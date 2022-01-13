The Way We Watch Now

The Hollywood-based entertainment industry appears to have written off most of America in Flyoverlandia (according to this post) as hopelessly unwoke, racist and dumber than dirt, in their untiring efforts to embody the soul of Woke in their various offerings. Apparently, they believe in an audience just waiting uncritically out here; An audience intellectually gape-mouthed like baby birds just waiting to swallow whatever gets dropped into them. In pursuit of that goal, according to the same article, they have made their own professional hellscape, what with the growing fear that one wrong word, tweet or visual will make them the unemployable target of their peers, in the grand scramble for achieving ultimate wokery by scapegoating each other. Couldn’t happen to a nicer lot of vicious, vacuous, jerks, hypocrites, and pedophiles … even as the audience for movies released in theaters drops through the floor, and the most-watched continuing streaming video drama is one which has done so practically unnoticed by the mainstream news and entertainment media. Hollywood’s current travails are of their own making. Meanwhile, it appears that lot of us have been abandoning establishment mainstream TV and movies with all speed and finding other stuff to watch of an evening. Old and pre-woke movies, and classic TV series; so, OK, the sets and costumes are laughably low-rent when it came to production values. Many were filmed or taped in the same old locations, year after year. I do cherish the memories of spotting many off-set locations for such programs filmed in the Los Angeles area as places that I knew – as well as spotting utility poles and the backs of warehouses in the vicinity of Griffith Park in action shots for the original Wild, Wild West series, and a short stretch of the then-unfinished 210 freeway through the Shadow Hills for car chases on Chips. (We also spotted the same old industrial sites and abandoned quarries where so many episodes of the Blake’s 7 crew set down planet side.)
Anyway, what the current wokerati in Hollywood appear to have forgotten is – there is so much out there to watch. Even if you limit yourself to color movies shot after WWII, or TV series after 1970 or so – there is so much out there, and from every nation which has a movie- or TV series capability, and is available (for now, anyway) on DVD, or streaming on various subscription channels. There’s high-quality historical series like Mr. Sunshine, set in turn of the last century Korea, which I’ve been watching intermittently. My daughter likes interesting police procedurals and historical documentaries from everywhere – British mostly, although there was one from Turkey about their special forces, which she appreciated for the gritty, realistic feel to it. Even Tube of Ewe, for its’ many faults and their own political double-standards, has a glorious sufficiency of original and intriguing stuff: reality series by family units who have no problem putting their personal lives and challenges out there … hey, they’re volunteering and in control, as opposed to those poor attention-starved clots who have signed over their lives to some Big Media Producer to basically be a kind of performing monkey. Frankly, I’d rather watch those families in Flyoverlandia do their various home-building projects, mostly for their complete lack of artifice. Lately, I’ve started watching a restoration series, LADB Restoration where a couple of mostly faceless craftsmen restore rusty and decayed antique household and industrial appliances to functioning use. They do complete metal and wood fabrication of elements too far gone to repair (and some of them are very far-gone, as assemblages of rust and wood-rot held together by habit alone). They are supervised by their genii of place, a ginger cat named Avril. It’s strangely addictive, as is EpicUpcycling – another gentleman crafter with an enviable collection of wood and metal-working tools, who builds elaborate furniture pieces out of old wood pallets and scraps of this and that. I’m certain that the woodwork designs are so elaborate and ornate because the wood is basically scrap, and the designs have to hide that as much as possible. Still – I am overcome with envy at the collection of power tools on hand and wish more than ever that I had been able to take wood and metal shop classes in high school, and the temptation to try my own hand at renovating something rusty and ruined is almost overwhelming.
So what is out there – and not out of the Hollywood entertainment complex that you are watching these days and evenings?
6 thoughts on “The Way We Watch Now”
I’m a late ‘Tube tater, but have found wonderful music and history offerings surfing around.
