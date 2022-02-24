Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine has begun

This thread is for the discussion of the on-going Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The top story at the time of this post (Feb 23, 2022 9:45pm CST) is that Russian airborne forces have landed at the Kyiv international airport. 1204am CST — This report is disinformation.
9:52pm CST “Ukraine’s Operational Command is reporting that cruise & ballistic missile strikes are targeting command & control assets in Kyiv”
9:55pm CST Map of initial trikes on Ukraine by Russian armed forces:
10:08pm CST – “There are reports that the entire Ukrainian Surface Navy has been neutralized in the Port of Odesa, this comes after reports of Amphibious Assaults on and near the coastal city.”
Map of Russian Advances as of 10:20an CST
Like I said in the Odessa Steps thread, OSINT twitter going crazy. None of this still makes any sense. I worry that things are going on below the surface that we’re not aware of yet…
My suggestions for OSINT twitter feeds:
Beware, though, as I have no idea who these people really are. A lot of them are certainly IC cutouts. Don’t trust anything you see or read.
#BREAKING: U.S. officials looking at a potential amphibious landing by Russian forces in Odessa, Ukraine
It also appears that the US government is transporting high level gov officials, military commanders and the 1st family to safetey/bunkers or is preparing to. Below live airforce 2 and high priority transport to and fro DC both of them. This started just b4 the news of attack..
Russia’s apparently actually doing it, and the president of the united states is…asleep? Do we have any idea?
Which is more insane?
#BREAKING: Landing operation by the forces of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Sea of Azov and in Odessa – Reuters cites IFX
Explain this one:
https://twitter.com/AceJaceu/status/1496664008430084096
Turkish Air Force A400M (TUAF601) has also landed in Boryspil International Airport, Kyiv, and will likely park on the military apron of the Airport where aircraft other (TUAF600) A400M aircraft is also parked.
Turkish military planes land in Kiev, despite everyone else bugging out. And Russians attacking/taking over(?) the airport at the same time.
Things sure are foggy at the moment…I don’t understand why there isn’t a lot more live video coming out, these are huge cities being attacked right now…
Keith Douglas was one of the best writers and poets of the British Army in World War Two. He was killed in action on June 9, 1944. He was then 24 years old. Here is his last, unfinished poem, laid down just before he embarked for D-Day.
Actors Waiting in the Wings of Europe
“Actors waiting in the wings of Europe
we already watch the lights on the stage
and listen to the colossal overture begin.
For us entering at the height of the din
it will be hard to hear our thoughts, hard to gauge
how much our conduct owes to fear or fury.
Everyone, I suppose, will use these minutes
to look back, to hear music and recall
what we were doing and saying that year
during our last few months as people, near
the sucking mouth of the day that swallowed us all
into the stomach of a war. Now we are in it
and no more people, just little pieces of food
swirling in an uncomfortable digestive journey,
what we said and did then has a slightly
fairytale quality. There is an excitement
in seeing our ghosts wandering… “
We’ll see if the Russians have a solution for the Ukraine’s mud during the spring thaw.
The Russians are bringing in all the toys:
Hypersonic missiles are being used to attack Kramatorsk. I'm safe. I'm not doing media requests right now.
This is a useful link for the latest military updates on the Ukraine fighting:
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44437/russias-major-military-operation-against-ukraine-has-begun
https://twitter.com/JMichaelWaller/status/1496709239812898821
Sole source in Kyiv tells me that the two Turkish military Airbus planes at Boryspil airport are under Russian military control, parked at the presidential/VIP terminal, with safe passage to evacuate President Zelinsky and his entourage if they desire to leave.
2) Might there have been advance coordination to evacuate the Ukrainian leadership? The Turkish planes arrived about 3 hours ago, which was shortly before the Russian attacks began.
Note Turkey is a NATO member, of course…wheels within wheels…so much going on, we can’t see most of it, but there’s way more than a simple invasion here…
“Every great magic trick consists of three parts or acts. The first part is called “The Pledge”. The magician shows you something ordinary: a deck of cards, a bird or a man. He shows you this object. Perhaps he asks you to inspect it to see if it is indeed real, unaltered, normal. But of course… it probably isn’t. The second act is called “The Turn”. The magician takes the ordinary something and makes it do something extraordinary. Now you’re looking for the secret… but you won’t find it, because of course you’re not really looking. You don’t really want to know. You want to be fooled. But you wouldn’t clap yet. Because making something disappear isn’t enough; you have to bring it back. That’s why every magic trick has a third act, the hardest part, the part we call “The Prestige”.”
