The Coming Storm

David and Sgt. Mom have done an excellent job expressing their concerns about the upcoming election. Accordingly, I will express mine.

We are on the precipice of a disaster.

There are several reasons for my belief.

The first is our voting system. Our system with the proliferation of mail-in balloting and lack of auditable controls seems purpose-designed to breed mistrust and corruption. Also while we talk about how voting now occurs before Election Day, we do not discuss the implications that in many jurisdictions it takes days if not weeks to count the ballots, which presents opportunities for mischief.

The second is the level of rhetoric from the Left over the past week, call it the “Hitler Gambit.”

There has been a lot of criticism from the Right regarding Jeffrey Goldberg’s article in The Atlantic “revealing” Trump’s affinity for Hitler. The critics says that the revelations are old and thinly sourced. The critics miss the point, which is that Goldberg’s article wasn’t so much meant to be an “October Surprise” as it was to give the Democrats the news hook they needed to launch their final argument that Trump is a fascist.

The Goldberg article was merely the starter’s gun for that final argument. Keep in mind that the owner of The Atlantic is Kamala’s “first friend.” On the same day that Goldberg’s article dropped, as if it was a coincidence, we had both the White House confirming that Biden believes Trump is a fascist, and Kamala remarking that Trump was a fascist and, given that and his affinity for Hitler, could not ever be trusted to return to the White House.

Just in case anyone missed the point, Kamala delivered her remarks not as a presidential candidate with an off-the-cuff comment, but in her official capacity with a prepared statement in front of the Vice President’s Residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

After delivering her remarks, Kamala turned and left without answering any questions. That is most curious, because if she thought that Trump was within a few weeks of bringing a dark, fascist night onto America, what did she think her and every American’s moral responsibility would be to stop him? Would President Biden, and she as Vice President, in good conscience ever turn over the keys of the White House, even with a clear electoral result, to a man they thought would destroy the Republic? As Justice Robert Jackson once said, “The Constitution is not a suicide pact.”

The third is the Democrats’ declining belief in our Constitution.



As David points out, the Democrats don’t much like the Constitution itself, and he cites numerous books and articles by academic and media elites to that effect. It’s not just the elite either, with 49% of all Democrats thinking the document “should be mostly or completely rewritten.” The reasons vary, some Democrats believing that the document is tainted by its racist writers, other Democrats seeing it as a hindrance to the type of social change they wish to enact, and others just believing that a 240-year-old document is an archaic relic in need of a re-write.

So the question I have asked those on the Right who see the 2024 Election through a normality bias is, on what basis do they believe that the Democrats will accept a Trump victory? The Democrats have spent the past eight years dismissing him as a legitimate part of the political system. They have turned that notion up to “11” over the past several years by explicitly calling him a threat to democracy and a fascist, and they have little attachment (among both elite and party identifiers) to the existing Constitutional order.

The explicit use of the historical terms “Nazi” and “fascist” by Democrats and the media in the days before the election is just the culmination of that process.

By the way, I haven’t even delved into the vast array of dirty, norm-breaking tricks that the Democrats have either engaged in or had revealed over the past four years, including lawfare, indictments, FBI raids, censorship, spying on campaigns by the security agencies, electoral chicanery, etc… All of which would lead to the understandable fear of the Democrats not relinquishing the White House to Trump.

Take a step back and you see that every warning light is flashing red.

Each of my three reasons has the potential to interact with the other ones synergistically.

Not only will there be a delay in declaring a winner in those jurisdictions that will take many days to count ballots, but the vague and sloppy system of mail-in balloting almost guarantees lengthy court battles by one party or another. If you think things are testy now, wait until you get to a post-Election Day environment where all of that energy is focused on specific operational and legal issues stemming from the flawed system I described above.

There’s been a lot of head scratching on the Right concerning what the Democrats are trying to accomplish with their “Hitler Talk.” In reality the Right is missing the point of the exercise: it isn’t to convince the undecided but rather to set the framework for the post-Election Day battle. While Republicans and the Right in general see an election as being composed of discrete phases of before and after, the Democrats and the Left see it as an integrated whole and their communications strategy now reflects that view.

