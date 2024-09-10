The Social Engineers and a Synthetic Candidate

Gad Saad, a Canadian professor who seems a lot saner and more courageous than the general run of academics, has published an article in Newsweek: Kamala Harris is Hoping You Turn Your Brain Off and Vote on Emotion. He cites actor Ben Stiller on the reasons for his support for Harris: “All the energy and excitement that is around this movement right now.”
Emotional appeals are of course nothing new in politics: Plenty of people surely voted for John F Kennedy because he seemed more ‘youthful’ and ‘vigorous’ than did Nixon. And, as Professor Saad noted, emotional appears are also common in commercial marketing–“Sell the sizzle, not the steak” is an old saying in sales and marketing. And constructed iconic figures such as Betty Crocker have long been common. Still, it is also true that the marketing had better not depart too far from the truth about the product: if the steak is no good, the restaurant isn’t going to be getting a lot of return visits. If the cake mix results in an inedible cake, the customer is probably not going to buy that brand again.
Although emotional appeals are nothing new in politics, it seems clear that the Harris/Walz campaign is taking such appeals to new heights/depths. The characters projected for Harris and Walz has been constructed by some very smart people based on their assessment of what will sell. Does ‘opportunity’ poll well? Then have her talk about the ‘opportunity society.’ Is ‘freedom’ valued by most Americans? Then have her use that word a lot, regardless of how disconnected it may be from her actual policies. Indeed, the strategy appears to be to have her delay talking about policy as long as possible, similar to the way an overpriced restaurant may want to avoid having you see the actual menu until you’ve already made a reservation, parked (with valet parking) and have your entire party sitting down at the table.
There’s a pulp novel from 1954, Year of Consent, which projects a future United States which is nominally still a democracy–but the real power lies with the social engineers, sophisticated advertising & PR men who use psychological methods to persuade people that they really want what they are supposed to want. When I reviewed this book in 2021, I saw some disturbing parallels with our present society. Today, and especially in the context of the Harris/Walz campaign, the parallels are even more disturbing. Review is here.
In the world posited by this novel: While the US still has a President, he is a figurehead and the administration of the country is actually done by the General Manager of the United States, who himself serves at the pleasure of the social engineers. Don’t we see a great deal of this today, with the increasing power of the administrative departments–and, especially, the figurehead nature of the current President, all highly dependent on the goodwill of the Communicating Classes? And isn’t the rage against X/Twitter and Elon Musk driven by the perception that this platform dares to defect from the unity of those Communicating Classes?
Are there enough people in the US today who are willing to seriously think about issues and policies, rather than just supporting and voting for what gives them a positive instantaneous feeling of some kind? By analogy, will they evaluate the car for reliability, performance, mileage, and crashworthiness, or will they just go with the model that shows the car with happy and attractive people?
And how can rational candidates do a better job of coupling solid policy stories with emotional appeals that are truly relevant as well as hard-hitting?
11 thoughts on “The Social Engineers and a Synthetic Candidate”
The problem is an honest candidate would have to sound like Winston Churchill in his darkest days — nothing to offer but blood, sweat, and tears.
If We the People took the issues with a bankrupt, de-industrialized, import-dependent, over-lawyered society seriously, then candidates would have to address the difficult choices which lie ahead. But We the People clearly don’t take those issues seriously, and the candidates might fairly be said to represent us accurately.
From Mario Draghi’s new report on EU versus US economic competitiveness:
“Across different metrics, a wide gap in GDP has opened up between the EU and the US, driven mainly by a more pronounced slowdown in productivity growth in Europe. Europe’s households have paid the price in foregone living standards. On a per capita basis, real disposable income has grown almost twice as much in the US as in the EU since 2000.”
https://x.com/patrickc/status/1833127988512305352
I have worried for some time about this election being “poisoned chalice” for Trump. Maybe he can get us going quickly enough to avoid the crash I see coming. For the sake of my children and grand children, I hope so. The Democrats have “bet the farm” on the lunatic “Modern Monetary Theory” which asserts that debt never needs to be paid off. If you print the money, you can’t spend too much. Disaster lies that way but those who would defy reality are immune to logic.
To wit:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/timworstall/2011/06/20/mississippi-is-richer-than-the-european-union/
A bit dated but still true.
Trump and Harris were speaking to different audiences in their debate tonight. Trump hammered Harris on national security, law and order, the economy, the Biden administration’s incompetence and corruption. Harris spoke most forcefully about abortion, and about how we all need to get with the times and vote for leaders who will think positive thoughts and share our morning affirmations (that’s only a slight exaggeration).
We shall see — not so much which candidate convinced the most voters, but how many American voters still respond to adult appeals to reason and experience as opposed to feelings.
Gavin’s and Jonathan’s comments remind me of the adage to the effect that a country gets the leaders it deserves. I thought this was coined by Robert Heinlein, but…! On checking (…Wikipedia; oh well…) its actual source seems to have been Joseph de Maistre. Specifically, “Toute nation a le gouvernement qu’elle mérite.” – “Every nation gets the government it deserves.”
I wonder. Maybe “deserve” is too strong a word; perhaps “reflects” would be more apropos.
In any event, here are images of “Year of Consent”: http://wordsenvisioned.com/?p=10073
From 2016 and someone familiar to many here:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/timworstall/2016/03/07/still-true-even-mississippi-is-richer-than-britain/
Also a reminder of when Forbes was worth reading.
This should settle it, why bother with an election?
https://nypost.com/2024/09/10/us-news/taylor-swift-endorses-kamala-harris-minutes-after-presidential-debate-ive-made-my-choice/
Glad to see the site maintenance worked OK.
“If some of Kamala’s performance last night seemed a bit theatrical, that’s because it was.
It’s been known for weeks that Kamala’s getting acting lessons/coaching from her Hollywood super-friends”
https://x.com/gummibear737/status/1833807364329243127
Michael in Pennsylvania…interesting work!
Voting on emotion is nothing new. I read that Warren Harding was elected in the 20s because he “looked Presidential” – and of course, his administration was wracked with corruption and incompetency.
I agree with Mike K – we are heading for something bad – amazing how this monstrous debt has doubled in so short a time, and what do we have to show for it?