The buildup was the Pledge. The invasion is the Turn. But what is the Prestige? The world wonders…
I may have said something about how not implementing Minsk was a bad idea. This is the dismantling of the Ukrainian capacity to cause trouble. The territories of the Donbass will be fully liberated and anything opposing that will be smoked.
I have been posting this about the place as I know far too much about this:
Minsk, was really to deal with the fact that the forces of the Donbass were about to break out, after pocketing and destroying a great deal of the Ukrainian forces opposing them. Who knows where that might have gone?
After the agreement was signed the Ukrainian government made no effort at all to comply with it. In fact the remnants of the Nazis fighting in the Lugansk area, formed the Azov brigade who have continually attacked and harassed the people of the Donbass ever since. This group has extensive ties with the CIA and the kid Roman Protasevich who was taken from that plane, and arrested by the Belorussian forces was a member of the Azov brigade and is wanted for war crimes in Lugansk. The kid who led the protest and attempts to spin the Belorussian election.
This group has killed many innocent people in the Donbass and it was getting worse. Russia is very tired of losing people to these Nazis. Russians hate Nazis more than anyone on earth, with some 25 million good reasons to do so. Putin has recognized the two states as independent states after no moves to implement Minsk since 2015. He has recognized their borders as well and sent troops to reclaim them and put a stop to the atrocities committed by the Azov brigade and others. It will be very interesting to watch, as its payback time and glee will be the Russian reaction to the Azov brigade’s destruction. But our Vlad is a very careful man, and I suspect he will allow the Ukrainian forces in the Donbass to leave, while hoping they do not. ;)
Tidying up the battlefield before using it. ;)
This is disinformation I fell for on Twitter:
Sole source in Kyiv tells me that the two Turkish military Airbus planes at Boryspil airport are under Russian military control, parked at the presidential/VIP terminal, with safe passage to evacuate President Zelinsky and his entourage if they desire to leave.
This is another useful link to follow fighting in Ukraine.
https://liveuamap.com/en/2022/24-february-ukraine-under-attack-along-russia-belarus-borders
“This is disinformation I fell for on Twitter:”
Disinformation how? Why were these Turkish planes the only inbound flights when everyone else was bugging out? Where did the Russians allegedly attacking the airport come from?
Putin can attack, Putin can destroy the government of Ukraine and its armed forces. The question is, can he control the Ukrainian people?
Not sure I’d like to bet on that. The last few years have really radicalized a lot of Ukrainians, and forced them to develop a sense of nationalism. I don’t think they’re going to go under the yoke quite as easily as he thinks, and I seriously doubt he’s got the forces to secure what he gains in terms of maintaining control of Ukraine.
One thing is for damn sure… Nuclear anti-proliferation just died, tonight. Nobody would be invading Ukraine if it were still the fourth-largest nuclear power, which it was upon the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
No idea how all this is going to work out. I think that there’s a lot of disinformation out there, and the actual intents and events are totally opaque to us out here in unclassified land.
Of course, I’d also strongly suggest that even those with access to the high side of classification are likely looking on at this and going “WTF?!?!?!”.
Another certainty: Kamala Harris’s foreign policy “chops” just took a serious hit… LOL.
>>Disinformation how?
There were multiple air & missile strikes on the Kyiv airport after that tweet surfaced.
The Russians wouldn’t be dropping Iskanders on an airport their VDV troops controlled.
“Putin can attack, Putin can destroy the government of Ukraine and its armed forces. The question is, can he control the Ukrainian people?”
That’s not the point. He wants the territories of the Donbass to be safe. He wants, and this may be the most important part, the disarming of Ukraine. He is just enforcing what he asked for. It does appear that will work. ;)
Just as Penny was losing his hard-on for Justine Castreau along comes Vlad to give him another little blue pill.
Pakistani leader in Moscow today.
China’s already said it will ignore Russia sanctions.
Good thing the grown ups are back in charge in DC.
In other news, are we sure Ukraine actually has a military, and it wasn’t just a corrupt mirage?
I still say that our view of what’s going on will be radically different in 24 and 48 hours, there are things to be unveiled yet…
If we take things at face value, what Russia is doing is destroying the Ukrainian military, and especially its Command & Control, airports, supply depots. Mainly using missiles & bombs.
