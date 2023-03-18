There’s been lots of talk about the need for the US to produce more of its own semiconductor chips–but it’s not just the making of the chips that matters, it’s also the making of the machines that make the chips. The market for the highest-end chipmaking equipment is dominated by the Dutch company ASML, which now will be prohibited from exporting these machines to China, per Dutch government agreement with US request.
ASML’s current high-end lithography machine has over 100,000 components and takes 40 freight containers to ship. Unsurprisingly, ASML’s CEO says that the export restrictions will simply push China to create its own technology, and also unsurprisingly, David Goldman (‘Spengler’) agrees.
Mark Andreessen says The most important idea and paper I’ve encountered in the last 20 years is “availability cascades”. His summary here.
The strategic importance of the Black Sea, especially as it relates to the Ukraine War.
Dating dealbreakers for women.
Speaking of dating, here’s a study suggesting that creative output leads to mating opportunities.
Ridicule: Some thoughts at The Orthosphere.
Violence and Self-Esteem: Some thoughts on the connection.
How people kept multiple tabs open in the 1500s:
3 thoughts on “Worthwhile Reading and Viewing”
A report that Chinese students feel that working in chip manufacturing is not a desirable career: ” too hard and not that well-paid.”
https://www.pcmag.com/news/chinese-students-say-chipmaking-is-too-hard-and-not-that-well-paid
This assertion interestingly mirrors what Taiwan Semiconductor founder Morris Chang and various TSM executives & managers have said about *American* workers.
“But to control the Black Sea, Russia needs Ukraine, and in particular Crimea.”
Why do you think Russia immediately grabbed Crimea after the CIA engineered the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych. An leader elected with about 70% of the vote, by the way.
Apart from the CIA controlling Ukraine ever since then, a very serious existential threat to Russia, it has been very aggressive in sending the rump of Badera, real Nazis, to attack the east, which declined to join the very people who Russia spent 25 million people defeating in WW2.
Ukraine used as a weapon against Russia is not something that will end well. Russia has no choice at all, it must destroy Ukraine as a weapon that can be used against it. It will do so and if it has to fight NATO it will. It will do this under a formidable nuclear umbrella and will win this conflict.
It is absolutely insane to try to put a nuclear power in a corner. Pray the Russian army takes Ukraine to whatever point it needs to. Otherwise we all die.
When Japan and Russia were in a boundary dispute (a.k.a. “war”) GOP President Teddy Roosevelt brokered a deal. Neither side was actually happy with their respective end of the deal… but the Nobel Peace Prize shortly went to Teddy, suggesting the rest of the world WAS happy about the compromise resolution.
When England and Germany were bickering over Belgium (a.k.a. WORLD WAR) Democratic President Woody Wilson picked a favorite and while proclaiming “neutrality” loaded 170 tons of rifle ammo and other arms and a bunch of US citizens into a British passenger ship bound through the war zone and into port of Liverpool…