Random Thoughts (4)

First:

As I was going through my notes, I came across this quote from John Marini who writes:

“If Trump has recognized a real political crisis, it must be understood as a crisis of the sovereignty of the American nation and its people. It was the authority of the people, established politically as a social compact, that was institutionalized as a constitutional order. Is that order still defensible?”

Note that Marini wrote this in 2018 and yet it remains as relevant today as it was back then.

Marini wrote in Unmasking the Administrative State that what makes Trump unique is that he addresses the American as a citizen and Americans collectively as a nation.

I will also add that Trump addresses Americans as citizens whose interests he is responsible for representing and not as pawns to be used in some ideological joy-ride.

Second:

Godwin’s Law was meant less about a genocidal dictator than as a swipe about the inadequacies of the Internet as a playground of the unwashed masses.

“As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches 1.”

Hardy har har.

Then I see articles like this in the Atlantic, or media firestorms about single-sourced accusations regarding comments made more than four years ago, or comments by the White House Press secretary, so that we need to update Godwin’s Law to:

“The more the Left and the media discuss Trump, the more the probability of a comparison involving fascism or Hitler approaches 1.”

Third:

The Left has been daring itself to answer that old question of “If you could go back in time and stop Hitler from taking power, what would you be prepared to do?”

Or to put it another way…

One does not call his opponent the second coming of Hitler and simply concede an election.