they run 24/7. Meanwhile, they’re running out of room to stack the containers in the port, and are soon going to be doing things like lining the streets outside the port with them, which will lead to immense security problems and God alone knows what knock-on effects. They literally do not comprehend that it’s not as simple as writing a new policy or regulation; the reality of “ten thousand containers backed up because of no trucks” hasn’t penetrated their thick skulls into their mentally deficient brains. Yet. It will, and then watch the panic-induced additional “guidance” that creates still more of a problem, making the original problem even worse, instead of solving it.
These people have an exquisitely bad understanding of the world around them, dysfunctional past the boundaries of belief for the average person. You think, as a layman, “Oh, he’s been to college… He’s got a degree; he must be smarter than I am…”, but the unfortunate fact is that our academic echo chambers have been producing ever more refined and carefully circumscribed thinkers for decades now, and while they may be narrowly-educated subject-matter experts on some specific esoteric subject, they’re also convinced that their expertise on that one issue makes them experts on everything else, and they’re completely unable to recognize when they’re not experts, or when the ideas they’re expounding on and enacting don’t actually work.
Academia has a lot to answer for, I’m afraid. The unfortunate fact is, everything that it has touched in the last century and a half has turned to shit, to include scholarship itself. The idea that you can somehow substitute actual experience and expertise at something with a course of academic studies is, on its face, ridiculous. Yet, that’s exactly what we’ve done, requiring more and more rarefied and isolated from reality courses of study for entry into career fields that really don’t need such bullshit. And, those career fields are failing, because most of the people in them are educated idiots who’re entirely incapable of recognizing their own incapacity for the jobs they’re in.
I think that a large percentage of container ships are now beyond PANAMAX, and would have to go around Cape Horn.
SCOTTtheBADGER,
There’s actually some good news on that front. Panama, driven by the filthy greed of the profit motive, recently enlarged the canal to accommodate larger ships. There’s now what’s called post-panamax ships. For container ships, that works out to a little larger than half the largest size and there are a reasonable number built and more on order. They are dependent on the available terminals as well.
So maybe Carter “giving” the canal away wasn’t such a bad thing after all. I doubt we would have gotten around to doing anything.
}}} MCS: The thumbnail is that Amazon chartered a ship and had special containers manufactured so that they could bypass the congestion at the container terminals and unload directly from the quay side, in this case in the Port of Houston. As I said, this will work for shippers large enough to foot the bill and for cargoes valuable enough to justify it.
Heh. This is Amazon. They’re not stupid. They’ll get into the shipping business to solve the problem, too, for others, for < kaching! > … Increase the number of cargo containers, and offer shipping service not troubled by this logjam…
}}} So we see how the great innovation of containerization has evolved into an all but impassable bottleneck. As it is, you wonder how much of the junk floating around, waiting to be unloaded is worth the $20,000 that the interminable voyage now costs.
I don’t think the issue is “containerization”, as much as it is allowing single sources of supply — be it a factory in china OR a transport system that all piles through a single port susceptible to any kind of issues.
My own suspicion, without any research, is that everything has gone through POLA or POLB because it made customs a lot simpler to have a single major port of entry to the USA from Pacific overseas.
“End of the day, they don’t understand how it all works, nor do they understand how to get the things they want done, done”
The “things they want done” is for their bank accounts to grow larger, so I’d say they have a pretty good understanding of the way things are. If we put you in charge, you’d probably try to get stuff done for the larger economy and the country as a whole, rather than enrich yourself and your friend and family and cronies, so who is it again who doesn’t understand “how it all works”?