I’m no longer capable of sustained interest in dramatic series, and haven’t been for many years. I have been tempted to revisit the BBC “I, Clavdivs” with Jacobi and so many other greats. Heck, I should reread the books.
We’re watching “M Squad” with Lee Marvin, from 1958. We just finished up every episode of “Mannix”. We recently saw a really really bad movie called “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die”, from 1959. Just how bad is this movie? The European version is preferred by some because it has the “extended catfight sequence”. Just ordered “McCloud: The Complete Series”. My wife and I were discussing this the other day. People are buying these old movies and TV series by the carload. I recently bought “Gunsmoke: The Complete Series” and “Perry Mason: The Complete Series”, and I had to wait on both of them because backordered. I get a 70 page paper catalog from an outfit called Critic’s Choice once a month, and we’ll always order something. And we’re watching these shows and movies because they help our mental health by providing a means of escape, and the writing is (mostly) pretty good, and the acting is (mostly) pretty good as well. And they don’t preach to me or at me, and they don’t tell me I’m a bad person because I’m a straight white male Christian who’s 60 years old.
Gotta tell you. The paper catalog from Critic’s Choice is genius-level marketing. It’s just fun to sit in the recliner and turn the pages and look at what’s new. There’s something about flipping the pages of a catalog that you’d don’t get shopping online. It sort of hearkens back to my youth spent looking through the Sears catalog before Christmas. Oh, they even include an order form that you can mail in with a check. We always order online, but the catalog is awesome.
Finally, I want to mention an outfit called ClassicFlix. When it comes to film restoration they are doing God’s Work. Their latest project? A complete restoration of all of the sound era “Little Rascals” shorts. They just released the fourth set of 11 shorts, and the picture and sound quality is pristine, and everything looks new. They started the project using crowdfunding, and now it’s become self-sustaining; I buy every set they issue. I wouldn’t have thought they’d be allowed to finish what they’d started, because Buckwheat and Stymie, but apparently things are working out.
All these people who buy “Gunsmoke” and “Perry Mason” and “Murder, She Wrote” have apparently not gotten the word that they’re supposed to be streaming, and not buying physical media. I think there are a great many people in this country, and count me among them, that don’t like having their viewing habits dictated by people who vape.
We haven’t had a TV for 45 years but I understand the the Hallmark Channel continues to do well. Imagine that.
The thought of watching hours of primetime fair that I didn’t much enjoy the first time is terrifying. There were gems among the dross, but . . . “Victory at Sea,” Cronkite on “Twentieth Century,” some Churchillian thing called “The Gallant Years,” and of course Olivier narrating “The World at War.” And of course all the war movies and TV shows, good, bad, and incredible.
In my cohort (b. 1953) the War was everywhere.
Just finished Catherine Merridale’s “Ivan’s War,” a superb investigation and reconstruction of the way that the government and populations of the USSR and its neighbors (Bloodlands as Snyder has it) dealt with the realities of Red oppression and incompetence, Nazi invasion and devastation, eventual triumph and ultimate disappointment.
She’s not a military historian and it shows, but we have plenty of good ones and most of her errors aren’t that significant; she researched and interviewed during the period 1991 to early 2000s when a lot of archives were opened and there were still some survivors.
It’s a very human and surprising story, and doesn’t sugar coat any of the nastiness on both sides and at all levels.
Avril rules!
What’s amazing to me is that after Mel Gibson made himself a billionaire off of The Passion, Hollywood made a few pieces of trash that were vaguely Biblically related (that Noah’s ark movie, etc.), then stopped because they have zero interest in anything like that, and Mel himself after his time in the wilderness went right back to just acting in studio pictures. (I’ve seen it said that The Passion was ironclad proof that God exists and Mel’s life falling apart after that was ironclad proof that the devil exists…)
Why does no one on the “right” make serious entertainment for Americans? Not even for religious Americans explicitly. The obvious answer is that The System will destroy anyone who tries, and that’s a pretty good answer, I guess, but someone’s gotta step up.