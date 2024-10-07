“When Is Blowing Up the World A Success?”

VDH’s excellent summary:
Recently, Secretary of State Antony Blinken bragged in an op-ed that “The Biden administration’s strategy has put the United States in a much stronger geopolitical position today than it was four years ago.”
What?
This is the latest campaign fantasy narrative also served up by Harris-Walz—analogous to the four-year untruth that “the border is secure” and “the economy is strong”—as they try to explain why the world utterly blew up on their watch and due to their own actions…
VDH lists all they ways Blinken/Biden/Harris etc have failed. What I want is someone to ask Mr Blinken what he means by “in a much stronger geopolitical position”. I would think that that would mean an ability to control possible events by forthright pronouncements based on our ability to enforce well-defined consequences. What does he mean? In what world does he think anyone has any respect for anything he says or belief that there will be consequences for anything they do?
Well from a certain point of view they succeeded in destroying so much of this country relations with the worlds
Well the cynic in me thinks, “What else is he going to say?”
Something struck me as strange and did some digging. This the first time since at least the Coolidge Administration that the none of the big 4 cabinet slots (Defense/War/Navy, State, AG, Treasury) have been vacated during a presidential term. In fact of the 15 executive departments in the cabinet there have only been two vacancies during the Biden Administration. That is extraordinary. We can speculate as to why.
Of the Big 4, Yellen and Austin have been invisible. Obama;s Sec Defs (Gates, Hagel) used to complaint hat they were kept out of the loop, Austin was probably picked because he was willing to be quiet. Yellen? She briefly emerged from her cave 2 ½ years ago over Russia sanctions but haven’t seen much of her since…. hmmmm
Blinken is out of gas and is just slap-happy at this point; he’ll say anything he’s so exhausted I bet they all are, 4 years in. We’ve been watching Biden’s foibles but in reality the whole Administration has just run out of gas. I mean if you’re Blinken do you blame him for being punch drunk? He spends all this time to get to the top and he delivers a carp show. Nobody in the world cares he what he thinks.
Blinken is mr smithers he has been at bidens side since he got out of harvard he went to the same lycee with robert malley the iranian agent whose father was a nasserite and plo supporter