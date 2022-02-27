The Bodyguard of Lies

It’s screamingly obvious to anyone save perhaps the most gullible in a present-day university history program, that attempting to research the events and conduct of a war – and figuring out what is happening while the war is still ongoing is an impossibility. Were the defenders of Snake Island all killed in a Russian barrage … or are they alive, and prisoners of war? Is the Russian advance going as clockwork towards their goals … or are they being turned back? Have Ukrainian fighter aircraft shot down a Russian transport aircraft? Successfully ambushed a Russian column on an unspecified mission here or there in the conflict zone? Who is coming out ahead, dead or alive, on the ground or in the struggle for the eyeballs and sympathies of the outside world, watching with unswerving attention? What are we being told, and what is there to gain from us believing it?
The grim truth is – really, we can’t really believe much of what we see or hear about the war in the Ukraine at present. No armchair generals at this group blog, merely a collection of somewhat well-informed amateur (and perhaps a sprinkling of professional) analysists trying to make sense of what we can see, dimly through the fog. Truth is a nugget of pure gold somewhere in that fog and dirt; finding it may be more a matter of pure luck.
As Winston Churchill so cogently observed – the truth is protected with a bodyguard of lies. What’s in the headlines of the established media outlets certainly can’t be taken for that truth, and perhaps it never did, as the established media themselves are certainly not immune to being manipulated by clever and convincing operatives with an agenda. Social media like Twitter are not be all that credible, either, being as much given to repeating disinformation produced by a calculated campaign as the established news media. The best that we might have to go on is brief communications from people whom we have previously known and trusted, who – for reasons of profession and family – might be on the scene or adjacent. Anecdote is not data– but at this moment, it’s all that we have. The search for that golden truth nugget may be easier once all the dust is settled, the memoirs written and the official archives declassified … but then those historians on the search will have their own firmly held, hotly-defended theories, which will be good for a different kind of wrangling, when the fog of battle has cleared and the dust has settled. Discuss as you feel fit and qualified to observe.
13 thoughts on “The Bodyguard of Lies”
First ever serious “twitter” war…Ukraine obviously has the entire Western intelligence community coordinating their twitter response, it’s quite impressive how they’re flooding the zone. Makes it impossible to know what’s going on, though, so much fraud and fakes. I’ve given up as of today, there’s too much noise…
Signal to noise is indeed low. We outsiders need to be careful about some of the rah-rah being pushed in the media — there is a significant risk that we could find ourselves participants rather than observers. The economic sanctions being pushed by foolish Western politicians are going to hurt us at least as much as they hurt the Russians, and trying to send in arms & ammunitions carries a high risk of the fighting spreading beyond the borders of the Ukraine.
What I cannot understand is — Where is the usual “International Community” pushing for a cease fire? Instead, the outsiders are pouring gasoline on the fire. Dangerous days! It is so frustrating that the fighting could be brought to a close by the simple act of any NATO member standing up and promising to veto any attempt to bring the Ukraine into that increasingly aggressive alliance.
Curious, that, Gavin. Curious, indeed.
And I remain absolutely resolved that the US ought not to get involved officially and militarily. No American blood for a war that Biden blundered into.
One other thought about how to make sense of the Bodyguard of Lies — it is worth listening for the dogs that don’t bark.
Why do we see so little in Western media about what is happening around the Donbas and Crimea? Why did India refuse at the UN to join the Cool Kids in condemning Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine?
Think of it like looking at a magician’s performance. Keep an eye on the hand from which he is trying to draw away your attention.
India has long been a Russian ally, and they know that Kashmir is as complicated a issue as Crimea is, Imran Khan seems confused as to which master Xi or Putin to defer to,
“watching with unswerving attention” — Well, I guess a lot of people may be doing so. But I suspect I am far from alone in having spent as much time watching the “war” coverage as I did watching the recent Olympics: zero.
What would be the point? As noted, it is all lies and propaganda. If there is any truth to be found, it will not be in the established media or on anti-social media censorship platforms.
I could wish the USA had not created the conditions for this war, but it is not like average people have any influence on the government in this age of Dominion and fraudulent vote harvesting. The Deep State will do as it pleases for its own power and profit. The best we little people can do is stay out from underfoot as the giants fight and hope not to be caught in the intentional destruction.
