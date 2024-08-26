Quote of the Day

We are not a serious country because, as a democracy, we do not have serious voters. Autocracies like China and Russia have many disadvantages compared to us, but in the present historical moment, they are nowhere near as stupid as we are. One trembles for the future.
See Katherine Boyle, The Case for American Seriousness:
https://www.thefp.com/p/the-case-for-american-seriousness?s=r
I was thinking about that yesterday. I think a vegetable could have a serious run if he/it had the Party backing and funding.
@David Foster – I will have to finish that article tonight. I do believe in the will – amazing things have been done just from an individual having will….and focus.
I have been noticing over the past several months that Hinderaker seems to be on the edge of a nervous breakdown.
I’m pretty sure we could go through the last few hundred years and find countless examples of people decrying a system of government (democracy) that rests on the opinions and votes of boorish Homer Simpsons as opposed to the better focused autocracies. Hinderaker in his despair is veering ever so close to Thomas “China for a Day” Friedman.
To Bill point, I think we’re going to have a partial test of that over the next few months with Kamala. I say partial because she had alot of backing in the 2020 cycle and the more people got to know her, the worse she did.
David… thanks for the link, it’s a great re-frame by Boyle.
I understand that she’s trying to start something and she’s limited by what she can say in a 1,200 word polemic. I expect this is going to get a lot of play in the next few weeks (and it should) However there are two things that jump out that invite caution in how much her experience as an entrepreneur is relevant and also her use of the term “will” which is unfortunate
In an interview, Katherine Boyle said: “The biggest criticism I got from the (American Seriousness) piece, and other times I’ve written about seriousness, is that it doesn’t leave room for frivolity, play or the unseriousness that makes us deeply human. And I empathize with that sentiment, but I don’t think the opposite of seriousness is humor: the opposite of seriousness is irony.”
My thoughts here:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/68140.html
I find the ceaseless complaints about the voters from the usual suspects of the political establishment asinine, self-serving, and tedious. I have no doubt that the real problem these folks have with the electorate is that there has been too much and too successful opposition to enable them to enact all of their preferred policies and make the demon Trump go away.
I wouldn’t normally lump John Hinderaker into that category, but if he thinks the problem is with the voters, I’d like to sell him a stake in my fancy bridge in New York.
First, I can’t but notice that his blog now requires me to enable Cloudflare to read it. That’s because of the endless attacks from the left upon anyone who disagrees with them. Hinderaker is effectively being censored. Rinse and repeat this tactic, thousands of times, and the voters of the country have been denied the perspective of serious people who have noticed something has gone wrong.
That’s very significant, but it’s not the fault of the voters. It’s the fault of the American political establishment which allows it to happen, for the obvious reason that it is leftist-dominated and wants the left to retain power. And I’ll note that the voters have still yet multiple times voted to give political power to the putative non-leftist political party, only to find nothing gets done about it.
Who does Hinderaker seriously suggest serious voters vote for so that the country can get serious again? And if he hasn’t noticed the above, why should I take him seriously?
“Autocracies like China and Russia have many disadvantages compared to us, but in the present historical moment, they are nowhere near as stupid as we are.”
Is just pain dumb and very transparently wrong, not what I usually associate with Hinderaker.
Russia is fast approaching 500,000 soldiers dead in their little adventure in Ukraine, their economy is in freefall. China’s unemployment rate is probably around 40%. We have some problems but reality needs to assert itself over rhetoric at some point.
To be sure, far too many of our voters vote based on which side is offering them the best bribe rather than what is best for the country. I would be very interested to hear how this “No tax on tips” is anything more than a pure pander to tipped workers. Why should income from tips be different from any other income?
“Russia is fast approaching 500,000 soldiers dead in their little adventure in Ukraine, their economy is in freefall”
lol stupid citizens indeed!