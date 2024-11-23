My Name is Academe, and I’m a Failure.

I have been calling attention for years, and don’t mind at all when people with bigger platforms than mine recognize that the first step in correcting failure is to admit failure. The refreshingly solid Republican victories in national election might be the sort of evidence that would encourage academicians to revise their priors. Let’s start with Michael Clune, professor of English at Case Western, with “We Asked for It” in the house organ for business as usual.
Over the past 10 years, I have watched in horror as academe set itself up for the existential crisis that has now arrived. Starting around 2014, many disciplines — including my own, English — changed their mission. Professors began to see the traditional values and methods of their fields — such as the careful weighing of evidence and the commitment to shared standards of reasoned argument — as complicit in histories of oppression. As a result, many professors and fields began to reframe their work as a kind of political activism.
In reading articles and book manuscripts for peer review, or in reviewing files when conducting faculty job searches, I found that nearly every scholar now justifies their work in political terms. This interpretation of a novel or poem, that historical intervention, is valuable because it will contribute to the achievement of progressive political goals. Nor was this change limited to the humanities. Venerable scientific journals — such as Nature — now explicitly endorse political candidates; computer-science and math departments present their work as advancing social justice. Claims in academic arguments are routinely judged in terms of their likely political effects.
The costs of explicitly tying the academic enterprise to partisan politics in a democracy were eminently foreseeable and are now coming into sharp focus.
Democracy is about emergence in government. The academic enterprise is about emergence in understanding. It sounds like I got out just before the real nonsense took over. Or perhaps higher education reverted to its roots in the seminary. (Is it any accident, dear reader, that Joe Stalin was a seminarian at one time?)
The good news is Professor Clune has rediscovered the good of the intellect.
I am not interested here in questioning the validity of the political positions staked out by academics over the past decade — on race, immigration, biological sex, Covid, or Donald Trump. Even if one wholeheartedly agrees with every faculty-lounge political opinion, there are still very good reasons to be skeptical about making such opinions the basis of one’s academic work.
The first is that, while academics have real expertise in their disciplines, we have no special expertise when it comes to political judgment. I am an English professor. I know about the history of literature, the practice of close reading, and the dynamics of literary judgment. No one should treat my opinion on any political matter as more authoritative than that of any other person. The spectacle of English professors pontificating to their captive classroom audiences on the evils of capitalism, the correct way to deal with climate change, or the fascist tendencies of their political opponents is simply an abuse of power.
The second problem with thinking of a professor’s work in explicitly political terms is that professors are terrible at politics. This is especially true of professors at elite colleges. Professors who — like myself — work in institutions that pride themselves on rejecting 70 to 95 percent of their applicants, and whose students overwhelmingly come from the upper reaches of the income spectrum, are simply not in the best position to serve as spokespeople for left-wing egalitarian values.
As someone who was raised in a working-class, immigrant family, academe first appeared to me as a world in which everyone’s views seemed calculated to distinguish themselves from the working class. This is bad enough when those views concern art or esoteric anthropology theories. But when they concern everyday morality and partisan politics, the results are truly perverse. In return for their tuition, students are given the faculty’s high-class political opinions as a form of cultural capital. Thus the public perceives these opinions — on defunding the police, or viewing biological sex as a social construction, or Israel as absolute evil — as markers in a status game. Far from advancing their opinions, professors in fact function to invalidate these views for the majority of Americans who never had the opportunity to attend elite institutions but who are constantly stigmatized for their low-class opinions by the lucky graduates.
In that passage, dear reader, note several things. First, disciplinary expertise confers no special status in determining policy. The economist can note the gains and losses from raising the minimum wage or outlawing price gouging or imposing tariffs. If the public, through its representatives, choose to incur the losses, the best strategy is still to be calm of mind, and generous when, after Reality has batted, and people acknowledge that maybe, just maybe, those economists got it right, rather than crowing “toldyaso,” fire up the coffee pot and work the problem. Second, professors practice politics a lot, but in addition to the prestige hierarchy being anything but egalitarian, many of its members never learned how not to be stupid about being smart. Third, being capable of spinning complex theories does not have to come bundled with automatically liking modern art or carrying on about wine or holding luxury beliefs. But yes, being snobbish about both intellectual arguments and arugula rubs people the wrong way, and that the experts keep getting things wrong and yet doubling down on their credentials alienates people. Perhaps Professor Clune has that in mind in his continuation.
