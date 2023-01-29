Two Views on China

Yesterday, Aron Sarin published an article at Quillette titled Beijing in Retreat. Also yesterday, Barrons published China’s Comeback is Getting Started. (“Stocks Soar as China Revs Up its Reopening” in the print version) You can read the Quillette piece for yourself, and should, but the Barrons article will require a subscription.
To summarize, the Quillette piece focuses on China’s birthrate deficit (likely to be exacerbated in the future by the memory of the bad treatment of pregnant women during the lockdowns, as well as by a pervasive feeling of gloom about the future)…China’s inability to manufacture high-end semiconductor chips…pervasive corruption…and the fact that in the modern world…the persistence of poverty….and declining trust in the CCP. “The Chinese people learned that they can enjoy no certainty about the future and that Xi’s obsession with order leads, paradoxically, to chaos.”
The tone of the Barrons piece is rather different:
The catalyst is clear. Policy makers in the world’s largest economy are pulling out the stops to revive the economy and get its 1.4 billion people spending more, after three hard years of stringent Covid restrictions and harsh crackdowns on technology and other industries. Beijing has totally reversed its zero-Covid policy and had begun loosening regulations on business. Up next: more stimulus to stabilize the residential property market. “Domestically, all the switches that can be switched on have been moved toward growth, and there’s a lot of momentum behind it,” said David Semple of the VanEck Emerging Markets fund.
(I’m reminded of Shakespeare’s passage in which Glendower says, “I can call spirits from the vasty deep,” to which Hotspur replies, “Why, so can I, or so can any man; But will they come when you do call for them?)
Various metrics are cited to suggest a recovery: Subway traffic across 23 cities has returned to prepandemic levels, hundreds of millions are traveling for the Lunar New Year, Citigroup analysts expect the domestic travel industry to recover to more than 85% of pre-Covid levels by the second half of this year.
The article notes that China is a formidable rival to the US in the ‘renewable energy’ sector, given its strengths in battery technology and rare-earth minerals. It also notes that Chinese policy makers wanting to address the birthrate decline “might offer incentives for couples to have children, such as cash payouts or even making workplace promotions conditional on having a child.” (Future conversation: “Mommy, why did you and daddy decide to have me?” “Well, son….)
Abhay Desphande of Centerstone seems less optimistic about China’s future than many of the other individuals quoted: “Xi is boxed in with multiple policy failures with his gambits with the US, his approach to the private sector and real estate, and people angry i the streets. One lever he can pursue very aggressively is the economic lever to get people working, get the economy going. And even though he may change his attitude toward private enterprises in a few years, for now, he needs that part of the economy to work.
My question would be whether Xi can really step back from his highly centralizing worldview enough to truly reignite sustainable economic growth, however much he wants to.
China remains, of course, a formidable economic power, and there are many, many important products required by the US and other countries whose supply requires Chinese participation, either for the complete products or for essential components and materials. Semiconductors are far from being the only items that are essential to the US economy and to the welfare of its people. And the US economy, especially in manufacturing but by no means limited to that industry, is being hampered by the worldview of the present administration, which is itself very centralizing in its orientation.
Your thoughts?
19 thoughts on “Two Views on China”
It won’t really matter if China rises or falls, because we are headed for a fall. There’s no clean way out of our current situation. The Republicans can’t (or more correctly, won’t) deliver squat, and the Democrats will only continue to tear Western civilization down. So we’re fooked.
OC…I’d suggest that giving into despair is a sure way to ensure that we have something to despair about.
Lots of crowing in the West about China’s declining birth rate. But at the same time China is already the world’s largest user of industrial robots, and their lead is increasing. With more automation, fewer young people entering the job market may not be much of a problem.
As for chip manufacturing, remember that China has gone in about a quarter of a century from being an also-ran to being the world’s largest manufacturer of steel, ships, automobiles, electronic goods. They also have the world’s largest cohort of engineers & scientists coming out of universities (our universities as well as theirs). Probably not a good idea to dismiss the possibility that China’s progress in chip-making will follow a similar path.
On the other hand, China has lost of problems, with increasing political central planning being an obvious barrier to progress. Still, would you rather have China’s problems or the US’s problems? And let’s not talk about Europe’s problems!
Something unprecedented happened in China in the last couple of months. The CCP blinked. They backed down in the face of widespread and increasing civil outrage. Bear in mind that while the proximate cause of this outrage was the covid policy that has since ended, the collateral damage from this is becoming plain. Some huge number of jobs has simply disappeared, some huge number of employers have as well.
