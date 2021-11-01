I am taking some (well deserved) time off around the Holidays, and would like to read up on the German occupation of France during WW2. I know it is a big subject but just let ‘er rip. Thanks in advance.
9 thoughts on “Book Bleg – German Occupation of France”
It involves watching rather than reading, but the French TV series ‘A French Village’, set during the occupation, is outstanding. I reviewed it here:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/56806.html
A book that I have had on my shelf for decades is “Paris in the Third Reich” by David Pryce-Jones.
https://www.amazon.com/Paris-Third-Reich-Occupation-1940-1944/dp/0030456215
This looks interesting.
https://www.amazon.com/Marianne-Chains-France-During-Occupation/dp/0312423594
Found via browsing this dissertation:
https://digitalcommons.conncoll.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1005&context=histhp
@David – I’m on season six!
@Sgt. Mom and Brian – thanks for the suggestions, I found used copies of both and they are on the way. $12 well spent. I have also printed off a copy of that dissertation and will probably read that this evening.
“All Gaul is Divided” by Anonymous is a short collection of letters from France.
It doesn’t go very far into the Nazi occupation–probably it became too dangerous to smuggle letters out. A blog-reader found it for me online: https://archive.org/details/allgaulisdivided000215mbp
It mostly deals with the fall of France but is well written and explains much. To Lose a Battle.
TW
See “A German Officer in Occupied Paris: The War Journals, 1941-1945,” by Ernst Junger. Junger is better known for his “Storm of Steel,” about his experiences at the front in WWI, but his account of what it was like to be a German officer in occupied France is also excellent. Junger was a brilliant and sensitive man in an impossible situation. He recounts his reactions as word gradually trickled in about the death camps and Nazi atrocities. He was too intelligent to dismiss these stories as mere propaganda, but he was also a German patriot. He reminds me of Count Harry Kessler, a man of an earlier generation whose diaries are also invaluable source material for anyone interested in German history. Among other things, they make it clear just how close Germany came to going Communist in late 1918 and early 1919.
Is Paris Burning? Is a 1965 book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre telling the story of the Liberation of Paris during the Second World War. An excellent read, although not strictly speaking “about the occupation”.