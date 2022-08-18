Rebellious

Americans – both those born on this soil and those who weren’t but who got here as fast as they could – are natural rebels, stiff-necked, stubborn, and not inclined to bow the knee and truckle to those who think they are our betters. Oh, it might not seem so in these dolorous times; too many of our fellows seem just too ready to be passive, landless serfs with an appetite for crumbs and approving notice from the wanna-be-nobility’s table, and too damned many outright want to be the nobles, or their willing henchmen/women/whatever. But a preponderance of us are not that ready to be pushed into servitude to the State – witness the drubbing at the pools that the voters of Wyoming gave to the presumed princess-heir of the landed house of Cheney yesterday. Losing an election by a 40% margin is not just the voters saying ‘no, thanks’, it’s the voters escorting the candidate to the city limits, brandishing buckets of tar and bales of feathers while snarling, ‘…and don’t come back!’
Ah well – I have long disapproved of political dynasties – the Kennedys, the Bushes, the Murkowskis, the Gores and their similar and lesser-known political ilk. The only political dynasty that was ever any good for America as republic and in the long term was that of John Adams, and that was back in the day when we all were pretty adamant that there would be no patents of nobility issued, tither formally or otherwise in this blessed experiment in citizen governance. For myself, I hated the choice I had between two scions of political dynasties in the 2000 election. What – a choice between two sons of political privilege? I think I held my nose and voted blindly, and can’t remember who for, not that it made much of a difference then or now. Although one of the two has retreated to a relatively quiet life in Texas, and the other has chosen to humiliate himself on the international stage as one of those campaigners for radical actions to oppose climate change, traveling hither and yon at great expense on energy-spewing jets.
It’s nice that the voters in Wyoming can emphatically kick to the curb a notorious carpet-bagger pol (whose speaking resemblance to Miss Piggy ought to be noted.) and whose personal portfolio has increased to an incredible degree during her tenure. Alas, cut short due to the obstinacy and stupidity of the voters – but never mind, she will no doubt flit off to some other profitable perch among the minor nobility. They do tend to take care of their own, after all.
In the meantime, we can make fun of them. It can be vicious, enjoyable fun – passing around disrespectful memes, satires, jokes and cartoons about our ruling class, pointing out their many hypocrisies, their double standards and public pratfalls. Laughter and derision are potent weapons, as Saul Alinsky pointed out in his Rule #5; “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.” Think of Sabo’s painting of Joe Biden in a mask and nothing else, and a hotpants and garter-clad Kamala Harris. Consider that picture of Sec Def Austin, double-masked and outdoors, inspecting the troops – all he needs is a flowing cloak and Darth Vader’s music. We can laugh and poke fun, while the media handmaids of our Ruling Class fume and stomp their feet while insisting that it’s not funny …
Well, it is. And we are a rebellious people. Ridicule is our weapon. Along with ruthless efficiency, determination and fanatical devotion to … oh, blast. I’ll come in again. Comment as you wish.
among the reasons I frequent Babylon Bee and Not the Bee…and enjoy ATH…and delight at finding posts by Sgt Mom
Liz Cheney may have set an all-time record for arrogance by a would be politician. She dismissed the issues of Wyoming after her loss by asserting that she had “more important ” things to do. For one thing, most og her votes came from the county that contains Jackson Hole, which is a playground, like Aspen CO, for the rich left. She was obviously asking Democrats to vote in the Republican primary and about 10,000 did so from many estimates. I was a fan of her father. When in Congress, his ambition was to be Speaker, a noble goal. I’m not sure how much of a neocon he was in reality. I was sorry to see that ridiculous ad he made for her but he has the excuse of a heart transplant.
I’m reading Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic “Children of Dune” right now. A couple of quotes for your consideration:
“Governments, if they endure, always tend increasingly toward aristocratic forms. No government in history has been known to evade this pattern. And as the aristocracy develops, government tends more and more to act exclusively in the interests of the ruling class – whether that class be hereditary royalty, oligarchs of financial empires, or entrenched bureaucracy.”
– Frank Herbert, Children of Dune
I read this the other day and just nodded my head. Here’s another one:
“We know the major conditions wherein this large populace may turn upon its keepers – One: When they find a leader. This is the most volatile threat to the powerful; they must retain control of leaders. Two: When the populace recognizes its chains. Keep the populace blind and unquestioning. Three: When the populace perceives a hope of escape from bondage. They must never even believe that escape is possible!”
– Frank Herbert, Children of Dune
Timely quotes; strange that I am reading this book right now. I first read Dune 35 or 40 years age. These quotes wouldn’t have held very much power for me then.
