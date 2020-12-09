Living in the Hate of the Common People
Posted by David Foster on December 9th, 2020
Someone at a social media site, who I will not dignify with a link, wrote:
I think we need to find a way to stop the working class from voting altogether.
This individual, who is in the UK and is obviously a furious anti-Brexiter, also wrote:
Idiots and racists shouldn’t be able to ruin the lives of people who do well in life by voting for things they don’t understand. The problem in this country boils down to low information morons having the ability to vote.
The above attitude reminds me of something written by that great historian and social analyst Harry Flashman, describing how people of his aristocratic class viewed the workers of the Chartist movement, circa 1848:
You have no notion, today, how high feeling ran; the mill-folk were the enemy then, as though they were Frenchmen or Afghans.
There are people in the US who have similar views of politics, only with reference to Trump voters rather than to Brexit. Many Democrats, and especially ‘progressives’, assume and assert that Trump voters are ignorant people who are failing economically. It is difficult for them to credit that there are quite a few Trump voters who are educated and thoughtful, and who in some cases are quite successful in career/economics terms…if such people exist, it is assumed that they must either be an insignificant minority or devious malefactors who are manipulating the ignorant masses in their own self-interest.
An example of this attitude appeared on MSNBC back in August, with anchor Chris Hayes and Washington Post writer Dave Weigel avidly agreeing with one another about the characteristics of Trump supporters (of whom they don’t approve)…men without a college degree who have enough income to buy a boat (Hayes qualifies it as *white* men). Personally, I tend to *admire* people who have managed to do ok or very well for themselves without the benefit of a college credential. (And anyone believing that a college degree necessarily implies that an individual has acquired a broad base of knowledge and thinking skills hasn’t been paying very good attention of late.)
The snobbery we are seeing today is partly income-based. it is partly based on a faux-aristocratic contempt for people who work with their hands, and it is…more than any other single factor, I think…credential-based.
Indeed, education-based credentials seem increasingly to fill the social role once filled by family connections. In his outstanding autobiography, Tom Watson Jr of IBM mentions that in his youth he was interested in a local girl, but her mother forbade her to have anything to do with him because he didn’t come from an Old Family…the fact that his father was the founder of IBM, already a successful and prominent company, evidently wasn’t a substitute. Such ‘really, not our sort’ thinking would today be more likely based on the college one attended than based on family lineage.
Those expressing such attitudes exist in the Democratic Party in parallel with those who talk about their great concern for Working People. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example, talked just recently about how physically tiring her work as a bartendress had been…and I don’t doubt that this was so…and asserted that Republicans don’t tend to have any experience doing such jobs. Yet this same AOC posted a picture of her staring angrily at Joe Manchin–who one might think she would have considered as a possible ally on behalf of Working People–because he dared to question any Defund the Police policy. And this same AOC helped ensure that Amazon, with the jobs it would have brought for those Working People, was not made welcome in her district.
It appears that a lot of those to whom the we-care-about-working-people message is targeted aren’t believing it.
(I’m not fond of the term ‘working class’, btw, it implies a fixed social structure and lack of mobility which is alien to American ideas. The fact that Class terminology has become so common is a worrisome indicator.)
Discuss, if so inclined.
December 9th, 2020 at 1:09 pm
The problem in this country boils down to low information morons having the ability to vote.
Let me take a wild guess!
The evidence that they are “low information” is that they disagree with the speaker.
My dear husband happens to be one of those who’s had success without a degree. (No, we don’t have a boat. We have kids.) It’s because he found a route where he could demonstrate ability, showing he had both “information” and the ability to use it.
Things get really funny when folks try to “cure our lack of information” on things where we disagree with them… and they didn’t realize one or the other of us had working experience in the subject. Being lectured on how “everyone” in the military really is, for example. (both veterans, and at least half our social circle either is or was in; we sometimes know one or two folks who fit what “everyone” is supposed to be)
I notice that most of the folks talking about “class” like “working class” want to have a way to say ur doin it wrong to those sections of reality that dare break script.