This is exactly what the old non-Woke US military would have tried to do — first establish air superiority. Smart, especially when NATO countries are arming the Ukrainians with things like Stinger missiles.
This could all have been avoided if the Ukranian kleptocrats had implemented the Minsk accords, or if NATO had said that the Ukraine would not be permitted to join.
Look on the bright side. So far, none of those predicted gas attacks.
“This could all have been avoided if the Ukranian kleptocrats had implemented the Minsk accords, or if NATO had said that the Ukraine would not be permitted to join.”
Nah. What is going on only makes sense if Putin thinks the West is completely weak and feckless and putting in all the chips makes more sense than playing for incremental gains. He’s right about the first part, the question is what else is going to happen next. I fear we conspiracy theorists are going to be proven right, and this is only step 1 in a move to reshape the world…fortune favors the bold…
There was one low level dogfight seem north of Kyiv between a Ukrainian Mig-29 & a Russian Su-35 and no other videos are available.
The Ukrainian SAM belts have downed a few aircraft here and there and appear active.
It looks like Russian VDV helicopter forces are landed around Kyiv but have not been relived by Russian armored columns as of yet. Massive Russian air support and further lifts of ground troops are being applied to keep Ukrainian mechanized forces off their back until link up can be affected.
From email —
“The most concerning development is that the Russians have gained an airhead at the Hostomel Airport just North of Kyiv, the home of the Antonov factory. The flew evidently nap of the earth with Kamov HOKUM and Mil-17 HIP heloes and managed to get in through gaps in IADS coverage. Two HOKUMs were shot down. This repeats the plays in the Soviet invasions of Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan.”
Brian: “the question is what else is going to happen next.”
If we take the Russians at their words — which the armchair warrior-women of the West seem reluctant to do — they aim to neutralize Ukraine’s military but not occupy the country.
The big thing to watch for is Taiwan. China could take advantage of the situation to seize Taiwan; or, more likely, the leadership of Taiwan could observe the fecklessness & weakness of the West and cut a deal with China on reunification. Ukraine has little importance to the world, except as a conduit for essential energy to the EU. But Taiwan makes the high-end computer chips on which the entire world depends.
The invasion and destruction of the Ukrainian military is essentially a moot point–There’s no question that Putin’s Russia can do it, is doing it, and will likely win.
The real question is, what happens afterwards? Do the Ukrainians roll over for Russian dominance? Does Putin feel forced to subsidize them at the expense of Russians? How long will the Russians put up with Putin essentially bribing the Ukrainians to stay quiescent?
This invasion, unless it is some kind of demented punitive expedition where they go in and wreck everything, then withdraw? It’s essentially insane–Putin will be forced to keep so many soldiers in Ukraine that it’s not even funny, or he’s going to be forced to subsidize Ukraine to a degree that will bankrupt the Russians. How long are they going to put up with that, in Russia?
Like most of these idiots, I don’t think he’s at all realistic. With the state of Ukraine plus the destruction of war, conquest is going to cost more than it is worth. And, then what? What do you gain? The industry of Ukraine is useless, absent the workforce. Getting them back on the job and then keeping them happily at work? How much is that going to cost?
As with all such wars, it is fundamentally irrational. As such, it will unwind in unpredictable ways, and there’s no telling what happens next. I find it disturbing that Putin is essentially threatening nuclear war in order to cover it from anyone’s intervention. Will he try for the Baltics, next? Finland?
One thing is for sure… I’ll lay you long odds that Finland and Sweden are going to join NATO, shortly, and that there will be additional defense pacts made between the Baltics and the Scandinavians–If only because it makes way more sense to fight on the continent rather than in Finland or Sweden.
I wouldn’t waste my time paying any attention to twitter. The same technology that produces millions of celebrity followers for so much per thousand can certainly produce dozens of fakes to spread chaos.
We’ll have to see what account the Ukrainian is able to give. 130,000 isn’t a lot in a region that’s known for swallowing million man armies and spitting a few survivors back. The fact that some are from as far away as the Chinese border means that’s all Putin has, there won’t be anyone to take over if this bunch gets tired of trying to grow eyes on the back of their head. Since most won’t even be in the army next year, enthusiasm might be somewhat lacking and you wonder how recruiting will go.