The implosion of the insane Chinese housing sector is a fact that’s not going to go away. All that money is gone and it’s not coming back. One aspect that isn’t talked about much is that local governments are dependent on revenue from leasing ground to developers for day to day operations. Word has leaked out from several cities that salaries have been drastically cut or not paid at all. What happens in a police state when the police aren’t getting paid? How will they stimulate domestic consumption when everyone’s savings has evaporated?
The CCP blinked, they didn’t send in the tanks. It’s not 1989 any more. Details of the aftermath of Tiananmen Square are still slowly filtering out after 34 years. Had it happened now, video would be posted in hours if not minutes. I don’t know what the effect of video of the PLA hosing the remains of a few thousand protestors down the storm drains would have on the rest of the world but the unwonted unity of the West in the face of Russian aggression may have given Xi pause or the certainty that they would eventually circulate behind the Great Firewall.
I don’t know where China is headed from here but I’m betting it’s not a continuation of 2019.
Worked for a company that was one of the early entries in the Chinese market. It was fairly obvious to the rank and file employees that China was going to get all they could from an info dump, and then dump the company. But, the company’s administration was so fixated by the dollar signs dancing in front of their eyes that they could not see the warning signs of what was to come. Yes, China is a huge market with a large money potential. It is also corrupt, with the upper levels trying to micromanage everybody’s life. Trusting the numbers from such a state appears to be more wishing-and-hoping than reasoned analysis.
Makes you wonder why so many ‘elites’ in the US speak so highly of how China runs things.
It doesn’t help that the Chinese have purchased the President of the United States.
I’m going to echo what MCS and Gavin said, everyone has problems and the Chinese are no different in what will be Avery tumultuous decade for everyone. Xi and his ideological sidekick Wang have been trying to thread the needle in terms of maintaining social stability along with economic development as they see the deep cultural divides in the U.S. as warning signs. Will they be successful? They’re not 100 foot tall supermen and they have tremendous problems with corruption, declining population, and social disruptors like asset bubbles. We all have problems
Some other thoughts….
A good book project would be to go back and a metal analysis of the past 20 years of academic and popular writings concerning China. It seems to me spot of the writing obscures more than enlightens because it’ll linked to a larger agenda pushed by the writer. Thomas Friedman’s fanboy comment about being China for a day case in point. It’s always hard to see things from outside of your own biases but we have been criminally negligent in viewing China as we wish and not as it is
As far as lock downs I always felt China was going to face serous problems from riding the lockdown tiger because at some point you have to get off. So why did they start I go back to late 2019 when the outbreaks first began… They were telling the world that this had jumped vanilla an speed of the response made me suspect a rat, that is a lab leak.
The other is what MCS mentioned.. Why didn’t they send in the tanks to crash the protests? I’m going to go with they didn’t have the resources to quell and multiple cities at once: Tiananmen was a different and much simpler tactical problem. Perhaps they also concluded that all things considered it was time. Compare and contrast with anger case study in multi city unrest inIran
While the West snickers at Chinas upcoming population decline the Chinese are probably congratulating themselves on not having to deal with vast banlieues filled with vibrants. Also I don’t see the Chinese being very eager to strangle their population and industry in the name of Gaia worship. Chairman Xi seems at least nominally interested in the welfare of the Chinese people, our leader in the West have gone Woke on the local population.
Makes you wonder why so many ‘elites’ in the US speak so highly of how China runs things.
Most of us don’t “wonder.” The corruption is easy to see.
Chairman Xi seems at least nominally interested in the welfare of the Chinese people, our leader in the West have gone Woke on the local population.
He may not be that interested in their “welfare” but he is insane as so many in west are. The climate scam is so obvious that anyone outside could see it. The moral panic we see now in the west already happened in China with the Red Guards.
Not insane as so many in the west are.
NCS: “The CCP blinked. They backed down in the face of widespread and increasing civil outrage.”
That is one possible explanation. Here is another.
As we all know by now, Covid was a scam. Yes, there was a disease, but it was not a serious epidemic. It was comparable to the flu that assists thousands of the old & sick into the grave every year. What made Covid different at the beginning was those (staged?) photos from China of well-dressed working-age men dropping dead on the streets. China made a big fuss about Covid, and the rest of the world took fright and followed along with all the lockdown nonsense. Monkey see, monkey do.
What China was really doing was waging economic war on the West. China’s reaction to Covid cost China — but the impact on the West was much larger. Win for China.
More recently the CCP tried to repeat the performance — but this time, the West did not follow along. So the CCP quite wisely simply abandoned round #2 of the CovidScam.
Remember that China is used to protests. It is a crowded country, and over the last couple of decades of rapid growth, there have been tens of thousands of protests as people were forced off their land to make way for development. But Chinese protests are not US protests — an excuse for looting by the underclass. The only real difference with the Chinese CovidScam protests is that Western media covered them.