December 9th, 2020 at 1:20 pm
This sort of thing has been growing up for a long, long time. I ran into it in the Army, with many of the officers who looked down on those of us in the enlisted ranks as being “Not our sort…”. Some of that is situational, some is cultural, and some is a necessity of leading men into situations where they’re going to die. You have to isolate yourself, or you go mad.
However, comma… There’s been a real growth in the intensity and the prevalence of this attitude, which is picked up by many who go to college and mistake their indoctrination for an education, and think that diploma on the wall is a marker for virtue. Our new-minted noble class thinks it is better, more virtuous, smarter, and that just about everything else about them is superior to the “common schlub”. They’re nobles without the nobless oblige.
Actual point of fact? They’re mostly idiots with credentials. The Emperor ain’t wearing any clothes, and if you want to argue the point, take a long, hard look at everything this new noble class has administered and run over the last hundred years. Whatever it is we are selecting for and rewarding, it sure as hell ain’t performance. Anywhere–You look at the military, the civil service, most corporations, and local government: It’s all idiots, their idiotic policies, and utter, abject failure, all the way down. This latest COVID-19 thing is symptomatic of the dysfunction.
In the final analysis, there are rather more of “the rest of us” than there are of “them”, and the numbers are going to be what tells, in the end. There’s only so much smarm to be tolerated, and then the ropes are going to come out. They may have successfully stolen this election, but the aftermath of them getting away with it is going to be absolutely ‘effing horrendous. The Biden/Harris crew is going to try cementing their power-grab, and then when the resistance to it starts, guess what? It won’t go well, at all. Not. At. All.
I kinda expect Biden/Harris over-reach within 24 months, followed by counter-reaction, followed by God alone knows what, which could well include armed insurrection. The idiot class in this country is too stupid to understand two essential facts: One, that they’re idiots, and two, that they’re not all-powerful or a vast majority. At this point, there are an awful lot of people who are just looking on in disgust at it all, and who are thinking “Y’know… I think we may have to resort to deadly force to get these people to leave us the hell alone…”.
Look at the way they’re freeing all the criminals, and decriminalizing all the low-level crime. Think that won’t recoil, and in a way they aren’t expecting? LOL… Don’t count on your de-funded police to be able to do squat when the reactionaries finally get fed up with being victimized by the idiot class and their criminal clients. Vigilantism has a long, ugly history in this country.
December 9th, 2020 at 1:23 pm
It might be fun to stand that on its head. Deny the vote to the rich and anyone who is upper class, this is England, right?
As it is, one must remember they are in the middle of an operation so stupid as to boggle the mind. This has generated a lot of heartfelt feelings. ;)
December 9th, 2020 at 1:25 pm
“Look at the way they’re freeing all the criminals, and decriminalizing all the low-level crime.” You do know you have the largest prison population per-capita, in the world? Perhaps lightening up on that might be a good idea.
December 9th, 2020 at 1:41 pm
I’ve said constantly that the incandescent rage that the left feels towards Trump was basically a phenomenon of white liberals with graduate degrees, that someone could succeed without doing things “the right way.” That class of people is overwhelmingly overrepresented on twitter. They weren’t so overrepresented on facebook, which is (was?) always much more decentralized, but the left did what they could to change that before the election.
The left is going to overreach. They are going to go after Trump to try to take him out of the game, and they think that he’s going to go down easy, and they are going to be catastrophically wrong.
December 9th, 2020 at 1:51 pm
You do know you have the largest prison population per-capita, in the world?
As the old headline went:
Crime at all time low, in spite of soaring prison population.
But hey, the guys oh so graciously giving blanket “mercy” to the criminals don’t have to worry about their mother waking up with a guy whose rap sheet is longer than he is tall, coming in the window.
December 9th, 2020 at 1:55 pm
“Look at the way they’re freeing all the criminals, and decriminalizing all the low-level crime.” You do know you have the largest prison population per-capita, in the world? Perhaps lightening up on that might be a good idea.
Fun fact: one-third of black men in America have a felony conviction.
