From Chicago Boyz commenter Miguel Cervantes comes the sad news that Dr. Michael Kennedy has died.
Michael was a prolific contributor to Chicago Boyz from 2008 to 2024. His posts are here. He also posted a huge number of comments in response to other contributors’ posts here.
Michael’s personal blog is here. He contributed to a wide variety of other blogs (including lefty blogs that, Michael occasionally complained, banned him as a dissident). Neo has a lovely post about Michael here.
He self-published two books: A Brief History of Disease, Science and Medicine and a memoir, War Stories: 50 Years in Medicine. (I read “War Stories” and highly recommend it.) Michael’s Amazon bio hints at other fascinating books yet to be published — alas.
Michael was obviously a brilliant man, accomplished, full of energy and with many interests. He must have been an excellent physician. He was a student of history, a skilled and experienced sailor, and a father. His observations on politics, current affairs, technology and other topics were always well informed and insightful. I will miss him.
RIP. Alav hashalom.
Condolences to the Kennedy family.
He lived a lot of the life I wish I had, especially the sailing part. Requiescat En Pace and Godspeed Mr. Kennedy.
RIP Dr. Kennedy. I will miss you. I always “perked up” when I saw your name when reading through the daily posts and through the comments. I think others likely had a similar reaction. May G_D welcome your soul into his eternal rest.
One of Michael K’s posts or comments mentioned a sailing trip he and his son took from California to Hawaii…I believe it was in a race…navigating by celestial navigation.
I have been working on a post about the method of celestial nav known as Lunar Distances, and had been looking forward to MIchael’s comments.
We will miss him.
It’s happened several times over the years – a co-blogger or regular commenter suddenly vanishing from blogs and threads, and sometimes we can find out they have passed away, and sometimes … they are just gone.
I’ll miss his comments, since he was so very knowledgeable about medical matters.
RIP to a stalwart.
One of the things Michael mentioned a couple of times was the treatment of Emperor Frederick III of Germany for throat cancer, shortly after he had acceded to to the throne. Frederick’s wife Victoria (daughter of Queen Victoria) was convinced that English doctors were superior to German ones and insisted that he be operated on by an English surgeon. According to Michael, the odds of success at that time would have been much better with a German surgeon.
This may have been an inflection point in world history. Frederick’s reign lasted only 99 days, and he was replaced by his son, Willhelm II…Kaiser Bill.
I wrote about how Frederick reacted, when he was still Crown Prince, to an outbreak of anti-Semitism in Germany:
https://ricochet.com/1519877/frederick-iii-a-model-for-what-biden-should-do/
This is regrettable news indeed. Deepest condolences to his family. Second all of the above.