I think the only thing necessary to prevent this war would have been for the Xiden regime to simply tell Putin that Ukraine would not be joining NATO.
The regime did the exact opposite. Hence I conclude that the Deep State actively wanted this war to happen, either because it has had a longstanding desire for regime change in Russia or simply to cover up for their obvious incompetence.
Blood is on their hands. Again.
This just showed up at my LinkedIn feed…haven’t really read it yet but looks interesting. Ukraine and the World Food Supply:
https://irconsilium.com/ukraine-is-not-enough-just-the-beginning-of-russias-assault-on-the-world/
Nothing about this makes any sense. Put aside the Russian behavior, the US/Western actions, jumping up and screaming about imminent invasion, was really bizarre. Now the open belligerence from the US/Europe, rather than even mouthing platitudes about any sort of ceasefire, etc. Imagine if Russia/China had acted that way in Iraq, or Afghanistan…
And all the players from the ridiculous Ukraine impeachment farce are back, and my spidey senses are tingling off the charts to see so many of the Dems tweeting about that today, when it’s totally irrelevant to anything actually going on.
Also starting to see people who really should know better talking about “regime change” in Russia, which is a psychotic thing for Westerners to be talking about. I almost wonder if perhaps there are people who think that they need to act/talk “crazy” a la Trump (or their deranged view of him, of course) in order to try to shape events.
The whole thing stinks from top to bottom. Kind of like the entirety of the last two years, or even five years. I suspect there are plans, stupid plans, that keep getting made and implemented and having implications that require even bigger and stupider plans, and it’s all going to collapse at some point and bring us all to grief.
Well, Boris Johnson was facing “Partygate” about his ignoring the Lock Down restrictions he imposed on the English plebs — but that is now forgotten about. Similarly, Biden* has benefitted from the diversion from blowback about his own Lock Downs. And none of us know who “Generalissimo” Milley is traitorously talking to this time — Russia or China?
It may be as simple as Western Political Classes needed a distraction — and pushing Russia into invading Ukraine was the best distraction they could come up with. But they seem to be ignoring the obvious very high potential for their distraction to escalate to something wider, even to global nuclear war.
Since the Western Political Class is failing, I keep hoping that China will step in and resolve the issue by guaranteeing the independence & security of a shrunken Ukraine. Of course, that will require Chinese troops in the Ukraine on NATO’s border. Great job, Biden*!
David — Thanks for the link to that article. It makes a good point about potential food supply ramifications of the situation in the Ukraine. But I had to laugh about the naivety of this statement:
“Russia can effectively use this deal [with China] to avoid … the fallout from Europe choosing not to buy Russian hydrocarbons.”
In reality, If Europe chooses not to buy Russian gas & oil supplies, Europe will descend into chaos — blackouts, brownouts, industries stopping, prices shooting up. The blowback from European sanctions on Russia could be very painful. And of course any increase in the price of energy will affect the cost & availability of fertilizers and diesel which will in turn reduce grain production this coming summer.
If only we could have any confidence in our Political Classes!
Those who have actually looked into the sanctions have noted that they clearly are designed to avoid impacting the ability of Europe to buy Russian gas. Even the choice of banks was made to avoid impacting ones that are used in energy trades. It’s all kabuki.
The invasion looks poorly planned and executed. The kind of thing that you might get if you weren’t planning on invading, right up until Pelosi came out and said you weren’t man enough to invade.
IMO, the “peacekeepers in Donbas” move was the entire plan – a little saber-rattling, a few anti-Russian actions in Donbas, a call for “relief” from Russian plants, and then you move some troops in. The American “Intelligence” community probably had a lot of indications that this was the case. But then Biden – knowing there’s no invasion planned – steps up and says you, Putin, won’t do anything, because you don’t have the guts to do face him down, and also you’re short, and probably gay.
This changes the calculus, because the dictator can’t lose face. It no longer matters that: the projections for victory are bad; the cost/benefit ratio sucks; the logistics aren’t in place; the international community will go bananas; the timing is bad. What matters is, if you don’t invade, it’s because you’re afraid of Gropey Joe. Invading is still a bad move, but at least it’s not a weak move.