Maybe that has something to do with incarceration rate?
https://news.uga.edu/total-us-population-with-felony-convictions/
December 9th, 2020 at 1:56 pm
More importantly, the stat used for the “incarcerated population” stats includes immigration detainees, while another popular statistic is based on the law enforcement supervision number, which includes people on parole or never in jail at all but awaiting trial. Which means you get to count everybody that has a deportation warrant out on them.
December 9th, 2020 at 1:57 pm
(I’m not fond of the term ‘working class’, btw, it implies a fixed social structure and lack of mobility which is alien to American ideas. The fact that Class terminology has become so common is a worrisome indicator.)
I’ll paraphrase what Glenn Reynolds often says. Since people don’t want to talk about class in America, this kind of discussion sublimates into race, and then takes a bend to allow one group of whites to look down on another because racism.
We are well on our way to having one party that unites mostly the working and middle-classes but really anybody whose livelihood requires them to operate at a fixed location on one side, and the globalist elite with their welfare-dependent clients on the other.
December 9th, 2020 at 2:19 pm
“one party that unites mostly the working and middle-classes”
The parties are definitely realigning. Trump accelerated some already existing trends. Black Americans are completely in the grip of the Democrats, thought Trump is unique among GOP possible candidates able to appeal to a cross section of black men, which is small but definitely not zero. The “Black Lives Matter” movement is designed to appeal to the white professional class, but is a massive turnoff to Hispanics, as well as the white “working class” who are completely lost to the Dems now anyway. The GOP is going to move towards being distrustful of the permanent DC class, but not of government in general–no more austerity, privatization of SS, etc.–which might be tricky to do. It’s quite odd seeing the Democrats being the party of the CIA and massive military commitments, but that’s a part of their promotion of government power everywhere. To go with Kirk’s comment above, we’re in the final stages of a shift of the parties from being something like hippy vs. military to more like enlisted vs. Pentagon, because the hippy trash have taken over the establishment.
December 9th, 2020 at 2:50 pm
You do know you have the largest prison population per-capita, in the world? Perhaps lightening up on that might be a good idea.
The US criminal-justice system is massively effed up. Trump is one of two recent presidents to have made a serious effort to reduce that system’s heavy-handed burdens on minority men. (The other president was Obama, but Obama handled the issue much less competently than Trump has. By framing it as mainly an issue of racial injustice, Obama won praise from his left-wing base but made it difficult for mainstream white voters and pols to support him.)
December 9th, 2020 at 4:04 pm
@ Jonathan,
The US justice system may be “massively effed up”, but I would submit that if you’ve got a relatively tiny fraction of the population committing most of the crimes, and those crimes are also mostly against that tiny fraction’s fellows…? Then, maybe, just maybe… That tiny fraction is the real problem, not the fact that they’re getting “ensnared” in the justice system.
It ain’t hard to go through life without finding oneself at the mercy of the “evil” criminal justice system. The fact that most of these people are lifelong habitual criminals has more to do with their culture and their behavior than it does anything else–And, that’s all stuff under their control. It’s like blaming the grower for the drug addiction, when in the final analysis, it’s the junkie that puts that needle in their arm. No mob of Bolivian peasants or Afghan tribesmen showed up in Compton one morning and made those addicts take their first hit of crack, or heroin at gunpoint. They all sought that crap out, and made the choice.
Fuzzy-headed thinking like this crap is why we have the problems we do. Habitual criminals should simply be culled from the population at large, either by summary execution or by secluding them in some separate Coventry where they can only harm their fellows. Do that, with diligence, and watch “black criminality” recede into the rear view mirror. It is, in essence, what was done with the issue of Scots-Irish Criminality, only there the community did a lot of the work by virtue of the women refusing to mate with the criminal class. It’s unfortunate that the numbers are so high in black America, and that the women are so indiscriminate and uncaring about who they favor with access to the machinery of reproduction. It’s an unpopular thing to point out, but the facts are there in the demography–One key reason that we have the problems we do with the black family and communities in general is that we offered up the state as surrogate father, without thought to the effect. Most of the black criminal class now plaguing their own wouldn’t have been born, were we not subsidizing their mothers and enabling them to support children without demanding that the fathers grow up and get off the street. You want productive black communities? Quit paying for and subsidizing the growth of the criminal element of the population. In the Scots-Irish community, we had similar levels of violence and criminality back in the old days. Decades of hard work and selective pressure reduced that rate to the point where they match the rest of the European immigrations very closely.
