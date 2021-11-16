Duly Noted

A marked increase in the number of rude, rotten, and outright dangerous drivers is a local thing that my daughter and I, and a scattering of friends have noticed over the last several months. It has been, as my daughter noted, an increased number of Third World drivers, on our local roads. A lot of near-misses, carelessness in lane-changing, ignorance of use of the turn indicators, and a fair amount of road rage… including a shooting on a stretch of the IH-35 on the South Side of the city. While the South Side is largely and traditionally Hispanic, and has neighborhoods in it which have a reputation for being violent, especially after dark, I used to drive clear across town on my daily commute, from the largely Anglo, or white north-east side of town, to the Southside, and I often noticed that the drivers on the South side were a hell of a lot more courteous about allowing merges and lane changes on the IH-35.
One makes of that all what one will, considering the surge of illegal migrants over the southern border and their dispersion hither and yon, either under their own power or with the assistance of our deluded federal government and that of weaponized charities. And yes, they are as illegal as hell, if they have not processed a formal application and been approved for legal residency. Paying vast sums to a human trafficker to enable passage over the border through hostile desert and living in debt peonage to that trafficker for decades afterwards to pay it off – if ever – is not an acceptable substitute for a green card and eventual formal taking the oath of citizenship.
Another unsettling thing noted – in a closed FB group for new moms in San Antonio, my daughter has noted several incidents discussed there, of skeevy Hispanic-appearing young males apparently stalking young women in various large retail outlets – grocery stores, the Burlington Coat outlet among them. The young women are followed aggressively throughout the store and frequently out into the parking lot, and deterred either by waiting husbands and boyfriends, other alert shoppers, or store security – whereupon said skeevy Hispanic-appearing males vanish at speed. It was noted in one discussion that all locations where these incidents were reported were close to major highways through town; a woman taken by force from such a place would be miles away, possibly into another jurisdiction before law-enforcement could be alerted. There haven’t been any such reported abductions in the local news; yet anyway. Still, a worrying trend.
Even more worrying is the suspicion that it wouldn’t be reported in the mainstream establishment news anyway, although there is still some hope for local outlets honestly reporting stories like this, even if we have long written off the nationals, when it comes to crimes committed by representatives of the protected classes.
One last local concern – an uptick in concern on the NextDoor discussion groups about gunshots being heard here and there in the neighborhoods around mine – usually at night. Usually followed by a lament about how it didn’t used to be this way, by residents who have been living here for decades. There is a growing fear of violent crime, of demonstrated actual incidents of thievery from parked vehicles, or packages from off porches, violent homeless, and scary people showing up for no particular reason, ringing doorbells in residential neighborhoods very late at night – and I can’t really judge at this point if it is because there is a growing number of such incidents, or just that now we have a more efficient means of communicating about them. It’s all part of a dark and growing shadow.
Discuss as you wish.
This should be no surprise with the number of illegals newly distributed in the southwest. We are hearing about more shootings in Tucson, thankfully in the south part of the city which is heavily Hispanic. The leftist Mayor has welcomed illegals and the city bought an empty hotel to house them. When we bought our house five years ago (fleeing CA) I managed to find a voting district that was majority Trump.
“Even more worrying is the suspicion that it wouldn’t be reported in the mainstream establishment news anyway”
Not suspicion, more like certainty. That Afghan “refugee” r@pe wasn’t covered at all in the MSM, was it? But you can be sure if any American directs an unfriendly gaze at a refugee, it would be The Biggest Story Ever and the poor victim would be invited to the White House where Slow Joe could drool all over them.
This story, for instance, we can know the race of the assailants by the fact that it’s not mentioned:
https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/32609877/olympic-gold-medalist-suni-lee-says-was-pepper-sprayed-racist-attack
“American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee said she was pepper-sprayed in a racist attack last month while out with a group of friends in Los Angeles.”
Shall we talk about the story of the moment, the Kyle Rittenhouse Circus Trial? The local and state officials let the city of Kenosha burn, let it get taken over by domestic terrorists. And what do we know now? We know the FBI had drones monitoring the situation. In Kenosha? What the heck for? If they’re monitoring some cr@phole like that, where aren’t they? And if they had eyes in the sky, why the heck weren’t they trying to control the ground?
