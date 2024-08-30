A Profile of a Killer, Part 1: Matthew Crooks

It’s hard to believe that it’s been less than seven weeks since an assassin came within the proverbial whisker of killing Donald Trump.



Every story, every incident has multiple dimensions. Something may happen in the present but its causes are rooted in the past and its effects are felt in the future. Then there are the different actors, all with their own stories and trajectories; however, all are united in that one incident for that one moment, like a real-life version of Rashomon. So it was on July 13 in Butler, PA.



Some of the actors have drawn public attention and are in the process of being fleshed out. There was the target, Trump, who came within a hair’s breadth of being killed. That iconic photograph of him, with blood streaming down his face, fist raised high, yelling “fight.” Then there is the stunning incompetence of the Secret Service that day; revelations of dangerously sloped roofs, unsecured buildings, and just the general disarray and poor execution of what was once held to be an elite organization.



Oh and then there was the revelation that the Secret Service had actually RAMPED up security given evidence of an Iranian plot against Trump. I wonder what security for Trump looked like before then.



The third and perhaps most important story is one that has been hardly told at all, in fact has disappeared from view and quite literally has reached a dead end. If Trump is the direct object of the sentence, the one who was acted upon, then why does no one speak of the man who is the subject, who not only performed the action of firing the rifle, but was the presumptive Creator of that day?



I speak of Matthew Crooks.



For most Americans, there is a popular image of the Secret Service protective detail as that of being the elite of the elite, the intimidating men in dark glasses, armed to the teeth and forming an impenetrable wall around the President. You may hate the guy but you know to stay away.



Yet against all logic, a 20-year-old man of no special talent, who couldn’t even make his school’s rifle team, not only decided to take on the Secret Service but obtained the best firing position at the site in Butler, 150 yards away on the high ground, and with a bead on Trump.



Not only that but Crooks must have had ice water in his veins. He was at the site for hours before-hand, performing recon, planning someone’s death while in the presence of law enforcement. He climbed onto the roof, assumed his perch, and when surprised by a local officer, warned off the cop, re-acquired the target and opened fire. Ice water.



That’s not easy to do. Heck, most us have a hard time going up to someone and asking them out on a date. People talk tough but then when it comes showtime, most chicken out. The longer you have to think about entering a stressful situation, the more your mind disables your ability to act. It takes a certain type of mindset to do something like that. A more typical example was Nichola Roske who in 2022 traveled from his home in California to Maryland with a firearm and accessories, planning to kill Brett Kavanaugh. For all of that preparation and resolution, when he reached Kavanaugh’s home he chickened out.



So who was Matthew Crooks? A man who set out that day to do something no ordinary person in their right mind would consider: to penetrate a Secret Service security screen, put the most famous man in the world in his sights, and kill him. To all accounts he was a quiet, unassuming 20-year-old man, lived with his parents, worked at a nursing home. He was such a poor shot that he didn’t make his school’s rifle team. Yet he seems to be a real-life Jackal, an autodidact teaching himself through force of will how to shoot and make explosives. I wonder what Katherine Boyle would think of his will.



Yet Crooks left no manifesto as to why he did it. With all of that preparation to kill one of the most famous men in the world, he leaves no last will and testament as to why.



It is there that our story has reached a dead end. The FBI is investigating and released some of its results under a House subpoena, claiming that Crooks acted alone and only saw Trump as a target of opportunity



In any investigation, one keeps an open mind, entertaining different theories and explanations. Perhaps Crooks was what the FBI wants him to be, somebody off the street who just wanted to kill somebody famous, and Trump was the best target.



Yet we are left with a few nagging thoughts. The first is the amazing coincidence that the man met the moment so well. The FBI wants us to believe that this man of no special talent just happened to pick the one day when the Secret Service was off its game, a veritable Lemony Snicket series of unfortunate events.



The second is whether, based on its past history, you have any trust in the FBI regarding Trump.