That’s not to say there aren’t immediate benefits for the Democrats with their “Hitler Talk.” It could strengthen their base and prevent defections. But the primary target is the post-election.

Given the existing conditions of the undecided nature of the post-election environment, a narrowing of the stakes for victory and scope onto a select number of actions, and the apocalyptic rhetoric of the Democrats, you will have the potential for a catastrophe. If you can claim that you are trying to stop Hitler, then you have permission to let your freak flag fly, and there will be plenty of opportunities to do it.

The third reason acts as the removal of a boundary for action. If the electoral system provides the terrain, the Hitler talk provides the motive. Then, the third reason — the decline of belief among Democrats in the Constitution — increases the scope of possible action by the Democrats.

When I state this situation to friends, their primary objection to it is that it is too fantastic; what course of action would the Democrats actually take that would amount to more of a Jamie Raskin-led hissy fit? I find this objection to be a weak reed, and state that the experience of the past 40 years — from the sudden collapse of communism in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union, to the various color revolutions — has shown that my friends’ sentiments lack a certain degree of imagination given underlying realities.

In 2020 there was an exercise called the Transition Integrity Project which was conducted to game out various post-election scenarios. It involved a veritable who’s who of the Washington establishment such as David Frum, John Podesta, and Donna Brazile. While most of the attention focused on the scenarios which gamed out a Trump defeat, there was one scenario (Game 3) where Trump achieved a clear win but lost the popular vote.

Did the Democrats playing Game 3, representatives of the DC establishment, accept the Trump win?

“The most consequential action of the first turn was the Biden Campaign’s retraction of its election night concession. It capitalized on the public’s outrage that for the third time in 20 years a candidate lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College. They also capitalized on concern about widespread voter suppression before and on Election Day. The Biden Campaign began the game 18 by encouraging three states with Democratic governors—North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Michigan—to ask for recounts. As the game developed, governors in two of the three (Wisconsin and Michigan) sent separate slates of electors to counter those sent by the state legislature.”

Public outrage? Concern about widespread voter suppression? Hmmm…

The Democrats’ next move in Game 3:

“The Biden Campaign encouraged Western states, particularly California but also Oregon and Washington, and collectively known as “Cascadia,” to secede from the Union unless Congressional Republicans agreed to a set of structural reforms to fix our democratic system to ensure majority rule. With advice from President Obama, the Biden Campaign submitted a proposal to 1) Give statehood to Washington, DC and Puerto Rico; 2) Divide California into five states to more accurately represent its population in the Senate; 3) Require Supreme Court justices to retire at 70; and 4) Eliminate the Electoral College, to ensure that the candidate who wins to (sic) the popular vote becomes President.”

Fantastic, perhaps, but keep in mind that you have a group of establishment Democrats who have provided a roadmap for what a post-election aftermath could look like; from the generation of “outrage,” to specific courses of action including secession, to a proposed solution involving measures that would basically gut the Constitution. In other words, provoke a crisis in order to overturn a legal electoral outcome in order to enact Constitutional change. Call it the American color revolution.

Post-election uncertainty, propaganda of the threat of a dark fascist night by an illegitimate insurrectionist and convicted felon, and the lack of belief in the Constitution. You have the predicate for action.

Nothing is certain. This particular result could be avoided. The Democrats may simply be bluffing playing the “Trump overturning democracy card.” The Democrats may collapse over the next week. The post-election environment, while uncertain, may tilt too strongly in Trump’s favor with, say, wins in places like Virginia and New Hampshire. Accordingly the Democrats may not be able to pull off a 2024-version of “Game 3.” We’ll get some rioting, a bunch of Jamie Raskin-led no votes on Jan. 6, but in general the lines will hold.

However that seems to be more than a wish and prayer. Sometimes you’ve just got to take what people are telling you as the gospel truth.