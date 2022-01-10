CTU Illegal Strikes

The Chicago Teachers Union. Is there an organization more worthy of scorn and ridicule? Hard to say.

I will say this. Coming from someone who owns a business that is determined essential infrastructure, I have little no sympathy for these walkouts illegal strikes.

When all of the teachers agree not to go to a grocery store, have their heating and air conditioning maintained, fly, or basically do anything not in their domicile, then we can talk.

Until then, all of us “essentials” who have been working through this thing from day one don’t really have any time for this temper tantrum.

I truly feel sorry for the parents of Chicago Public Schools kids who don’t know from day to day if their kids have school.

In the bigger picture, I feel sorry for those parents if they don’t have any choice but to send their kids to the Chicago Public Schools. But that is certainly grist for another post.