(March 15, 2024 / JNS)
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s obscene call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ouster from power on the Senate floor on Thursday was the latest sign that Hamas’s strategy is working. On the “Caroline Glick Show” this week, U.S. Military Academy professor Col. John Spencer, who chairs West Point’s Urban Warfare Studies Program, explained that the terrorist organization’s goal for victory is a concerted political-military strategy.
Hamas, he said, knew that Israeli Defense Forces would respond with force to its Oct. 7 assault in southern Israel. “They wanted Israel’s counterattack, and then they wanted to hold in the tunnels and use the hostages just to buy time for the international community—namely, the United States—to stop the IDF in their operations.”
“Their only goal is to survive. … It’s all about time. They want to survive Israel’s attack against them, which gives them immense political power. If they survive in any way, they have strategically won the war,” said Spencer…
3 thoughts on ““Israel’s strategic game of survival””
I hate to be this cynical, but I predicted all of this on 10/8 when I told a friend that everyone supports Israel now because it’s a victim but the moment it actually tries to fight back. Biden flying to Israel and embracing Netanyahu, all the public pronouncements of support, it all sounded great and it all had an expiration date of several weeks
Some laugh here about the value of protests, some might even roll their eyes about propaganda. However that initial NY Times story regarding the Al Shifa hospital which Hamas claimed was bombed by Israel killing hundreds? Yeah it was piece of garbage but it irrevocably shifted the story from what happened to Israel to what was now happening to Gaza. It was a great piece of propaganda and the “narrative” about Gaza has never been the same. That big pro-Hamas protest in DC in November? That juiced the movement, if you didn’t have that rally you wouldn’t have had the very strange sight of Schumer’s speech
Just so we’re clear, we have an internationally-recognized terrorist organization that has performed acts of murder, sexual violence, and kidnapping that would have made an SS commander blush. Taken hundreds of said civilians to be used as human shields back to Gaza, which Hamas has fortified by stealing billions of dollars in international aid. It now fights a war that it has deliberately invited, viewing every dead civilian that it has used a human shield as a victory and every civilian building whose fortification had led to its destruction as an asset.
So if the war ends with the Gaza Strip in ruins but Hamas alive, who wins? It seems to me that we very much could see this in 5 years as the decisive conflict in the Arab-Israeli wars.
Israel should ignore kapo Schumer. Israel should destroy Hamas and relocate surviving Palestinians to the west Bank. Hamas are godless monsters.
At this point it doesn’t look like Israel is planning on taking the spineless ninny route the US took after their nightly news anchor waved the surrender flag.