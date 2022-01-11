Email I read today from an industry HR person. It is pretty difficult right now negotiating the local, state, and federal ever moving goalposts on workplace safety.
This whole thing and lack of consistency are insane. It goes from one extreme to the other: if you’ve been exposed and not symptomatic, come to work, wear a mask. If you’re a healthcare worker in CA, fine to come in if you are positive and asymptomatic. Oh, wait, if you’re positive, you can’t come to work, even if asymptotic if you are not a healthcare worker or work in any other state. You don’t have to wear a mask if everyone in your area is vaxed. Wait, we can’t disclose status due to HIPPA, so everyone should mask. Plus, even if you’re vaxed, you can still transmit it, so you should mask. Oh, actually, if you are asymptomatic and positive and mask, you probably can’t transmit it, so you’ll be ok to work in the hospital in NY soon. The messaging is so mixed. Depends on where you are reading the info and what day it is.
8 thoughts on “Making It Hard/Impossible”
The fact that you can get fired for not getting jabbed, but still come work if you test positive, you would think might cause some cognitive dissonance in people, no? But this thing hasn’t ever been about logic, and people have been driven too insane to come out of it easily. I have no idea what it will take.
My office closed in mid-December (most people were still working fully remote anyway), and just announced that the new policy is no jab, no coming in to the office, where before the rule had been you had to mask if unjabbed, but could unmask at your desk if jabbed. Completely stupid, both before and after, but I assume they’re setting up to say no jab, no job.
@Brian – as a side note on that last part – this is going to be a boon to smaller companies who are maybe going to see a nice influx of talent from larger companies/those demanding no jab no job. I fully expect to see some resumes in the near future.
One of the major factors that Amity Schlaes identified with regards to the Great Depression was “uncertainty” due to constantly changing government policies. You can’t plan or project, because those policies are always in a constant state of flux; so, what do you do? Nothing.
That’s what kept the Great Depression great. It wasn’t until the post-WWII era when they finally got rid of all that BS that things started to improve.
They’re doing the same damn things, today, just differently. This crisis isn’t going to be over until and unless we get the meddling incompetents out of government.
Remember Harrison Bergeron, Vonnegut’s entry from ‘Welcome to the Monkey House’ the horn that would scramble thoughts, there is that, it’s also THX 1138 sterile dystopia, (why lucas had to move on to american graffiti and star wars) throw in Bradbury’s shells, we all have one of those,
imagine if in the 18th Century, they had banned citrus, well the scurvy would have gotten out of hand, or fleming and his peniccillin, and only resort to vaccines like pasteur, well the world would be sicker and more on edge, heaven forbid we get a real contagion like that hemorrhagic fever coursing through China, or whatever was in the lab in Kazakhstan
Forty odd years ago, I worked for a farmer that ran a small potato warehouse where the potatoes were put into bags for stores and distributors when when it was announced that OSHA was going to be applied to farmers generally and processors especially. I made the monumental mistake of reading the reg as if it meant what it said. It was the size of a large novel at the time.
Long story short, it would have been impossible to upgrade the existing warehouse and fines for noncompliance were many thousands of dollars per item and even per day, supposedly, so we shut it down with the intent of building a new, expanded warehouse. This being the stagnant ’70’s, we never managed to get the financing together.
In the mean time, all the neighbors that basically ignored it and continued as before, did just that. In the 25-30 years that I was close enough to the area to follow what went on, out of dozens of warehouses, there were maybe a half dozen small fines levied and even fewer collected. There were years on end with neither hide nor hair of an OSHA inspector seen.
I’d be willing to bet there will never be one red cent collected and I’m fairly sure that by now the Biden maladministration is hoping that the Supreme Court will save them from their own program.
MCS: “In the 25-30 years that I was close enough to the area to follow what went on, out of dozens of warehouses, there were maybe a half dozen small fines levied and even fewer collected.”
But you can bet that if someone who owned one of those warehouses had crossed the local Democrat, OSHA would have been down on that person like a ton of bricks.
The Political Class has created so many (frequently contradictory) laws that we are ALL guilty of something all the time. The only question is who gets prosecuted and who does not. This is government by men, not government by laws.
Gavin,
You’d think it would be a prime source of political payback, instead you won’t see OSHA unless there’s a fatality normally. I think I recall reading that there are less than ten for the state of Texas.
*le sigh deep*
Today, my daughter and I with Wee Jamie in tow, ventured onto deepest Federal Property – that is, For Sam Houston, where masks are obligatory — after almost a year of them being optional everywhere else. (I had to get some prescriptions filled at the clinic, plus we wanted to check out the Commissary, a place where we haven’t been since before my daughter enlisted.
Yes, masks, although Wee Jamie, at 8 months, didn’t have to have one on, so his baby cuteness was displayed to the world. I’m beginning to believe that the Biden oligarchy insists on masks and vaccinations for Fed-Gov activities and properties because it’s about the only place that they can insist on them, outside of slavishly cooperative hellholes like California.