Far from representing a powerful avant-garde leading the way to political change, the politicized class of professors is a serious political liability to any party that it supports. The hierarchical structure of academe, and the role it plays in class stratification, clings to every professor’s political pronouncement like a revolting odor. My guess is that the successful Democrats of the future will seek to distance themselves as far as possible from the bespoke jargon and pedantic tone that has constituted the professoriate’s signal contribution to Democratic politics. Nothing would so efficiently invalidate conservative views with working-class Americans than if every elite college professor was replaced by a double who conceived of their work in terms of activism for right-wing ideas. Professors are bad at politics, and politicized professors are bad for their own politics.
Years ago, I wrote, “Universities best serve their students through rigorous development of reasoning skills and respect for what we have learned. Rigor is likely to diminish incivility on campus, because students kept busy grappling with intellectual problems will have less time to fight with each other. Better that they be unhappy with a few demanding professors.” That similar sentiments appear in the house organ for business as usual pleases me.
If we have a political role by virtue of our jobs, that role derives from dedicated practice in the disciplines in which we are experts. Teaching students how to weigh evidence, giving them the capacity to follow a mathematical proof, disciplining their tendency to project their own values onto the object of study — these practices may not have the direct and immediate political payoff that has been the professoriate’s reigning delusion over the past decade. But they have two overwhelming advantages.
First, a chemist, or an art historian, really does possess authority in their subject of expertise. They can show us things we couldn’t learn on our own. This genuine authority is the basis for the university’s claim to public respect and support.
Second, the dissemination of academic values regarding evidence and reasoned debate can have powerful indirect effects. I have argued, for instance, that even so apparently apolitical a practice as teaching students to appreciate great literature can act as a bulwark against the reduction of all values to consumer preference. The scientific and humanistic education of an informed citizenry may not in itself solve climate change or end xenophobia, but it can contribute to these goals in ways both dramatic and subtle. In any case, such a political role is the only one that is both sustainable in a democracy and compatible with our professional status as researchers and educators.
I’ll even allow him that dig at the economics faculty, or perhaps its the College of Business. For he continues by calling attention to the usurpations of the deanlets and the introduction of the Student Affairs curriculum. It is on faculty, as stewards of the university, irrespective of whether they accept the case for a Trump presidency or not, to reclaim the curriculum as their own. I’ll even give him a pass on his colleagues allowing the usurpations because they were done in the service of those luxury beliefs.
It would be wrong to place the blame for the university’s current dire straits entirely on the shoulders of activist professors. While virtually all professors (I include myself) have surrendered, to at least some degree, to the pressure to justify our work in political terms — whether in grant applications, book proposals, or department statements about political topics — in many cases the core of our work has continued to be the pursuit of knowledge. The primary responsibility for the university’s abject vulnerability to looming political interference of the most heavy-handed kind falls on administrators. Their job is to support academic work and communicate its benefits. Yet they seem perversely committed to identifying academe as closely as possible with political projects.
The most obvious example is the routine proclamations from university presidents and deans on every conceivable political issue. In response to events such as the election of Donald Trump in 2016 and the murder of George Floyd in 2020, administrators broadcast identifiably partisan views as representative of the university as a whole. This trend has mercifully diminished in the wake of the disastrous House of Representatives hearings on antisemitism that led to the dismissal of Harvard president Claudine Gay and others. But the conception of the university as a vehicle for carrying out specific political ends continues in less visible ways.
For instance, recent years have seen a proliferation of high-level administrators given the task of instituting what amounts to a “shadow curriculum” of student and faculty training, the content of which is the explicit transmission and enforcement of controversial political views about race, gender, sexuality, and power. Even more unsettling has been the cloud of unknowing that has descended over the political imperatives governing faculty and administrative hiring practices.
The fraternity brothers are more defiant than ever. We’ll be OK. Professor Clune concludes, “The bad news is that the time to share this news with the nation is rapidly running out.” If the second Trump presidency can bring to pass what observers as varied as Allan Bloom or Charles “Prof Scam” Sykes and Martin Anderson long ago called attention to, all the better.
The soul-searching continues, with William “Excellent Sheep” Deresiewicz noting “Americans are fed up, and not just people who voted for Trump.” His lament might discredit itself for being hyperbolic.
