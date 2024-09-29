The Nasrallah strike, now this.
So far, contra the fears of many of us, the country best exploiting the power vacuum in Washington has been Israel.
10 thoughts on “Bombing the Houthis”
The best part of the Nasrallah strike was that not only did they brush off Blinken’s demand for a ceasefire but they used American-built planes and bombs to do it
What we learned from the past 20 years of the Middle East is:
1) Arabs, as Bin Laden reminded us, like the strong horse
2) Most Arabs are Sunni and aren’t crazy about the Shi’ite minorities
3) Arabs don’t like Iran or its proxies
4) Arabs really don’t care that much about the Palestinians
Strangely enough the Biden Administration is on the wrong side of all four of those points and Israel is on the right side.
I think most of the Arab world is loving it… despite the fact that the IDF is not DEI-compliant
The Obama handlers of Biden/Harris must be very annoyed. They have given up any leash they thought they had on Israel. In rebuilding our military after Trump is back in office we may need the help of Israel to “delouse” our officer corps. The service academies are now worthless. For example.
The lesson to take from the last 84 years is that a single airstrike will have, at best, transient effects. Given a determined enemy, even a prolonged campaign rarely achieves more than a fraction of what’s predicted. At best Israel may motivate the Houthis to direct their attention elsewhere. Putting the ball back in our court.
So Israel, when its hands are already full with a 2- or 3- front war (who is counting?), can find the spare time to fly a thousand miles and punish the Houthis — without the aid of an aircraft carrier, but probably with the cooperation of the Saudis. That’s something the combined US, British, French, Norwegians (and who knows who else) navies could not do.
This is not just a power vacuum in the halls of the West — this is a profound reluctance to act.
Well, yes. The actual people of the West have no interest in blowing up Yemen, including the minority that have heard of the place and the smaller minority that can find it on a map.
The idiot ruling class of the West- who have a bizarre desire to do a lot of stupid things-, including importing endless foreigners, trying to destroy Russia, and convincing their own people to not reproduce- seem to have finally found a stupid thing they don’t want to do: war with Yemen.
If Israel and their Saudi friends want to destroy the Houthis, good luck with that. I expect my tax dollars will still be paying for it, but at least I don’t have to read about Americans dying to defeat… Yemen?
Am I supposed to be in favor of war with… Yemen?
Seriously?
You are OK with an Iranian proxy shooting missiles at ships, including US Navy ships, in the Gulf, increasing shipping costs worldwide, and not paying a price beyond a few intentionally ineffective US airstrikes on trivial infrastructure?
A few things re: Houthis
The main dynamic driving the situation between us and the Houthis is the asymmetry of it all. To put it bluntly they are having the time of their lives. They have engaged in piracy and through missile attacks have basically blocked one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, all in direct and open defiance of the United States and its navy. Not bad for a 4th rate power.
So we (and or the Israelis) cannot seem (or wish to) to impose our will on them and yes air strikes aren’t a great way of doing it, look at how long it took to break the Serbs over Kosovo.
However, things have radically changed over the past few weeks. The Houthis look around and see the Iran’s top-tier militias have just gotten their rear ends handed to them and Iran did nothing about it. Essentially the Israelis just completely severed the nervous system of not only Hezbollah but rendered the Iranian connections to its Ring of Fire as moot. If I’m the Hourthis I am like the rest of Iran’s Arab allies in a state of shock at Israel’s capabilities, like they were a bunch of genies.
I saw Israel’s bombing of the Houthis as a not-so-gentle reminder that they haven’t forgotten about them and that fun time is over, their Iranian patron cannot protect them, and it might be time for them to cut a deal especially with Israel’s new friends the Saudis
Of course such a deal would have the extra benefit of furthering diminishing Iran’s reputation.
This is one those times to quote Lenin ‘There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.’ Israel has completely disoriented Iran and its allies (for now), time to press the advantage and solidify the gains
Xennady: “Am I supposed to be in favor of war with… Yemen?”
Xen, we are on the same page there. I am opposed to the US getting involved in far-away wars for no well-defined purpose.
The point is that the “Joe Biden” Administration made a big song-and-dance about gathering up a multi-national coalition (mostly worthless Euros) and sending the military there to keep the sea lanes open (which would mainly benefit those hapless Euros rather than the US). The navies assembled — and achieved nothing! The Houthis still control the sea lanes. The Israelis have different objectives (stopping Houthi attacks on their country), and they may well achieve that goal.
Maybe the “Kamala Harris” Administration will have more humility? Just don’t count on it.
I thought about that Lenin quote too.
Israel has long had the capability to do what it’s now doing to Iran’s proxy armies. What held back Israel until now was the idiots running American foreign policy. The Obama-Biden combine caused this war, and the Ukraine catastrophe, by projecting weakness and then pursuing policies that prevented their ally from winning after it was attacked. The Israeli govt is taking advantage of the current absence of US leadership to cripple Iran’s proxy armies. I agree that now is the time for Israel to press its advantage. The Iranian regime is a house of cards. If it falls, the outlook for the entire Middle East becomes much better and Russia and China will be set back significantly in their worldwide troublemaking.
Jared Kushner has an excellent summary here. Of course this will be how Trump sees it too.
I probably should not have done it, but I went to Google maps to look at the Yemeni port that the IDF just rearranged. One business caught my eye. The Yemeni Company for Flour Mills and Silos.
An unfortunate choice for a name…..