9 thoughts on “Book Bleg – German Occupation of France”

  5. @Sgt. Mom and Brian – thanks for the suggestions, I found used copies of both and they are on the way. $12 well spent. I have also printed off a copy of that dissertation and will probably read that this evening.

  8. See “A German Officer in Occupied Paris: The War Journals, 1941-1945,” by Ernst Junger. Junger is better known for his “Storm of Steel,” about his experiences at the front in WWI, but his account of what it was like to be a German officer in occupied France is also excellent. Junger was a brilliant and sensitive man in an impossible situation. He recounts his reactions as word gradually trickled in about the death camps and Nazi atrocities. He was too intelligent to dismiss these stories as mere propaganda, but he was also a German patriot. He reminds me of Count Harry Kessler, a man of an earlier generation whose diaries are also invaluable source material for anyone interested in German history. Among other things, they make it clear just how close Germany came to going Communist in late 1918 and early 1919.

  9. Is Paris Burning? Is a 1965 book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre telling the story of the Liberation of Paris during the Second World War. An excellent read, although not strictly speaking “about the occupation”.

