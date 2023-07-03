Interesting Discussions

At Instapundit, Glenn Reynolds highlights a comment and posts it for further discussion:
The comment: “I get the feeling that our govt leaders and business leaders are sort of bored with keeping a great system and country running. They must do something transformative and sensational! Green! Pride! Equity! And so they wreck the system they were charged with running”
Glenn’s response: “I think this desire for exceptional significance is an unfortunate hangover from the civil rights/Vietnam era, and I think the activism of that era was hangover jealousy of their parents’ generation’s World War II experience. Now it’s degenerated into causes that are basically fake.”
At Twitter, Claire Lehmann says:
“Catering to everyone’s exquisite emotional preferences in childhood & beyond has not created a generation of strong, healthy, productive individuals. It has created a generation of neotenic hairless pets whose only skill is taking selfies & ordering packages from Amazon.”
Related post at Quillette: Harry Potter and rites of passage
At LinkedIn, some assertions about ‘digitization’ and ‘digital dinosaurs’ and subsequent discussion. (I find all the current talk about ‘digitization’ to be kind of strange…all modern computers and the information systems based on them are digital, as were early mainframes, and, before them, punched card systems.) Note the comments by Bill Waddell, who used to comment at CB.
The increase in depression and anxiety among teens might, of course, be deeply related to the lack of rites-of-passage. People have certainly been saying such things since at least the 80s. But not much evidence is offered for the connection.
As to the Instapundit discussion, I have long thought that something like this, a desire for heroism and status underlies much of liberalism. In this framing, the villains must also be exaggerated, so that defeating them becomes just like Grampy beating Hitler. It does get tedious.
This is separate from, but unfortunately combines altogether too well with the bureaucrat’s desire for Comprehensive Solutions. Things will finally be Solved, dammit! Gather in all the voices. Hold all the meetings. Have papers submitted on a thousand semi-related topics so that no one feels left out.
AVI…I think there is also a connection with Koestler’s theory of the Tragic and Trivial planes of life…explained by his friend, the writer and fighter pilot Richard Hillary:
“K has a theory for this. He believes there are two planes of existence which he calls vie tragique and vie triviale. Usually we move on the trivial plane, but occasionally in moments of elation or danger, we find ourselves transferred to the plane of the vie tragique, with its non-commonsense, cosmic perspective. When we are on the trivial plane, the realities of the other appear as nonsense–as overstrung nerves and so on. When we live on the tragic plane, the realities of the other are shallow, frivolous, frivolous, trifling. But in exceptional circumstances, for instance if someone has to live through a long stretch of time in physical danger, one is placed, as it were, on the intersection line of the two planes; a curious situation which is a kind of tightrope-walking on one’s nerves…I think he is right.”
‘Tragic plane’, in Koestler’s formulation, doesn’t necessarily involve *bad* things, as the world ‘tragic’ might suggest, it implies *ultimate* things. And I think there are a lot of people who feel a need for more Tragic Plane, in this sense, in their lives.
I had a friend named Van Dorn, who was a descendant of the family. He had a copy of A soldier’s honor : with reminiscences of Major-General Earl Van Dorn, a book compiled and presumably privately printed by the family in 1902.
The book included a rather strained attempt to exonerate Van Dorn from the charge of philandering. Instead, the writer claimed that Dr. Peters was a mere assassin, working for the Union (and therefore a traitor to the South). The allegations against Van Dorn were concocted by the unprincipled Peters to cover up his treachery. Peters even sent the daughter born several months later to a convent school in Memphis, as if she was a bastard and not his own child.
I had to read through the post a few times before I realized that the first few Linkedin comments weren’t intended to be examples of exactly what Claire Lehmann was talking about. The first few comments are all about empowering and validating employees and nothing about what silly old me, as both an employer and employee, saw as the need to serve the customer The customer being the person that makes sure the pay checks don’t bounce. I have, over the years spent no few unempowering hours piloting a shovel or broom as well as filling out various arcane and infuriating government forms when that was required to keep the wheels turning and the lights on. The first rule of empowered employment is showing up and doing what’s necessary.
Rites of passage. As a Gentile, I had to make do with getting and keeping a job, cashing a pay check, getting a driver’s license, graduating high school and remembering when my elders started to ask my opinion rather than issue an order. None out of the reach of anyone today.
The Aboriginal rites parallel Marine Boot Camp, give or take some genital mutilation. Anyone else that tries is probably looking at a long, long time inside. English boarding schools have a well earned reputation for breeding many and varied sorts of psycho-sexual pathologies.
Bill Waddell’s comment is perceptive. If someones going to a lot of work to “misuse” your software it usually means you didn’t pay enough attention when you built it, it doesn’t serve their needs..
Whoops! Wrong thread…
Performing great feats: ‘Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!’
At some point, some degree of humility requires you to see that, no matter how great the works, it is not a lasting thing…something the proud/arrogant refuse to countenance.
Hey let’s not forget the SPLC which started as an organization fighting the Klan and has now evolved to the point where it calls Moms4Liberty a hate group because not giving 11-year olds puberty blockers is the same as cross-burnings. Cue Bruce Springsteen’s ”Glory Days”
To that commenter’s point, I don’t think the desire to be transformative arises directly out of boredom so much as the expectations of the larger culture. You cannot escape the constant barrage in popular culture of examples of socially conscious people coming together to make the world a better place. When people ask me why I buy my coffee at McDonalds or Circle K I tell them that I want my purchase to be about a cup of coffee and about a larger, borgish social movement. Please don’t get me started about people who feel virtuous about changing the world and correcting injustice as they pay $6 for a soy double mocha with extra whip while telling me about starving transgender children in Africa.
It’s just not popular culture that pushes this tripe. Back in May I was passing a college commencement being held outdoors and I could hear the commencement speaker admonishing the graduates to go out and change the world. Yes I thought, please go out in your arrogance and give the world the benefit of your youth and inexperience while you club me and everyone else over the head with your Rousseauean virtue. Going to Carroll’s article, we provide our young people with the facsimile of a rite of passage while denying them the benefits that would derive from a true one. In other words we lie and even worse we harm the very people we claim are our future.
As far as business and political leaders, most don’t get to that point without the arrogant belief that they are better than the moment and the world would benefit from the changes they want to make. In a strictly business sense, that’s an admirable trait. However when it comes to politics and social matters, perhaps less so. I disagree with that person’s depiction of the Civil Rights Movement, that of a jealousy of the Greatest Generation. The Civil Rights Movement spoke within the American political vernacular and used its symbols , MLK in his “I Have a Dream” speech not only placed the movement within the American culture by speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial but by depicting its telos as the claiming the promissory note offered by the 14th Amendment.
By contrast the transformative, “change the world” element of both today’s popular and elite culture is a rejection of the American system as opposed to its redemption. After all if you’ve been told since birth that you were something special and that the world you were born was just waiting for you to change it why won’t you once you got the power? You don’t get very far saying you’re going to keep things the way they are.
It also doesn’t help that our political system in Washington has evolved to the point that with the administrative state and the ability (for now) to debt finance,, you can pretty much entertain any transformative dream you like. Back when I was just a lowly staffer, we used to call that attitude “getting high on your own supply”