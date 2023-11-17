So a month and a bit after the Oct. 7th pogrom in Israel, the streets of American and European cities, and university/college campuses are filled with rage, and a disgusting display of Jew-hate. It’s as if none of them ever read Shirer’s “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” or had the slightest clue about what happens when the survivors of a genocide have the chance to pay back the perpetrators of mass murder – the wholesale murder of kin, friends, and coreligionists – with appropriate coin. But mostly … rage. By coincidence, the hand-scribbled ravings of the Covenant School transsexual murderer were leaked to a media outlet – it looks like some local police officers are believed to have been the conduit for the leakage. Because what comes clear about the girl who wanted to be a boy was the pure, white-hot insane and murderous rage, which somehow became focused for whatever reason on the kids, kids who were of a privileged enough background that their parents could send them to a religious-sponsored private school. I wonder if the rage grew out of frustration. The kids had something that Audrey Hale felt that she lacked – a secure sense of self in the world, comfort within their own skin, innocence and trust, parental approval – whatever. They had all that or some other quality – and she didn’t and it wasn’t fair – and so she was consumed with rage, a rage which could only be assuaged by lashing out.
Sometime around the start of Gulf War 1, I read Bernard Lewis’ article in The Atlantic Magazine – The Roots of Muslim Rage – and I was so struck by his insight and explanation that I really made a pest of myself, showing the article to a number of my fellow NCOs and airmen – “See! That’s why they hate us! They really, really hate us! And this is WHY!” (Well, not all Muslims, actually – but a fair number of those who were lashing out back then, even before 9-11.) Here you had a body of people who had been promised everything by their Prophet – wealth, domination, all the goodies that this mortal life has to offer as well as unending orgies in the heavenly knocking-shop – and yet, they looked around at the rest of the world and saw that they lived in poverty-ridden, unsanitary, dysfunctional dumps, while the supposedly unworthy infidels had riches, health, power, scantily-clad women … well, you’d be pissed. Consumed with rage, and envy, and the conviction that it just wasn’t fair!
So what comes out when I look at what I can bear to look at in the videos of the October 7th Palestinian pogrom and read in the various news reports is the motivation of sheer rage. All-consuming, envious rage, never to be assuaged by all the progressive sympathy in the world, all the donations by the UN for the poor, suffering Palestinians over eighty years (as if they were the only folk in the world who lost a war that they initiated and perpetuated). They squatted in an enviable bit of Mediterranean shoreline that could have been a tourist and garden mecca and marinated in rage. A rage made even more white-hot at how Jews made a prosperous, tidy, advanced little nation out of a desert. The Hamasniks looked over the border into Israel at the pretty homes and prosperous farms and businesses … and went insane with unreasoning rage at what they didn’t have … everything that they wanted and deserved. All the goodies that those cheating, unbelieving Jews had, and it just wasn’t fair.
And so, they went mad with rage. And there we are. Comment as you wish.
Shirer’s The Collapse of the Third Republic is worth reading too. Some problems were unique to France, and some we share.
A factor in the rage is probably their history: Explosion of Islam across the MidEast and Africa, famous and powerful empires and grand culture (never mind the pesky details about its sources), empires extending to India, growth into south Asia as well–that has to be evidence of Allah’s blessing. And then things start to fall apart, and finally collapse with no more Caliphate and the infidels with all the power, and it has to be somebody’s fault.
If it’s their fault because of inadequate devotion to Islam; well, they can be more picky about the rules, try harder to get rid of temptations and innovations, and of course there’s jihad.
If it is somebody else’s fault, there’s jihad.
I wonder how many there actually are in these campus protests. They are skilled in getting the media to take photographs and interview them, but that may give a false impression.
Small coordinated rageful groups can be plenty dangerous, of course. Occasionally they even overturn a government.
“They squatted in an enviable bit of Mediterranean shoreline that could have been a tourist and garden mecca and marinated in rage.”
lol Are you a Boomer?
At some point in the early 1990s I happened to see a C-SPAN call in show featuring the Israeli ambassador to the US. I don’t even recall the ambassador’s name or any of the questions, but I do recall how taken aback he was by how many of the calls were sympathetic to the Palestinians.
I was too. I suppose it would have been at least possible for the Palestinians to turn that sympathy both in the US and elsewhere- including Israel- into enough pressure to generate an agreement with them which would have by now brought them their own state. Perhaps that would have led them to peace and prosperity.
But instead they started the first Intifada and all my sympathy went away. It hasn’t returned in the decades since. If the foreign policy for your potential nation-state involves the kidnapping, murder, and rape of the citizens of your neighbor country then you shouldn’t be too surprised when they react accordingly and turn your slums into a pile of uninhabitable debris.
To be honest I really don’t care what motivates the endless violence the adherents of the Religion of Peace(tm) deploy against non-Muslims and Muslims they don’t like.
I just want it to stop- or be stopped.
Infidels have rage too- and they need to be taught that.