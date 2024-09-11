A few thoughts on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.
I heard the report on my car radio at 5:48 MST of a plane crashing into the North Tower. It wasn’t clear what was happening and I thought of the B-25 that became disoriented by the fog and crashed into the Empire State Building.
Just as I was entering the gym that morning, I saw on the TV in the lobby the plane hit the South Tower and I had a strange reaction which remains crystalline to this day. It wasn’t shock or horror, it was merely the thought, eerie in its calmness, of “They have come.”
A year-and-a-half before then I was in the DC area on business. I had hauled out a friend of mine as an advisor, he had a very creative and detailed mind when it came to operations.
We were standing on the platform of a Metro stop, waiting for the next train to arrive, when my friend turned to me and out-of-the-blue said “How long until someone drops a biological down here?” I thought of the Aum Shinrikyo nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway and the Oklahoma City Bombing, both in 1995. Then there was the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center where a bunch of Islamists tried to topple one tower into another. Mass casualty attacks done by amateurs. We hadn’t even heard from the professionals yet.
When I caught up with my friend a few months after 9/11, he said that when he saw the plane hit the South Tower the first thing he thought of was our conversation in DC.
The thing is that you really have to believe that you are on the side of good in order to perform that much evil.
I spent some time in New Jersey growing up, way out in the sticks. We were fascinated by New York City and as you drove toward it, from many miles away, the first you saw of it was the World Trade Center. A distant yet towering fixture, a welcoming beacon on the horizon that spoke of a larger, wondrous world underneath it.
Then a bunch of barbarians blew a hole in the sky.
Scott Johnson at Powerline has made it a tradition every September 11 to link to James Stewart’s 2002 New Yorker article, “The Real Heroes are Dead”, which depicts the life of Rick Rescorla from his battlefield exploits in Vietnam, to his later marriage, to his efforts on 9/11 where his foresight led to the saving of thousands of lives and ended with his death in the South Tower when he went back looking for stragglers.
Rescorla is not just a heroic figure, but a man who through his character gave hope to his comrades, his fellow man, and most importantly to his wife. An exemplar of what the Greeks would call “Andreia.”
The article formed the basis of Stewart’s book, Heart of a Solider. I have given copies of it to the young men in my family because he was the type of man that the young should aspire to emulate. The most fitting tribute in the article comes from Rescorla’s life-long friend and comrade Dan Hill, who when interviewed by Stewart and said:
There are certain men born in this world, and they’re supposed to die setting an example for the rest of the weak bastards we’re surrounded with.
However the most haunting quote comes from the book when Hill laments:
Somebody cautioned that if a person or thing means the world to you, and you lose that person or thing, then you have lost the world. I lost the world when Rick died.
I follow a certain custom on 9/11. I read Stewart’s article, meditate, and go to 6:30 Mass. I pray for the people who died on that day and especially those who felt the terror as the towers collapsed on top of them. I give thanks for those like the first responders, Rescorla, and the people on Flight 93 who possessed the courage to do what needed to be done.
I say an extra prayer for the “Jumpers”, those who were trapped in the World Trade Center by the flames and smoke and at the end could only choose how they were to die.
It’s a sin of course to think this way, especially in a church, but even now after so many years I cannot help but be possessed of rage.
2 thoughts on “Hole in the Sky”
Thanks Mike
I was driving to work about 9 AM when I heard this on the radio. And it was about a minute when I thought this was just an anniversary of the 1993 bombing until I realized they were talking in real time.
In 2006 I had never been to Manhattan and I decided to go there and of course see where the World Trade Center buildings were
The pictures and videos do not do the immensity of this destruction justice
By the time I was there of course all the rubble had been cleared but it was just one giant hole
When I say a giant hole picture a hole about five or seven stories deep a couple of blocks big
I remember seeing a tube where the subway tunnel went into the bottom of the buildings just an open tube now
And at tractor trailer truck looked minuscule
I went to Saint Paul’s church where they had opened it up as a place of rest and rejuvenation for the rescue people and they had all kinds of displays there
I’ve read several books on it all fascinating from different angles
102 minutes details people trapped in that building at the time – some who were able to escape and some who perished
And they profiled the chief of security who had been in the FBI and was somewhat blackballed because he was fixated on the danger of bin Laden and the bureaucracy didn’t want to hear about it anymore
He ended up dying
They profiled a lot of people both above the crash site and below and many of those above were listening to all the panicked ideas and it was the general belief that the stairwells were too destroyed to go down
The World Trade Center was built differently from the Empire State building in that they put all four elevator shafts not in each corner of the building as the Empire State building but all together down the middle of the building to conserve space
And of course when the planes hit it destroyed all those elevators
But the handful that did escape from above threaded their way down these damaged stairwells. There was a big group of people who remembered the 1993 bombing and how helicopters came to the roof to rescue people
And a bunch of them decided to go up instead of down only to learn the door to the roof was locked and they were trapped
Another book dealt with the aspect from a air traffic controls perspective
Touching history by Lynn Spencer to me was also fascinating
The guy in the FAA who oversaw all of the routes was actually there on his first day of the job when all this started happening
And of course for a long time they didn’t realize it was a hijacking
It’s just that the transponders on some of these planes just went off making radar tracking far more difficult. Until the second plane hit the towers they didn’t know what to think
I forget which was the first plane to hit the towers the United or the American – I think it was the American-but ATC asked the pilot of the United to see if he could spot this American Airlines
And a moment later the transponder on the United jet went silent
The eeriest thing out of this book was the story of another United jet just leaving Newark New Jersey
The pilot is taxiing on the tarmac and he sees the smoke from the World Trade Center and asks ground control what it’s about and they didn’t know
But he had a foreboding feeling and decided to taxi back to the terminal and tell the passengers there was a minor mechanical issue
All the passengers deplaned and all of the luggage was taken except for one suitcase that was full of al-Queda stuff.
I think from memory that there was at least two other planes they had planned on using but the FAA order to ground all airline travel prevented that
And I am almost certain that the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania was destined for the capital building or the White House
I wrote of my Manhattan experience on the lexicans website years ago, but another member of that group was an airline pilot of many years and he wrote of his experiences that day as a young captain on an MD 80 leaving Houston for Tampa
https://thelexicans.wordpress.com/2021/09/11/9-11-an-airline-pilots-memory-of-that-day/