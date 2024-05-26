Self-censorship among scientists, for ‘prosocial’ reasons…and the harm it does.
How sculpture and ornament-making has been semi-industrialized for centuries, using a device known as a pointing machine.
Selecting government officials in China –historically and at present.
Support for using violence to suppress campus speech, broken down by college major.
The growth of anti-Israel radicalism in the Democratic Party: how much of this has been due to Obama’s attitudes and associations?
The District of Columbia has established minimum education requirements (a high school diploma is not enough) for child care workers. Is there a study that validates a significant positive correlation between such training and the quality of care provided? (What would you guess)
Katherine Boyle argues that some people are great at judging people but not great at judging systems. Others are great at evaluating systems but not people and says that it’s very rare to meet someone who is exceptional at both.
Inspirational: A cancellation attempt that backfired.
4 thoughts on “Worthwhile Reading”
Obama? How about Jimmy Carter? He came from that older Baptist belief that the Jews, and thus Israel, only succeeded when they were righteous, and in such cases God could be counted on to rescue them. That is the lesson they drew from the OT. You will notice that they did not think this lesson applied to Christians and America, which was presumably righteous enough to start with. Or something. Gandhi taught something similar about Jews and the power of civil disobedience – he who had half a billion restive Hindus going along with his pacifism For Now. It gave him a little extra oomph when dealing with the British and pretending to be Mr. Peaceful. (One of the truly evil characters of the 20th C. Complete hypocrite.)
This meant that Jews defending themselves was not to be endorsed. Carter modified that that over time, but only slightly. The prejudice morphed but did not go away.
I can have some sympathy for the idea taken as a general lesson, though I feel it is ultimately wrong. Russian and Romanian Baptists, Quakers, Chinese Catholics, and countless others over the centuries have taken the tack that in the long run, only the righteousness of the faithful will succeed, and we should devote ourselves entirely to the long run. As I said, wrong, but having a significant nobility to it. Yet this falls apart when one only applies it to other groups, but not one’s own.
AVI, welcome back! Was Ireland a good trip?
The description of Chinese civil service and its exam system seems idealized, to put it mildly. Some visiting outsiders reported ossified and corrupt bureaucracies.
For a different take on hiring, try Parkinson’s Law Chapter 5
The nicest thing I can say about the article on Chinese civil servants is that it might be hidden proof of communication from a parallel universe. While I don’t have knowledge to judge the parts about the evolution of the Chinese civil service system, I, and most of us, have more than enough knowledge of Chinese history to point out that however superior the civil servants may have been, the results for the survivors and non-survivors of their policies over the centuries has been…less than optimal. Certainly, the present, quickly devolving, situation in China doesn’t make me anxious to emulate their system.
When you look at more recent Chinese history, It’s clear that the almost miraculous transformation from a dark and closed society not much different from North Korea to a country that seemed headed for parity, at least, with the West was because of the retreat of CCP control over every aspect of existence.
Now, the swiftly unfolding Chinese debacle is directly from the confluence of two CCP policies. The first is the long developing real estate bubble based on policies and practices that can most charitably be described as insanity on an unbelievable scale which is now collapsing. The second is a series of policies that have driven both foreigners and, with them, foreign investment out of the country. It is no longer prudent for foreigners to enter China to investigate or supervise business or most especially business disputes. One stands a very good chance of conducting negotiations from a jail cell. Reporting normal financial information can and has been classified as espionage. This has lead to the wholesale withdrawal of listings of Chinese companies from foreign exchanges. The veracity of Chinese company financial reporting, never reliable, has not been improved by threatening to jail auditors that report facts contrary to the wishes of the CCP.
If modern China is the product of genius civil administration, I’m grateful to be spared.