Over the last 10 years or so, a cultural revolution has been imposed on this country from the top down. Its ideas originated in the academy, and it’s been carried out of the academy by elite-educated activists and journalists and academics. (As has been said, we’re all on campus now.) Its agenda includes decriminalization or nonprosecution of property and drug crimes and, ultimately, the abolition of police and prisons; open borders, effectively if not explicitly; the suppression of speech that is judged to be harmful to disadvantaged groups; “affirmative” care for gender-dysphoric youth (puberty blockers followed, in some cases, by mastectomies and the inclusion of natal males in girls’ and women’s sports; and the replacement of equality by equity — of equal opportunity for individuals by equal outcomes for designated demographic groups — as the goal of social policy.
It insists that the state is evil, that the nuclear family is evil, that something called “whiteness” is evil, that the sex binary, which is core to human biology, is a social construct. It is responsible for the DEI regimes, the training and minders and guidelines, that have blighted American workplaces, including academic ones. It has promulgated an ever-shifting array of rebarbative neologisms whose purpose often seems to be no more than its own enforcement: POC (now BIPOC), AAPI (now AANHPI), LGBTQ (now LGBTQIA2S+), “pregnant people,” “menstruators,” “front hole,” “chest feeding,” and, yes, “Latinx.” It is joyless, vengeful, and tyrannical. It is purist and totalistic. It demands affirmative, continuous, and enthusiastic consent.
Yes, higher education has a problem. “[F]or many years, professors understood the social contract obligated them to teach the controversies, to be careful about interjecting their own biases into class, to respect the discipline’s discourse practices in writing up their thoughts.” There’s an easy way forward. “Provide a rigorous curriculum, turf out the -studies departments and the lackeys in student affairs and housing, and perhaps the rest will take care of itself.”
That might take a few sleepless nights.
How did things get to this pass? And how did the academy, the school and citadel and engine of this revolution, become so desperately out of touch with reality, including the reality of people’s lives outside the liberal elite, their needs and beliefs and experiences? One answer is that academics tend to live inside a bubble. They socialize with other academics; far more than used to be the case, they marry other academics; and, of course, they work with other academics. When groups whose members are broadly similar in outlook are isolated from external influences, two things happen: Their opinions become more homogenous, and their opinions become more extreme. Which is exactly what’s been taking place in the academy in recent decades. The ratio of liberals to conservatives has soared, and more of those who identify as left identify as far left. And both of those trends are more pronounced in the fields and institutions that are leading the revolution: the humanities, the social sciences exclusive of economics, the “studies” programs and departments, the schools of education and social work, the elite universities, and the liberal-arts colleges.
Those fields have another thing in common: They are intellectually corrupt. You know what I’m talking about. Any fool idea passes muster, no matter how preposterous, as long as it conforms to prevailing theoretical trends and preferred ideological positions. Nobody wants to make waves: to speak up at a conference, to undermine a colleague or colleague’s student, to invite examination of their own research. Data is massaged; texts are squeezed or bound and gagged. Jargon helps to paper over cracks in logic; countervailing evidence is tucked under the cushions. Standards are ignored to the point where no one can even recall what they are anymore. It’s no wonder that the social sciences are suffering a replication crisis. In the humanities, there is no crisis, because there is no replication to begin with, no factual claims to reproduce, only “readings,” “interventions,” “Theory.”
The reason that these disciplines can drift so far from reality is that they are not answerable to reality. If an engineer miscalculates an equation, the building falls down. But what would accountability to reality even mean in the humanities, given that their findings are never applied? It’s not like there are going to be consequences for saying something stupid about Shakespeare. In the social sciences, and, less often, in the hybrid “studies” fields, findings are applied, but it isn’t clear that there’s much of a feedback loop there either. How many hypotheses in psychology have been abandoned because they led to bad educational policy? How many gender-studies scholars have rethought their suppositions in the face of the calamity of gender youth medicine? The more a field becomes beholden to theory, or Theory, the further it floats away from empirical observation and therefore correction. The enterprise becomes entirely self-referential, words built on words, a kind of intellectual Ponzi scheme.
Props to the professor for noting that economics doesn’t always test pc-positive!
The way forward, dear reader, requires nothing more than a rediscovery of “no final say.”
The people have spoken, but the people are wrong. They’ve been misinformed and disinformed. They are victims of false consciousness, too benighted to understand their own interests. They are racist, sexist, xenophobic, yearning for a strongman. The attitude reminds me of the few American Communists who were still around when I was young — scientifically certain of everything as they headed ineluctably toward political extinction.