Let’s also remember that if China does run into real problems, it is going to have massive repercussions for us — given that we are so heavily dependent on China for manufactured goods. If China fails, we are still stuck with a de-industrialized, under-skilled, over-indebted, over-lawyered, import-dependent country with a corrupt intrusive government. We have our own problems to fix!
“China is a formidable rival to the US in the ‘renewable energy’ sector”
We already know that every aspect of renewable energy is a scam. The science, the economics, the govt policies and the news media coverage.
We already have sufficient evidence of renewable failure around the world — Europe right now is an obvious case study — to stop careening down this road toward the canyon. Even the low information zombies have enough info now to vote to stop the madness.
Of course, given that our betters have learned nothing from their Covid idiocy and dishonesty, stolen elections loom far into the future, and our media and big tech appear determined to help Big Brother complete the transition to 1984, I have no confidence that the US will prosper. The big question is whether reversing the transition will require violence.
“David Foster
January 29, 2023 at 9:08 pm”
I suspect that to OC [and admit that I may well be wrong] that the key part of his point was: There’s no clean way out of our current situation..
Given the failures of the party system that he mentions, and what I [and many others] see as the failure of the integrity of the electoral system in this country, mixed with extreme differentials in the enforcement of law based on who are rulers and who are ruled, and the ‘clean ways’ are pretty much moot.
The thing we need to fear as a society and culture is just this lack of a ‘clean way’. Every society and culture has a set of rules as to what makes the government legitimate. If it is a stable and working society and culture, those rules are accepted by an overwhelming majority of its members. There will always be 3-5% who are non-compliant. That is the “lunatic fringe”, and incidentally they cover the span of the Bell Curve as far as abilities and intelligence. But almost all of the remaining 95-97% accept the legitimacy of those rules, and the honesty of their application as making the society and culture legitimate.
Funny thing about humans. It may go back to the earliest tribal days before larger groups formed, but there normally is no middle ground between a working legitimate political entity and violence. Clausewitz was right, Der Krieg ist eine bloße Fortsetzung der Politik mit anderen Mitteln. War is merely a continuation of Politics by other means.
I think OC is making a prediction based on the situation we face. It is not optimistic, but it is not irrational.
“They will do what they will do. We will do what we will do. And only the Great Blue Sky Tengri Nor . . . .
Subotai Bahadur
The Quillette link was broken for some reason, back up now:
https://quillette.com/2023/01/28/beijing-in-retreat/
Here’s savant that’s supposed to be in the business of keeping track of China belaboring what was obvious, even to me, three years ago:
https://nypost.com/2023/01/30/chinas-huge-weaknesses-promise-to-drag-not-save-the-world-economy/
He still hasn’t caught on that the magical 6% growth rate is just as much a fiction as the supposed 6,000 Chinese dead from covid.
The truth is that China’s teetering on the abyss; one more stupid move on Xi’s part is all it will take. Hope Taiwan’s paying attention, Xi might feel like doubling down on stupid. It’s not like the fools in the Pentagon are likely to look up from their obsession with gender studies and redesigning body armor to accommodate the needs of trans soldiers.
Here’s another step on the road to China’s world domination:
https://gcaptain.com/first-australian-coal-cargoes-headed-to-china-since-unofficial-ban-lifted/
Short version: Xi decided to teach Australians a lesson for uppityness and and the temerity to contradict the Chinese point of view. At one point there were more than 80 ships loaded with more than 1,000,000 tons of Australian coal sitting off the Chinese coast, unable to land their cargo. Sure taught the Australians a lesson – except the coal had already been paid for by the Chinese companies that needed it, so the Australians just shrugged and went on shipping their coal to everyone else. China, on the other hand, had blackouts and brown skies from burning their inferior domestic soft coal.
This is the sort of strategic acumen that’s going to beggar us all?
Its like watching savages around a camp fire. “We were always right and those crazy other people were always wrong.”
“As we all know by now, Covid was a scam.”
A scam that killed about 1.2 million Americans so far.
“We already know that every aspect of renewable energy is a scam.”
Fossil fuel is already not competitive with any of the renewable sources of energy. With China about to cut the cost of solar panels in half that will just get much worse.
Fossil fuel is already not competitive with any of the renewable sources of energy.
A lie from the troll. No surprise. The subsidies and tax rebates are not enough to make this true even if you are that ignorant.
Let me know when the cheap Chinese solar cells will work in the dark. The I’ll wait for word about wind mills that work when the wind doesn’t blow.
https://www.mikesmithenterprisesblog.com/2023/01/the-stupidity-of-wind-energy.html
Then explain how mining cobalt, lithium, rare earths, steel, aluminum, and all that oil that makes these things and cost enough energy that they will have to operate for years to break even, if they ever do, is “renewable”.