What Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iran, and the other Islamist enemies of Israel have forgotten is that God chose the Jews to be a light unto the nations. Dispersed throughout the world, their light seems small and weak when times are good, but shines most brightly in the deepest darkness. The attacks of October 7 have stirred in the Jews — Hasidic and atheistic; Ashkenazi, Mizrahi, and Sephardic; Indian, Chinese, Australian, and American — what Lincoln called “the mystic chords of memory”. Today, in an existential crisis that may turn out to be the denouement of the central drama of Western civilisation, these unwilling protagonists — the whole people of Israel — are determined to defend themselves and the light they carry.
He’s got a point.
1 thought on “Quote of the Day”
I commend this piece from Mark Steyn from 10 years ago which could have been written today with the exact same actors in the same context.
Steyn wrote about the old joke “…that the Germans will never forgive the Jews for Auschwitz” I think that is as applicable today but substitute Germans with the entirety of the West. While the West sees the Middle East as a situation to be managed, the Holocaust taught the Jews that they face existential threats and that they alone must be the final arbiter of how to deal with them if they are to survive. The idea that Israel doesn’t just accept ceasefire proposals or just die is so inconvenient to everyone else.
So when Tony Blinken calls for a “ceasefire”, Israelis understand that it is merely a pause that allows its existential enemies to survive another day in order to find a bigger, better rock to kill more Jews. Hamas, Hezbollah, and Obama’s friends in Tehran want Jews dead and are dead earnest about it, isn’t it only fair that Israel be allowed to return the favor?