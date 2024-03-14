So this is a story which first percolated up to my attention at the Powerline blog last week – a perfectly vicious attack on a teenager by a bigger and apparently stronger teenager, which has put the first teenager in hospital with likely permanent brain damage – if she even recovers consciousness at all. There’s something about having your skull repeatedly slammed on a concrete sidewalk which will do that. The attacker has been detained, which is a nice gesture on the part of local law enforcement, and a Go-Fund-Me appeal has already raised a considerable sum for the medical care of Kaylee Gains. The name of her attacker, hereinafter referred to as Little Miss Thugette, however, seems to be under a veil of secrecy in those few stories which have appeared in the news media. The comments appended on sites where the story does appear tend towards the cynical: if the colors of the two girls were reversed, most commenters acknowledge that there would be screaming headlines for weeks in all the print media, TV pundits rushing to make their two cents clear by taking a knee (literally or metaphorically), the inner cities in blue states would already be in flames and Al Sharpton would be ubiquitous in demanding justice. (Of the mob and rioting sort, naturally.)
But Kaylee Gains is white, and Little Miss Thugette is black. We have all become accustomed to how the news-making machinery addresses matters racial in this age of DIE. News media-wise this beatdown is a non-story in the mainstream media; of apparent interest only to Miss Gains’ family and friends. This is not this first instance of a Little Miss Thugette, or her male kinfolk, Mr. Inner-City Gangbanger going all fight-club and clubbing the stuffing out of some hapless teenager of white, Jewish or Asian background and posting video of the beatdown to their social media account. Such black-on-white beatdowns make a brief splash on the local news … and then the media and our intellectual class goes right on bleating about white privilege, microaggressions and the desirability of reparations for people of color … because living in the United States in this century is just so soul-searingly damaging for such persons of color, having to associate with whites…
Which brings to my mind an interesting speculation – what if parents of white, Asian or Jewish students at public schools – especially the schools in sink neighborhoods are reconsidering the whole school desegregation thing and reassessing the so-called benefits thereof? The DIEists insist that it is so soul-searingly damaging for black kids to be around white privilege and white culture every single day, and the only way to minimize the harm done is to maintain black-only spaces. And the parents of white, Asian and Jewish students might very well believe that their kids might be safer in such a segregated school – although they probably don’t come out and say so, save among close friends and trusted associates.
Discuss as you wish.
10 thoughts on “Separate”
In Chicago, the teachers have no expectations of their students. The parents, except in rare instances, have no expectations of their children. These children seem to be programed to destroy themselves, to become thugs.
Lord have mercy
My fiancee was born in Kenya. Almost my whole church is black. I am about to move into a household that is black except for me. But except for maybe my granddaughter, they are are African, not culturally African-American. I hear a lot of Swahili in my house and church. And other African languages. None of my family subscribes to any of this bullshit. So leave us out of the whole thing. Lots of us look like this little bitch, but we are not her.
What more is there needed to explain things?
Democrats know. That’s why they oppose charter schools and school vouchers.
Firstly, they want power over your kids because that gives them power over the parents.
Secondly, they know the all black schools won’t perform as well, those schools will be poorer, and the black community will demand democrats save them from themselves. With white tax dollars
They know it will create a permanent underclass better than the Great Society did. Personally, I don’t think everyone is entitled to a high school education. I think they are entitled to the opportunity for one.
So either segregate the schools or start expelling unruly kids… Even if they are black. Those kids are gonna end up thugs anyway. Why let them drag down the entire black community?
“Lots of us look like this little bitch, but we are not her.”
That’s what they were saying in France a couple generations ago when they imported tons of Africans and Arabs as “temporary” workers. Now, they have no-go zones, rape gangs, and tribal warfare shutting down major Parisian train stations multiple times a month.
Similar effects in London. In neither case was American slave culture part of the problem; the populations are all recent imports.
Your excuses mean nothing if your behavior patterns don’t hold for your children and grandchildren. The experimental evidence so far is that they won’t.
Great article. And I agree wholeheartedly with the solutions you put forth. Here is my only critique. The acronym DIE. The correct acronym is DEI. Would you say FIB, for Federal Investigation Bureau??? No Its FBI. Don’t believe me,…. do a search on Duck Duck Go (because I refuse to use Google) for DIE. You’ll never see a thing about Diversity Equity & Inclusion. I plugged in DEI, and you’ll find all of the information about the subject you’ll ever want to see. It’s akin to using Axe for the word Ask. It just makes you look either dumb or uninformed. PLEASE, get it right.
Wilbur – the use of DIE instead of DEI is not a mistake; it’s intentional. Right thinking people want DEI to DIE and are intentionally using that term. Bloggers and commenters across the web have been KNOWINGLY using DIE for quite some time. Unlike you, most people understand this. I appreciate good writing and grammar too but you’re just being pedantic.
I used to work with a guy who had a kid in a Detroit suburb public school. I would occasionally hear stories about what he was doing in school. Early on, they were stories about his struggle with school work. Then Michigan passed a voucher program and allowed charter schools as well. Many students transferred from failed majority black districts into the various white suburban schools. My coworker’s stories about his kid changed to stories about his kid’s problems dealing with harassment from the new transfer students.
I did not then and do not now regard this as an improvement for my coworker’s kid or most other students. Hence, my enthusiasm for charter schools and vouchers is quite limited. In fact I regard it as yet another example of the Geee Ohhh Peeeeee and its backstabbing establishment worrying more about Democrat voters than Democrats do while being quite willing and eager to throw its own voters under the bus of political correctness.
The problem was that Democrats living in Democrat-run school districts were failing. The GOP solution was for them to go to still-functioning public schools in much more Republican districts and ruin those schools too. The actual solution is to get rid of the incompetent teachers and vile administrations and replace them with people who are capable and interested in educating students. Violent, disruptive, or incompetent students should be expelled and prevented from wrecking the education of others by any means necessary.
Leaving many or most public schools controlled communist vermin and DEI parasites while allowing some fraction of good students to escape at significant cost to their parents and allowing some fraction of bad students to wreck other schools is not a conservative victory.
Ending the leftist control of public education would be a victory.
Lucy, First of all I dint axe you. 2nd I understand that SOME bloggers have been doing this however the people we are trying to reach, AND more importantly the ones that agree with Sgt Mom’s article but may be on the fence on this subject but will see DIE as “conservative ignorance”. Again stop using DIE and get it right. It’s DEI and only DEI.
… and then the media and our intellectual class goes right on bleating about white privilege, microaggressions and the desirability of reparations for people of color … because living in the United States in this century is just so soul-searingly damaging for such persons of color, having to associate with whites…
Odd that these sacred people of color who are so put-upon to exist in a country full of mayo-monkeys, saltines, and crackers- those are some of the slurs I’ve heard that these folks regularly use to describe the majority of Americans- simply don’t emigrate to the many black majority countries and thus escape the presence of the hated white devils forever, isn’t it?
A long time ago I picked up a book at B Dalton- anyone remember them?- back when malls were popular and full. It was written by a black guy who did actually leave the US.
Unfortunately he for him, he went to the Soviet Union. I didn’t buy that book- I had limited money and even more limited willingness to pay to read something that would surely be unpleasant. But I do recall he was stuck there a long time and waited until he was sure he had his US citizenship back before he released the book.
This was circa 1990. I have to wonder what that guy would think about the present insanity.