“But a preponderance of us are not that ready to be pushed into servitude to the State”
I just don’t think this is true anymore. I think the loss of “the frontier” was a catastrophe for American individualism, and the “one person one vote” abomination that gave all power to cities over the country was a death blow.
Wyoming clearly is “Old America”, a glorious throwback, but not who we are today as a country, unfortunately.
Some can be pushed, this has been true down through the ages. The question is – when do US citizens reach this point:
“If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen.”
― Samuel Adams
Can one get more loathsome than Al Gore?
There are an awful lot of people today who are in jobs where their evaluation is based entirely on totally subjective judgment of other people within the organizations…NOT ‘did the parts you machined fit spec? or ‘did the code you wrote work’ or even ‘did your restaurant make money last month?’ or ‘did you meet your sales quote last month?’ (The latter two examples being based on subjective judgments, but judgments by people *outside* the organization and manifested in ways that are not subjective)
This subjective evaluation leads to a ‘courtier’ type of attitude, which is not very compatible with true individualism.
We definitely need to make more use of mockery, especially with such a bunch of ninnies pretending they are in charge. One I heard recently:
Biden saw a headline saying that the President was sick again … and called up Obama to wish him a rapid recovery.
https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/18/ex-cia-chief-who-called-gop-most-dangerous-force-on-earth-is-on-board-of-left-wing-misinformation-group/
he was rather inept at every point of this long war, but he fails upwards
Honestly, I think that conservative humor really is hitting the vile progs where it really, really hurts – look at how fast “Let’s go Brandon” took off, to the point where they tried to launch “Dark Brandon” – which within milliseconds became “Dork Brandon”. Marking “Brandon Falls” on google landmarks, where Joe Biden fell off his bicycle – another spontaneous bit of derision. The progs are proud spirits, who cannot abide laughter directed at them.
Brian…”I think the loss of “the frontier” was a catastrophe for American individualism”
In Steinbeck’s ‘The Red Pony’, a grandfather who was once a leader of westbound pioneers comes to visit. his daughter and her family. Jody, his grandson, loves hearing his own stores, but his son-in-law (Carl) resents them and finds them boring. Eventually, the grandfather overhears what Carl has been saying about his stories.
To Jody, he says: “”I shouldn’t stay here, feeling the way I do.” He examined his strong old hands. “I feel as though the crossing wasn’t worth doing.” His eyes moved up the side-hill and stopped on a motionless hawk perched on a dead limb. “I tell those old stories, but they’re not what I want to tell. I only know how I want people to feel when I tell them.”
and
“Then we came down to the sea, and it was done.” He stopped and wiped his eyes until the rims were red. “That’s what I should be telling instead of stories.”
When Jody spoke, Grandfather started and looked down at him. “Maybe I could lead the people some day,” Jody said.
The old man smiled. “there’s no place to go. There’s the ocean to stop you. there’s a line of old men along the shore hating the ocean because it stopped them.”
“In boats I might, sir.”
“No place to go, Jody. Every place is taken. But that’s not the worst-no, not the worst. Westering has died out of the people. Westering isn’t a hunger any more. It’s all done. Your father is right. It is finished.” he laced his finger on his knee and looked at them.
Jody felt very sad. “If you’d like a glass of lemonade I could make it for you.”
Honestly, I think that conservative humor really is hitting the vile progs where it really, really hurts – look at how fast “Let’s go Brandon” took off…
I’ve seen angry claims that “Let’s go Brandon” is a coded white supremacist slogan. :-D
“no you (redacted) the press couldn’t even acknowledge your cigar store indian, handed a full military complement to al queda, and got 13 marines killed, choked off our oil supply, and sent the rest of it overseas, make us scramble for baby formula, etc etc
I might need a neuralizer to get that image, out of my mind, (and no I didn’t click) maybe a pimp costume for shambling is in order,
In a sane world this story would be causing riots right now:
https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/15/23306197/wework-adam-neumann-andreesen-horowitz-flow-real-estate
“Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of the shared office startup WeWork, is working on a new rental real estate business that has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz. According to a report from The New York Times, the venture capital firm invested around $350 million in Neumann’s up-and-coming real estate business, called Flow, which aims to provide a consistent housing experience across a chain of branded apartment complexes.”
I know, bill engvall should be handing out signs, oh the dan price guy, who wanted to pay his workers anything he could imagine, is finally out,
If I were in investor in whichever Andreessen Horowitz fund is putting money into the Flow deal, I’d be concerned, but I’m not.
I guess there is some danger that this company will absorb government subsidies and loans that won’t be paid back, but is that any more likely than with any other company.