What do American Indians Have to be Thankful For?

Much of the modern left views the migration of Europeans to the Americas as one of history’s greatest tragedies. This cynicism represents a failure to examine both sides of the balance sheet, to recognize both good and bad consequences of trans-Atlantic colonization, as well as the consequences of having no European colonization at all. The answer to the question posed in the title comes down to at least four items.
Access to advanced technology. Recall this quote from Life of Brian: “All right, but apart from the sanitation, medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, the fresh water system and public health, what have the Romans ever done for us?” One can nitpick and identify a few things the Judeans already had (e.g. wine), but overall the Romans significantly improved infrastructure that increased quality of life. The technological gap between Renaissance Europeans and pre-Columbian Americans was vastly greater. The Europeans also brought a non-technological advance that benefited some tribes in the short term: the horse.
And end to the constant threat of warfare. Before Europeans displaced the American natives, the natives were displacing each other. Such is life in a continent where one can find little land that isn’t frontier. As nation-states emerged and maintained long-term power, warfare became a less frequent concern.
Rule of law and relative freedom under the law. These principles evolved in Northern Europe and especially in England. They were exported to the Anglosphere colonies where they were developed further. Latin America was settled by the most autocratic region of Western Europe; centuries of existential threat under Moorish rule is not the sort of environment that breeds high-cooperation societies. Democratic reforms eventually came to many parts of the region with varying degrees of success.
The Chinese did not colonize the Americas. If Ming Dynasty maritime exploration had taken a different turn…
Happy Thanksgiving!
Two views of immigration:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/49641.html
Generally speaking I think the issue of American Indians, Native Americans, or whatever is a topic poorly discussed in our society mostly because the people who discuss it the most aren’t so much interested in Indians themselves as much as using them as a catspaw to take down American society (see “settler colonialism” and “land acknowledgments”), see also blacks
Case in point, Arizona has 22 tribes and nations and while I haven’t been to all of them I been to a lot of them and all the big ones. Number 31 NFL team? Dallas ((though Cardinals catching up) Number #2? Redskins. I haven’t redone my survey since the name change but if you through towns next to the big reservations like Winslow or Show Low you see a lot of trucks with Redskin logos and those aren’t white people
The name change? I think that was more to appease white people guilt and 2020 offered the opportunity. One conversation I did get into with someone while pumping gas in Show Low was “nobody asked us about it.”
There’s this about changing the name back, : Commanders Controversial Name Change Rumors Gaining Momentum Rumors mind you
However as far as the logo, maybe not gone forever.
I recall seeing a whole lot of t-shirts in Indian Country that either commemorated the Pueblo Massacre or read “Indians 1, Custer 0, How ’bout them Indians?.”
I could go on for hours about the warfare, torture and enslavement of the native American tribes against each other, but I’ll leave you with one thought.
You don’t honestly think the Inuit chose to live in the high arctic, do you?
I once did a tour of Amerindian sites such as Mesa Verde, which included visiting several museums that had many, many artifacts from pre-colonial days — clay pots, flint arrowheads, bead jewelry, etc. I thought at first that they were from prehistoric (‘caveman’) times, but no. Most were circa the 12th Century. They were literally in the Stone Age while Europeans had been using steel for thousands of years. tbf, some of the eastern and mesoamerican tribes were slightly more advanced, but still. Plus there doesn’t seem to have much of any technological advancement in the 300 or so years between then and when the Europeans arrived. It was quite startling.
A Stone Age tribe cannot compete with a tribe that has steel, gunpowder, the horse and the printing press. The American Indians were doomed from 1492.
Neither Indians nor colonists understand the germ theory of disease or the concept of an virgin field epidemic. This had far more effect on the near annihilation of the Indians than anything the colonists actually did
Siberian-Americans should be thankful that Europeans ended the cannibalism practiced by the Ancestral Puebloans (Anasazi), the Krankawas (Texas Gulf Coast), and the Aztecs within the Iroquois Confederacy.
Written language (for the great majority). Western art, music and literature. Christianity, philosophy, the scientific method and the broader pursuit of knowledge. Western culinary traditions, alcohol.
Alcohol is not a positive for Indians. Old Worlders have had millennia for drunks to remove themselves from the gene pool by accidents, hypothermia, and violent death.
Many benefits, but the shock of having your culture displaced by hordes of immigrants (who you may not have wanted there, or at least not wanted in the quantities that showed up) is usually traumatic, and the trauma can last for generations.
The passage from George MacDonald Fraser passage cited in my post Two Views of Immigration is, I think, insightful:
Isolation doomed the Indians, technologically, philosophically, and biologically. Whether it was Columbus or another, eventually Europeans would arrive in New World and bring with them smallpox and other Old World maladies.
as we are undergoing al hijra, or reconquista, it’s a point to take into account, war by mass immigration, as most of Western Europe is undergoing, and Enoch Powell’s warning was not heeded,
On Yellowstone, John Dutton’s earliest adversary, who has become a sort of ally of convenience, played by Gil Birmingham, tells John what drove him to go top schools and
apprentice at white shoe lawfirms, so he could ultimately reclaim his ancestors land, (spoiler alert, this will not happen) as pointed out the Chinese or even the Russians might have moved to seize at least part of what is the West Coast, maybe not the Mountain West, of course this would probably be in an era where they didn’t engage in the Crimean war, against three major powers,
While it’s true that American Indians suffer higher rates of alcoholism than other groups, as far as I can tell this is due as much to cultural / societal factors as to genetic ones – certainly, there’s no shortage of people with European ancestry who suffer from alcoholism. Even if I’m wrong, one can’t dispute the gustatory and communal pleasures to be derived from fine wines and liquors, craft beers, etc, consumed in moderation in company.
And while “generational trauma” is real, IMHO “people should know when they’re conquered”. Rather than obsessing about a mythical idealized past and / or brooding on past injustices (real though these were in many cases), American Indians would be better off upgrading their cultural software from “Stone Age Tribal” or “Marxist Victimhood” to “Modern Democratic Capitalism” (or whatever else it may be called), and taking advantage of the opportunities available to them.
Granted, Indians as a whole don’t currently enjoy the same opportunities as do some other groups, but demands to rectify this are more likely to succeed if made on the basis of citizenship in a shared polity, rather than as compensation for wrongs committed hundreds of years ago. Let’s bury the hatchet, FGS – we’re all in this together.
There is not one square centimeter of Europe, Asia or Africa that is not soaked in the brood shed by millennia of conflicts between the tribes occupying it and the tribes seeking to occupy it. The same is true for North and South America. Post 1492, the tribes just changed.