Ten years of hell in Afghanistan materially shortened the Soviet regime, I doubt Putin has resources to survive a year. He needs resistance to collapse quickly and stay that way. The die is cast, as they say, so those of us here, in the cheap seats, might as well sit back and await developments. Always remembering that Russian statesmanship and diplomacy has the same, hard won, reputation as Russian cars.
I have to confess this surprised me. I figured Putin would get what he wants without having to fight. It may be a mistake to occupy more of Ukraine. He probably figures Germany has no option but to allow Nordstream Two to proceed.
What is going on only makes sense if Putin thinks the West is completely weak and feckless and putting in all the chips makes more sense than playing for incremental gains. He’s right about the first part, the question is what else is going to happen next.
I think this makes an invasion of Taiwan much more likely. China has a deal with Putin. He can have Ukraine and they get Taiwan. The Biden regime has shown useless except for talk. Remember Obama denied Ukraine lethal weapons. Trump provided them. Now, Obama is back in charge with all his second stringers running Biden.
“The invasion and destruction of the Ukrainian military is essentially a moot point–There’s no question that Putin’s Russia can do it, is doing it, and will likely win.”
This only works if the destroyed army cooperates by trying to fight a set piece battle to defend something. It was Lee that allowed Grant to grind his army to pieces against Richmond. Ukraine is a pretty good sized country and pretty flat. It’s not going to be easy to force a battle. Lots of scope for gorilla warfare, shades of The Great Patriotic War. If anyone in the Ukrainian Army has the sense God gave a goose, they’d know this.
Everyone should remember that every war is a leap into a darkened room. The smoke has barely risen, and it won’t settle for a long time even if the combat is brief.
Ergo, it’s too early to say much that can be verified, so WWCT? (What Would Clausewitz Think?)
What is the objective of the war? Is this going to be the equivalent of 18th C cabinet war, the commitment of limited forces for limited goals such as acquiring a little more land or an important port?
Or is it the first stage of the process by which wars spiral from limited to total and existential?
And that’s just to start to scratch the surface on the Russian side, and to leave aside questions of will for now–my wife needs the computer soon.
(I think Putin feels like he has limited time to do whatever it is he ultimately intends–he looked like a not-entirely-well old man in a hurry at that recital.)
“This invasion, unless it is some kind of demented punitive expedition where they go in and wreck everything, then withdraw?
That is what Russia has said it is doing — wrecking everything military; and then withdrawing (except for from the Donbas, of course). Why would we not believe them?
The risk, of course, is that the West will intervene in some kind of way that forces the Russians to change plans.
This was all unnecessary. If the Ukranian kleptocrats had simply implemented the 2014 Minsk Accords and moved to a federal structure, they could still be enjoying life (minus that 10% for the Bidens).
Slow Joe supposed to speak at noon. Then 12:30. Now allegedly 1:30. Who knows when they’ll have him lucid enough to shuffle out, drool over a short statement, then shuffle off the stage.
Thank goodness the grownups are back in charge!
At the risk of being a broken record, I still don’t think this is about Ukraine at all. There’s way more going on.
Just gonna throw this out there:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1496745429672857602.html
Ah, the fog of war.
@ Gavin…
You keep mouthing those words like they mean something. “If only they’d followed the Minsk accords…”, which were basically “Let us rape you and take your sovereign territory forever…”.
Either the borders drawn when the Soviet Union collapsed were valid, and the US and everyone else agreed that they’d guarantee them if the Ukrainians gave up their nukes, or they’re not. It’s that damn simple–The fact that the Russians had done what the Germans did with their conquests, and moved in their own ethnicity to colonize them is immaterial.
The more you write on this, the less respect I have for you and your positions. The US and the Russians guaranteed those borders when Ukraine denuclearized. Just because Putin doesn’t like that fact does not mean they get to redo the deal thirty-plus years later and rape Ukraine.
It’s also pretty fscking rich to hear you denounce the Ukrainians as neo-Nazis and corrupt, when the Russians have their own damn problems with both issues. Do they get a bye on that, ‘cos you love you some stronk-man Putin?
Either Ukraine has territorial sovereignty, as guaranteed to it when the Soviet Union collapsed, or it does not. The Ukrainian claim to their sovereignty goes back a long damn ways, and is backed up by the Soviet demand that they have their own vote in the UN–A fact that you conveniently forget.