The obvious conclusion to draw isn’t that the authorities ceded the streets. It’s that Antifa/BLM ARE the street-level forces of the authorities. Go ahead and speculate who the real authorities are, but it’s clear who they use to project their power. Kyle Rittenhouse is being persecuted as an example to the population never to dare to stand up to them, or they’ll be utterly ruined.
Maybe Dan can say more. I’ve not seen more than the usual speeding/right turn from left lane/wrong way driving, but I’ve heard complaints from others who drive farther and more often.
The rate of auto thefts, and drive-by shootings (sometimes done from those stolen cars), and armed robberies, and fights in the schools–those are up, though the latter you only hear from students since they almost never get reported in the news.
I haven’t heard gunshots in about a year–I think.
Are the gunshots heard in the distance part of the problem — or part of the solution?
}}} It’s that Antifa/BLM ARE the street-level forces of the authorities.
The (cough! cough!) Brownshirt Thugs, you mean?
Well, more like whatever the commie street paramilitaries were…
We’re in a grim situation. Try to square Defund the FBI with opposition to Defund the Police, and normies just won’t get it. They think the FBI is all about going after drug dealers and pedos, when actually it’s all about going after conservatives…
Gavin: the problem. The ones a year ago were an angry guy in a bar parking lot firing in the air to make his displeasure clear–nobody hurt. Something not-quite-fireworks more recently: no clue. I gather drive-by’s happen very fast.
We’re experiencing reverse colonization: foreign cultures are being invited into our country and asked not to assimilate. In fact, assimilation is actively discouraged. So, keep living as if you’re still in a collapsed Third World sh*thole — being those murderous, thieving lifestyle habits with you. Don’t bother trying to adopt First World standards. Everything’s good.
James the Lesser: “the problem.”
That is unfortunate. But things will change if the Usual Suspects continue to encourage the coarsening of life in the West. There are a lot more of us than there are of the Wild Bunch — and the outcome is certain (although unpleasant) once we get riled up enough to take care of the Usual Suspects and their allies.
Of course, my views are an outlier — not acceptable in Usual Suspect circles. Back when plane hijackings became a serious issue, I was opposed to hiring a bunch of jackbooted TSA thugs to annoy & inconvenience normal passengers. My proposed solution was instead to arm all passengers.
At the gangway to the aircraft would be large racks containing a variety of suitable implements. A teenage male might choose a baseball bat, while an old lady might prefer a taser. At the arrival airport, passengers would deposit their weapons back on the rack. And over the entry hatch to the plane would be the immortal words of warning to the would-be hijacker: “Do You Feel Lucky, Punk?”
It’s not just people freely flowing over the border. Drugs, including fentanyl, are pouring across as well.
https://twitter.com/JStein_WaPo/status/1461011012539322368
100k overdoses this year (would be a lot more without naloxone), 65k from fentanyl, which was basically nonexistent a decade ago–fentanyl deaths are basically just flat out murder–and no one’s even talking about.
Some rapper I’ve never heard of just got shot and killed a few miles from here. He was buying cookies, apparently. “Young Dolph.” (Only minority parents can get away naming their son Adolf/ph, I think.)
A small area has been sealed off, and a crowd is gathering. The local stations have all pre-empted regular programming. Unfortunately the street is a major feeder for the airport and is close to I-40 where traffic has backed up for hours.
As for fentanyl deaths, they’re closer to flat-out suicide than murder IMO. And if fentanyl helps cleanse the population of lowlifes, why complain? (Tucker Carlson talks about it all the time, BTW.)
No one takes fentanyl on purpose. It’s laced into other drugs. To intentionally kill people. Not to get them addicted, but just to kill them. You are expressing the same idea that many do–those druggies deserve it–but some combination of China and drug cartels straight up murdering 50k+ Americans, even “lowlife” Americans, should not be just shrugged off.
Really? Lots of people take fentanyl and other drugs on purpose, because the drugs make them feel good.
Fentanyl is a legal drug with legitimate uses; those who choose to muck about in search of the perfect high often pay the price for stupidity.
I’ve known some illegal drug OD-ers. No loss.
Who typically blends the user’s dose?