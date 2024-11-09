2024 Election Plus/Delta

Pluses: admittedly much the shorter list, but we did resolve a few things.

Thanks mainly to vote shifts in California and New York, the popular vote outcome was not at variance with the Electoral College vote, and it wasn’t particularly close (over 4-1/2 million votes). Largely as a result, the losing side, and VP Harris herself, have indicated cooperation with formal certification and transition processes. Harris is gone. She’ll get a chunk of money for a book and retire to the lecture circuit. Walz, same, and given the likelihood that he would have been a 21st-century version of Henry Wallace, with Chinese instead of Soviet agents in his inner circle, that might be more important than getting rid of Harris. Taking a somewhat longer view, Trump is gone too (perhaps not a much longer view; see the final Delta item below). By extension, there is some chance that ’28 will not have the electorate choosing between a crook and an idiot for President. Whatever one may think of prediction markets, and there are arguments on both sides regarding their functionality, the biggest prediction market of all, the US stock market, was forecasting a Trump victory all year (not coincidentally, the same thing happened in 2016). By the way, the media will actually report negative economic news now. I could have put this in either category, but I’ll leave it here: your Cluebat of the Day is a reminder that Trump is as old as Biden was in ’20, and notwithstanding some of my more apprehensive items below, to expect anything much of him is a waste of time. Likely continuation of relatively good space-industry policy across Administrations, which should be the only thing that matters several decades from now.

Deltas: fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy night.

Much of what follows is an artifact of the division of the country between 1) the despairing and panicky and 2) the arrogant and condescending. In the period from now through at least January 20th, and probably for some time thereafter, we remain vulnerable to both endogenous and exogenous threats. This is partly due to the usual game-theoretic conditions obtaining during a transition of executive power between opponents and partly because the United States has not had a functional Commander-in-Chief for quite some time. No one appears to be truly serious about, to name the first few stresses that come to mind, the fantastically dysfunctional Caribbean Rim, a mental health pandemic that has been underway since at least ’11, horrendous debt/wildly unbalanced budgets, possibly exploding white-collar unemployment due to AI, or the continuing collapse in TFR. Then there are the synergies; I note that force projection via drones from the Caribbean in combination with widespread poor mental health could become an existential threat to public order. We’ll be in a race with the Europeans to see who can abandon Ukraine first. The historical analogy is the League of Nations, Haile Selassie, and Mussolini. Given the rather mixed record of our response to COVID-19, which I remind readers occurred under the first Trump Administration, I now believe that the United States continues to exist at the sufferance of the Chinese. They don’t want the bother of actually running this joint, but if they ever, for any reason, decide we’re more trouble than we’re worth, they could inflict functional degradation to the point of dissolution on a timescale of months. Our exquisitely-credentialed elites can be relied upon to make plenty of unforced errors to move things along. Endogenous threats are something else. It very much remains to be seen whether we will get through the next ten weeks without mob violence. There are plenty of otherwise functional adults in this country who believe their own propaganda, eg about “White Christian Nationalism” being an actual thing, and might decide that physically attacking it is just what the situation calls for. “It” being any church that’s mostly white and didn’t unsubtly promote Harris. Another psychological threat is the human attachment to particular apocalyptic scenarios. You can reliably enrage someone not by telling them that their world will end but by telling them that their favorite world-ending scenario will never happen. For the Left it’s usually some environmentalist thing or the supposedly ubiquitous neo-Nazi threat; for the Right the current infatuation is with a terror attack across the Rio Grande. This is also where I mention how many falsifiable predictions by RWNJs just got shot down in flames, like Harris being replaced by Michelle Obama and the Democrats fraudulently manufacturing tens of millions of votes to make it impossible for Trump to win. Likelihood of near-future attempts at horrendously protectionist economic policies: restrictions on labor-market entry, high tariffs, etc. Note that this does not invalidate the predictive aspect of this year’s market runup, as the effects won’t kick in until next summer or later. The synergies with possible double-digit white-collar unemployment could be particularly interesting. Closely related likelihood of near-future attempt to create a Federal bureaucracy capable of displacing millions of people, rationalized by immigration-law enforcement. While we may reasonably hope that it proves to be incompetent (see the end of #17, below), there is considerable risk that, if realized, it will be used by every future Administration in an attempt to physically expel opposition, to say nothing of the scale of harrassment of ordinary Americans; as I have snarkily remarked before, enjoy your hours of sitting at a checkpoint on I-70 under the (literal) gun of unionized, unfireable Federal employees. Some likelihood of national ID blatantly analogous to Chinese “Resident Identity Cards,” ostensibly to secure voting. (Hey, we don’t need Tim Walz after all!) The hideous disaster that is RFK Jr, who warrants his own blogpost. Escalation of extreme politicization of civic holidays, previously seen only for Columbus Day. Any observance, or for that matter failure to display certain insignia or utter liturgical statements, will be denounced (or celebrated) by political factions. This may start as early as this Monday (Veterans’ Day) and become conspicuous by Independence Day ’25. I foresee a substantial market in American flags modified by tribal cultural symbols. Specific to Christmas, expect a resurgence of cartoonish performative “resistance,” as in denunciations of (wait for it) Salvation Army bell-ringers. See also the end of #6, above. Sectionalism continues, in various senses other than the merely geographical; in particular, GenX broke heavily for Trump, with all other generations lukewarm or modestly opposed. Relatedly, Trump appeals overwhelmingly to the alienated. In Missouri, low MHI and life expectancy at the county level is strongly correlated with his highest vote percentages (with the obvious exception of St Louis City, which is sui generis). There are worse things they could do than vote for him, but expecting good policies to emerge from this phenomenon is foolish; see #8-10, above. Conversely, the historic Democratic appeal to the disadvantaged has failed. This has resulted in, for example, Trump carrying counties in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, which would have been unimaginable only a decade ago. Anything like current attitudes among Democratic elites will prevent their recovery of that voting bloc. Note that this is at odds with stereotypical conservative understanding that illegals, who are in abundance in the RGV, are a Democratic vote mine. It was already the case that illegals who vote (and, yes, lots of them do) break about one-third Republican. I would bet a modest sum that in this election that fraction was at least one-half. Culture matters more than adherence to legal niceties. Note also that illegals who voted for Trump have no serious expectation of deportation, and they are very likely correct. Speaking of not understanding one’s base, Trump carried Missouri in a 59-40 landslide even as we voted to, among other things, substantially relax restrictions on abortion and raise the minimum wage. In Cass County, a 110k-population suburban/exurban area immediately south of KCMO, only 33% voted for Harris, but 49% voted for Amendment 3 to largely decriminalize abortion and 58% voted for Proposition A to raise the (already much higher than Federal) state minimum wage. I encourage readers to perform similar statistical exercises for their own states and counties. Once again, culture and local conditions matter; no one familiar with the situation on the ground in Belton-Raymore or Harrisonville MO should be surprised. Some chance that Trump will get the Eric Greitens treatment, albeit with the Constitutional formality of Amendment XXV, with JD Vance in the place of Mike Parson. Democrats and the Washington Establishment would be eager to cooperate. You think their shoving Biden aside in July was a coup? Wait a couple of years.

Net-net: the Crisis of the 2020s has a ways to run, and the geopolitical/military phase of it has yet to fully kick in. Do not be fearful, but do be constructively apprehensive.