I am sick and tired of Putin apologists passive-aggressively suggesting that he’s a right to be doing what he is. Anything going on in Ukraine with regards to neo-Nazi movements and corruption has also been going on across Russia–So, should Putin be invading himself? Biggest criminal conspiracy in history (after the Democratic Party, of course…), the Russian government is on the move again, and you’re supporting it?
A good analysis of the Ukraine story.
Ukraine is much more important to corrupt US politicians than to the rest of us. I include Romney in that category.
Don’t believe anything the Russians or mass media say. It’s all Russian disinformation which the mass media doesn’t bother to identify. The only thing which can be trusted, provided they can be identified (very big if, and only Trent here has the judgment to tell which they are), are US and British blogs which use commercial satellite cameras to identify columns of vehicles. And there will be columns of vehicles because this is the spring thaw mud season in the Ukraine. Trucks can’t move off-road at this time.
Those columns of vehicles will depict the forward edge of the Russian resupply zone. Within a day or so every Russian vehicle five or so kilometers forward of those columns will be out of fuel.
IMO it will take the mass media at least a week, and probably several weeks, to realize this. Until then rely on those blogs to determine what is going on.
I had to read all the way down to Tom Holsinger’s last comment to hear about supply chain. Ukraine is just smaller than Texas and has twice the inhabitants. If the Ukrainian army/partisans are smart, they will just let the Russians come forward and concentrate their javelins and other nasty stuff on the supply convoys. Then naturally, the torture and murder of the supply convoy drivers and other support personnel, with the accompanying media blast of this on whatever they can get it on. Eventually they can take the tanks down since they will run out of gas, just not in a frontal type war as others mentioned.
At least, that’s what I would do.
LOL. Armchair generals abound. I used to love playing the Russians in Panzer Blitz as, depending on the scenario, you had a small horde of T34s and if you could get them into the supply trucks, it was game over.
Putin asked nicely, rather a lot, and shared his concerns with anyone who would listen. The west told him to pound sand. So he has taken his concerns into his own hands and is pounding the Ukrainian military. I am not really in the loop but what he will do is eliminate the Ukrainian military and consolidate the borders of Donbass. He has a long list of people and organizations he wants tried for war crimes and I suspect he will pursue that too.
So the dementia patient said today regarding a question about sanctions, “We’ll see in a month”. LMAO, that’ll have Vlad on the run.
This isn’t some tabletop RPG. I still don’t understand why people don’t look at this a bit more rationally. Given that he’s invading, is it really realistic to think he’s insane and/or stupid, since we all know, as does everyone in the entire Russian chain of command up to Putin himself, that there’s literally zero chance of success? So then working background, what possibly might be the plan? (And saying, “Oh I don’t know what’s going through his head” or “something something Russians are different something something” is just saying he’s crazy, so that’s not a valid answer.)
Twitter is being inundated with Russian disinformation, some of which is being redistributed by Western media, so believe nothing until civilian satellite pictures are available for open source intelligence people on social media.
These are accessible official Ukrainian channels that are on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/StratcomCentreUA/
https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua
https://www.facebook.com/UkrainianLandForces
https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFU
The biggest developments since this kicked off are the Russian Army captured Chernobyl, the VDV airhead north of Kyiv, the Crimean thrust that seems to have captured the Kahkovka hydroplant/dam and that the death of the UAF & Ukrainian IADS has been greatly exaggerated.
It looks like Russian air force H/F radio chatter coordinating cruise missile launches last night tipped off the UAF to do an “elephant walk” of all flight capable A/C.
Additionally, as a general pattern, the Russians are being very cherry of committing their conscripts into close combat.
The destroyed Russian vehicles outside Kharkiv were the usual “Donbas trash” of Chechens and DNR/LDR impresses with tank support stiffeners plus the Antonov airport attack is pure VDV, AKA Regime Security forces.
The Crimea thrust is also VDV dominated and supported by Naval infantry, again, Regime Security units.
The Russian Naval infantry being identified by a photo of a destroyed T-80BVM tank that ate a Javelin out there with the turret ejected. The T-80BVM is unique to Russian Naval infantry.
If indeed the UAF avoided losing most of its fully operational air frames to “Shock & Awe. Putin has got a big problem.
The UAF is playing at a “Fleet in being” from dispersed road strips biding its time.
Someone explain this to me: Does this look like a 130k+ man invasion? Does this look like a “shock and awe” campaign, with either aerial or artillery forces? Explain to me like I’m stupid what the possible plan here is?
