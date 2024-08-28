Interior View

We decided to take a break from watching the interminable (and at this point, rather depressing) Midsomer Murders. From a starkly realistic point of view, the mythical English Midsomer must be about as dangerous as Cabot Cove, with regular citizens regularly dropping off their various perches, to the tune of lashings of blackmail, family grudges, illicit relationships, financial fraud, and outright criminality among the lush gardens and even lusher cozy cottages. It got to the point where we were playing “spot the actor” or “what had we seen this guest star in before?” Anyway, we needed a break, and the choice fell on the latest TV series adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee mystery novels, Dark Winds … which turns out to be surprisingly good, although some elements from the books have been combined, and the lead characters various backgrounds tweaked a little.

It is produced by Robert Redford and (shocker) George RR Martin. Apparently, both were fans of Hillerman’s novels, and GRRM was even a personal friend of Tony Hillerman back in the day – so the project is a labor of love for both. The series is filmed on various locations in New Mexico – and the visuals are just stunning. It seems that the major actors, most of the supporting actors, production crew, and writers are Native Americans, or what used to be called Indians – and OMG, does the authenticity show! The one Hollywood media story I read about this was all blah-blah-blah-diversity-uber-alles rah-rah-f**king rah, but given the setting, the regional culture and the source novels, it all works very well. Apparently, the production company is based on a little rez-owned facility outside Santa Fe; the local tribe has decided to go into movie/TV production rather than casinos, and good for them. There ought to be more regional-based media production like this, with more genuinely diversified talent in front of the camera and behind it, as well as scenery. We might get better series and movies out of it all, if this concept takes hold.

By the bye, Hillerman’s Leaphorn and Chee mysteries are a kick in the teeth to every wokist who has ever whined at an earsplitting level about cultural appropriation. Tony Hillerman lived for decades adjacent to tribal territories, was completely immersed as a local newspaper reporter, and had a deep and abiding interest in and knowledge of Native American (read ‘Indian’) cultures of various tribal entities. Sometimes, it is to a writer’s advantage to be that involved outsider. You can more readily spot the intriguing differences.

After all, fish are not aware of water.

Another aspect I noted in Dark Winds – how the period of the 1970s is so subtly indicated; the various sets, the costuming, details of interiors, vehicles, background music, and general “look” are unobtrusive. Of course, uniforms of various organizations, traditional costumes and men’s tailoring really don’t change all that much from decade to decade. In so-called flyover country, most people hold on to their cars and trucks for years, and never change much about their homes’ interiors after they initially set up housekeeping. Not everyone is a serial redecorator or dedicated fashionista. The interior of the Leaphorn house is absolutely precious and dead-on for the household of a working cop married to a nurse. They have an avocado-green refrigerator, and a harvest-gold painted wall, plus a lot of yarn wall-hangings, framed family photographs and workaday furniture of no particular note or value. It was just like the interiors of my married enlisted friends’ houses back in the day.

These aspects of period and interiors reminded me of several otherwise dissimilar movies: No Country For Old Men, A Christmas Story and the original Goldie Hawn version of Overboard. I think I had watched most of No Country before I realized that it was also set in the early 1970s: the dusty roads, aging houses, and the aging and dusty vehicles in back-country and semi-rural Texas read as completely normal and contemporary to me. Jeans, chinos, cowboy boots and work shirts haven’t changed all that much, and single-wide trailers haven’t, either. The house interiors in A Christmas Story looked very like my grandparents’ various residences. Their tastes in household fittings was solidified sometime early in the 20th Century, leavened with older articles handed down from family … and stayed that way for the rest of the century.

Overboard was a silly romantic and unlikely fribble – but I’ll give credit to the set designer and whoever fitted out the house that the characters lived in for creating something which actually looked like a working-class residence, owned by people who might have heard of the concept of interior decorating, but didn’t actually believe in it. Inexpensive, serviceable bits of battered furniture, dime-store decorative elements and kitchenware which had never had better days to boast of. In the early scenes, it was a household sunk in the degree of squalor which most (but not all) male-exclusive households are liable to achieve. In the later scenes, after Goldie Hawn’s character had taken control – the interiors weren’t House Beautiful ready – but they were neat, tidy and comfortable, with inexpensive and readily-available elements. The set designers and set dressers must have bought out every thrift store and second-hand outlet in a twenty-mile radius. The very ordinariness of the house was a grace note in fluff of a rom-com.

I know; this post is itself silly and frivolous. But honestly – perhaps we need a silly and frivolous diversion from the gravity of dull, griding, serious reality.

Comment as you wish.