But academics have another option. They can entertain the possibility that they’ve been wrong, about a lot of things and for a long time. They can consider that the notion that Harris lost because of racism and sexism is belied by the fact that we have already elected a Black president; that Harris received a larger share of the white vote than Joe Biden; that a female presidential candidate has already won the popular vote; that the nation, far from distrusting women with executive office, has elected 44 female governors in 31 states; that 16 of those governors have been Republicans, which means that most Republicans supported them; that those states include not only blue or purple ones but Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota; that Kansas and Texas have actually elected Democratic women governors; and that while there are surely people in this country who wouldn’t vote for a woman or nonwhite presidential candidate, they also surely wouldn’t vote for any Democrat. That Harris lost for other reasons altogether.
They might further consider that the majority of Black, Latino, and Asian Americans do not share their politics or ideology; that the people who speak for those communities in elite liberal spaces — not only colleges and universities but the media, the arts, the nonprofits — share the politics and points of view not of those communities but of other liberal elites and therefore do not, in the simplest and most important sense, represent them; that progressives have been promulgating policies in the names of those communities that they reject — for Blacks, police defunding and abolition; for Latinos, lax immigration and border enforcement — and that they reject them for good reasons. That identity is not a very useful way of understanding people’s motivations.
Finally, they might consider that to say that certain people “vote against their interests” is not only condescending but wrong. People know what their interests are. They know it much better than you do. Their interests are the same as everybody else’s: public safety, economic security and opportunity, and on top of that a little dignity, a little respect. And while Trump is hardly likely to advance those goals, the 80 percent of the country that lies below the upper middle class is perfectly justified in doubting whether the Democratic Party, and the elites that run and influence it, will do so either, because for decades they have not. Yes, Trump is appalling, evil, criminal. But the worse he is, the worse the liberal elite must be, if so many prefer him to them.
That last sentence will be the hardest for Our Intellectual Betters to accept. It does not have to follow that because Donald Trump has numerous faults, that voters should have picked Kamala Harris, who has a different bundle of faults. Certainly, twelve of the past sixteen years of hope and change have not turned out well for Normals.
Bravo
By the time I reached my sophomore year at university I realized that my professors were mostly narrow cloistered midwits with almost zero understanding of the real world. The faculty lounge consensus is best viewed as a Jim Cramer contrarian indicator- i.e. the exact opposite will more than likely turn out to be correct.
I can remember when the most prosaic commonplace was that condescension and vituperative ad hominem attacks were the opposite of persuasive discourse. That seems to have been set aside.
Morning Joe is among the first to learn the taste of crow, I wonder if there will be video of him and Mika abasing themselves as they approached Trump’s August presence or if he settled for them merely kissing his ring. This would be the least they could expect if even 10% of their rhetoric was accurate.
As far as showing respect and honoring dignity is concerned, Trump has shown infinitely more of both than the cabal that first managed to foist on us a demented mobster and then tried to follow up with an inarticulate fool. The people that they showed the most disrespect were actually there own supporters.
One is tempted to hope that Whoppi’s and Opera’s hyperbolic rants about concentration camps are true if only to be free of the nonsensical natterings of these useless “betters”.
Academia always leaned left, but there used to be a wider variety of views. Consider this example from the 1960s. One professor put a poster on his door about stopping the Vietnam war. Two doors down, a professor put an American flag on his door. The professor in the middle put put a “DMZ” sign on his door.
All of the above three had served in the armed forces.
“It sounds like I got out just before the real nonsense took over. Or perhaps higher education reverted to its roots in the seminary. (Is it any accident, dear reader, that Joe Stalin was a seminarian at one time?)”
Leftist-socialists have claimed since their theory’s incarnation in the French Revolution and the Terror that at the root of all humanity’s problems is religion. I guess if only in 1789, 1917, or 1910 (Mexico, if you’re curious) the mass murders had been more thorough at stamping out the source of Stalins.
I don’t expect the answer will be known in my lifetime. I don’t think a civilization can be built upon the rock of Leftism-Marxism-Socialism, but the attempt, thus far over hundreds of years, is being made. A Leftist society should have schools that teach its truths. Our society is, and has.
What are the odds that a newly minted Shakespeare scholar will, in his or her entire career, find something truly new to say? How would anyone know? Would anyone care if they did? Is the marginal value to society from this enterprise any greater than the same person spending the same amount of time digging holes, depositing a small stone in the bottom and filling them back up, let alone something truly productive like cleaning toilets?
I have no problem letting someone spend their life contemplating a brick wall in ever finer detail, but am disinclined to pay for it.