(Note, I’m not a Putin apologist at all, have never tried to excuse Russia in this ever, I always said I thought it was 99% a bluff to get some relatively minor concessions and weaken Ukraine further and probe Western resolve, and 1% some Tom Clancy level anything-goes plan with a million more moving pieces.)
“Fog of War Note:
The https://www.facebook.com/StratcomCentreUA/ site first claimed and then retracted the claim that Russian VDV forces at the Hostomel Airport/Antonov factory. just North of Kyiv, had been over run by Ukrainian ground forces.
It is now “Combat is on-going” at Hostomel.
This sort of thing is normal and we will see it all the time in the coming weeks.
“Either Ukraine has territorial sovereignty, as guaranteed to it when the Soviet Union collapsed, or it does not.”
The Ukraine, just like every other country, is primarily people. When the people change, the borders change. Otherwise, almost everyone in Europe would still be in the Roman Empire.
The Ukrainian kleptocrats had the choice to keep their borders after the collapse of the USSR. All they had to do was implement the Minsk 2014 agreements, which would have put in place a federal structure. The people in Eastern Ukraine who wanted self-government would have had it, and the Ukraine could have carried on. But that was then, and this is now.
For all the good reasons you & others have noted, the expectation is that Russia will do exactly what it has said publicly it will do — destroy any perceived threat from the kleptocrats, and then withdraw from the Ukraine back to the new republics on the Donbas. And leave the Ukraine to get on with its own business.
Meanwhile, in China …
It looks like Putin may have decided to take the whole thing.
Ukraine has been a satellite operation for the U.S. State Department for approximately 15 to 20 years. The U.S. has held control over Ukraine, and manipulated every political outcome inside Ukraine, for well over a decade. This reality is the source of Vladimir Putin’s angst toward the west for the same amount of time and it’s the same reason why the EU, specifically Germany, is tenuous in any collaborative response.
The EU writ large (including NATO) are less interested in Ukraine because they know Ukraine is the U.S. playground in Europe. This truism explains why we see a conflict when it comes to responses and sanctions from the U.S. compared to the European NATO allies.
The outcome is along the line of NATO countries telling us, Ukraine is our playground, the issues are our creation, therefore when it comes to responsive action – you do you and we will look out for ourselves, but we in the EU have to live with the reality of the outcome so our interests will likely diverge from yours depending on what Putin intends.
It will be interesting to see if this is true, first, and whether the western area is to be a bargaining chip. Weakness, as Britain learned in 1938, invites aggression.
I ain’t signed no treaties guaranteeing the Ukraine’s borders.
The Nazi talk on both sides is 90% hot air; the Nazis are simply the universally agreed gold standard for Eeevil, and can be dragged into any conversation about Europe by any party for any purpose.
Back in 2014 and thereabouts, I would get agitprop proving that the Ukrainians are all a bunch of unreconstructed Nazis, and a nearly equal number disproving the same thing. I took that as evidence that I was even-handed in my search for info.
One of the remarkable things about Putin is that he is the first Russian leader in, well, nearly forever who isn’t an open and obvious anti-Semite. Clever.
As for Kirk’s Either/Or, it’s clear that Ukraine’s borders only mean as much as the Ukrainians are willing to sacrifice for them. (Which is also true of the Russians, of course.)
Anyway, its utopian to think that Draftdodging Joe and his sidekick Skank Ho! have any plan other than holding on to office and avoiding lamp-posts for as long as possible, and pretending that having the most expensive, well-trained, and heavily armed refugee reception and soup kitchen forces in the world is a deterrent to anyone.
One of the more interesting aspects of the current crisis is the notable lack of barking from “The Anti-War Movement ™.”
It’s enough to make you think that they only care about War when a Republican occupies the White House. That’s logical, but what defies logic is how vociferous they were when Trump thought to move a couple of platoons to avoid a war . . .
Well, as Hitch would say, there are promising signs of polarization emerging.
thanks for that summary trent, Russia is often addicted to these shock and awe strategies, it worked in hungary later czechoslovakia, (the General who raised a fuss with that letter, started his career in that last round, so did suvorov, the explainer about the spetznaz,) they thought they could zachista, cleanse the afghan high command, but they just ended up with a decade of death and destruction,) less than a decade later, they followed the similar path in Chechnya, they nabbed Dudayev, but that didn’t cauterize the wound, the war started back up in earnest in 1999, and it spread deep into the Russian countryside,