Duly Noted

A marked increase in the number of rude, rotten, and outright dangerous drivers is a local thing that my daughter and I, and a scattering of friends have noticed over the last several months. It has been, as my daughter noted, an increased number of Third World drivers, on our local roads. A lot of near-misses, carelessness in lane-changing, ignorance of use of the turn indicators, and a fair amount of road rage… including a shooting on a stretch of the IH-35 on the South Side of the city. While the South Side is largely and traditionally Hispanic, and has neighborhoods in it which have a reputation for being violent, especially after dark, I used to drive clear across town on my daily commute, from the largely Anglo, or white north-east side of town, to the Southside, and I often noticed that the drivers on the South side were a hell of a lot more courteous about allowing merges and lane changes on the IH-35.

One makes of that all what one will, considering the surge of illegal migrants over the southern border and their dispersion hither and yon, either under their own power or with the assistance of our deluded federal government and that of weaponized charities. And yes, they are as illegal as hell, if they have not processed a formal application and been approved for legal residency. Paying vast sums to a human trafficker to enable passage over the border through hostile desert and living in debt peonage to that trafficker for decades afterwards to pay it off – if ever – is not an acceptable substitute for a green card and eventual formal taking the oath of citizenship.

Another unsettling thing noted – in a closed FB group for new moms in San Antonio, my daughter has noted several incidents discussed there, of skeevy Hispanic-appearing young males apparently stalking young women in various large retail outlets – grocery stores, the Burlington Coat outlet among them. The young women are followed aggressively throughout the store and frequently out into the parking lot, and deterred either by waiting husbands and boyfriends, other alert shoppers, or store security – whereupon said skeevy Hispanic-appearing males vanish at speed. It was noted in one discussion that all locations where these incidents were reported were close to major highways through town; a woman taken by force from such a place would be miles away, possibly into another jurisdiction before law-enforcement could be alerted. There haven’t been any such reported abductions in the local news; yet anyway. Still, a worrying trend.

Even more worrying is the suspicion that it wouldn’t be reported in the mainstream establishment news anyway, although there is still some hope for local outlets honestly reporting stories like this, even if we have long written off the nationals, when it comes to crimes committed by representatives of the protected classes.

One last local concern – an uptick in concern on the NextDoor discussion groups about gunshots being heard here and there in the neighborhoods around mine – usually at night. Usually followed by a lament about how it didn’t used to be this way, by residents who have been living here for decades. There is a growing fear of violent crime, of demonstrated actual incidents of thievery from parked vehicles, or packages from off porches, violent homeless, and scary people showing up for no particular reason, ringing doorbells in residential neighborhoods very late at night – and I can’t really judge at this point if it is because there is a growing number of such incidents, or just that now we have a more efficient means of communicating about them. It’s all part of a dark and growing shadow.

Discuss as you wish.