The smart people decided to remove those pressures from the black communities, and we have what we have. No incentive for the young women to incentivize the young males to take up productive labor to support them and the kids, soooo… Goodbye, black family structure, and hello endemic criminal class. It’s almost like that’s what they intended, ain’t it?
December 9th, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Some numbers. China has 120 per 100,000 in jail. You have 655 per 100,000 in jail. Maybe consider this next time you get all high sand mighty about the poor Uighur’s treatment, in China.
December 9th, 2020 at 4:56 pm
The snobbery we are seeing today is partly income-based. it is partly based on a faux-aristocratic contempt for people who work with their hands, and it is…more than any other single factor, I think…credential-based.
Long-dead historian Moses Finley made similar observations about the Greco-Roman society in his book The Ancient Economy. The ancient aristocrats of that era wouldn’t be caught dead working in a factory or a mine, but they had no trouble owning either- and they certainly looked down upon the poor wretches who had to work in them.
That has always struck me as amazingly similar to the attitude today of our self-described elite, who as noted despise Trump supporters and Brexiters, change country as needed. It also seems to me that it explains pretty well why our supposed betters are completely indifferent to the de-industrialization of the United States. That is, they cannot process the closure of tens of thousands of factories as anything important, because they can’t imagine anyone worthy would want to work there- and besides who cares where widgets are made? Their money can be invested anywhere.
Meanwhile, these same folks remain big fans of foreign intervention, even though they infamously can’t hide their contempt for the people who serve in the military. And I won’t mention their feelings toward police.
Indeed, education-based credentials seem increasingly to fill the social role once filled by family connections..
I won’t disagree, but my own idea is that these education-based credentials are regarded as a patent of nobility by those who obtain them. They are bitterly resentful when they don’t get the respect they think they deserve from the so-called working class, and even more resentful when they don’t get a landed estate complete with an attached workforce of serfs immediately upon graduation.
…talked just recently about how physically tiring her work as a bartendress had been…and I don’t doubt that this was so…and asserted that Republicans don’t tend to have any experience doing such jobs.
AOC is a remarkably ignorant and apparently stupid woman, despite her degree, and is no doubt lazy as well. If she thinks being a barista is tiring, she should try stocking groceries, or working in a stamping plant. Working at the latter, I found I quite literally could not eat enough food to avoid losing weight. Many millions of people work such jobs without complaint, or the fatuous idea that they shouldn’t have to work so hard, but not her. Her idea that Republicans never work is even more despicable. After she said this, someone posted a picture of various Republican congressmen, each one of whom was missing a body part or two.
Did I mention that our supposed elite despises the military- yes, I did. Anyway, I think AOC is all too typical of the people ruling the United States- ignorant, stupid, lazy, and entitled.
This won’t end well, at least for the United States.
December 9th, 2020 at 5:04 pm
“China has 120 per 100,000 in jail.”
LOL. China has 100,000 per 100,000 in jail.
December 9th, 2020 at 5:04 pm
Some numbers. China has 120 per 100,000 in jail. You have 655 per 100,000 in jail. Maybe consider this next time you get all high sand mighty about the poor Uighur’s treatment, in China.
How do you know how many people China has in jail? Because they tell you so? Why would you believe them? How many people do they simply murder without trial, and dispose of in a furnace? How many die in their concentration camps? How many people work in slave labor camps?
Maybe you should consider that, the next time you want to get all high sand mighty about how evil the US happens to be.
December 9th, 2020 at 5:06 pm
LOL. China has 100,000 per 100,000 in jail.
Awesome. Great point, and I wish I’d thought of that.
December 9th, 2020 at 5:11 pm
What is of key importance today is that the contempt and hatred of the Leftist wanna-be overlords towards the “working class” is now being returned. There are a lot more “working class” than overlords, and the “working class” tends to act against threats a lot more readily than overlords.
Subotai Bahadur