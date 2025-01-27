Wes Isn’t Moore

We may be less than a week into the second Trump administration, but there are already folks out there testing the water for a presidential run in 2028. Over the next two years, they will be packaging a track record that can be sold to donors and supporters and testing whether they have a viable lane to run in.

The problem is that nobody has a clue what the political landscape is going to look like in 2027-28. We might only be a week in, but Genghis Trump and the Orange MAGA Horde are already running rampant through the Democratic heartland. They have put DEI to the sack, are in the process pf doing the same to illegal immigration, and are laying siege to the Deep State.



So what is an aspiring Democrat to do? How do you position yourself? Do you back off and let the political landscape mature a bit to find your lane or do you come out aggressively and stake your place?

Gavin Newsom has already put his markers down. He will fight Trump on all fronts, from DEI to immigration. Of course his presidential aspirations have already gone up in smoke. Other possible candidates like Fetterman are going to pick and choose.

Another name being floated for a presidential bid is Democratic Governor Wes Moore of Maryland. Haven’t heard of him? That’s okay, not too many people have. He has only been in office for two years, has the public charisma of a damp sponge, and already has the state in a fiscal hole. Hold that thought about fiscal holes.

However, Moore does have three things in his favor when it comes to insider chatter about a run: he’s a governor, he’s young, and he’s black.

It looks like he’s already putting his markers down. He’s going to fight Trump, appeal to the Left in the party by fighting Trump. I saw this press release he other day:

“Governor Wes Moore today announced the appointment of Kamal Essaheb as senior advisor and director of immigrant affairs. The new role will lead strategic planning and policy development, in addition to overseeing community and stakeholder engagement and services management. The position will reside within the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives and will dually report to the Executive Office of the Governor.”

Any time I see press releases, especially on a volatile issue, riddled with vacuous statements and awash in Buzzword Bingo I become curious. Who is this man, Essaheb, so wise in the ways of strategic planning and stakeholder engagement within our community regarding immigration?

Let’s see.

“Essaheb most recently served at USAID, where he spearheaded the agency’s efforts to address the challenges and harness the opportunities that migration offers our country. He also served in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, leading visa initiatives that advance the economy’s needs, while making workplaces safer for American and immigrant workers alike.”

USAID? Samantha Bee’s outfit. Oh, my. DHS? What immigration issues do you think he was working on at DHS? Deportations?

The good stuff is left for last.

“Prior to working in government, Essaheb was deputy director at the National Immigration Law Center, where he oversaw the organization’s policy, communications and litigation strategies and was instrumental to the launch of the Winning in the States initiative.”

There’s your tell right there. NILC is part of the NGO-government network that has helped fuel our current immigration crisis.

A senior advisor to the Maryland governor, the deepest of blue states, on immigration, with this type of background, isn’t there to help H-1B people with their paperwork. So, Moore is going to fight Trump on immigration and try to position himself in the far-Left, progressive lane for a possible presidential run. Got it.

So, remember that Maryland fiscal crisis I alluded to earlier? From Moore’s own office:

“It’s no secret that our State is facing a deep budget deficit, totaling nearly $3 billion this year alone. In a fiscal crisis like this one, we cannot simply tax or cut our way to prosperity — we must drive continued economic growth and prosperity for our state.”

So, remember that $3 billion number? FAIR estimates that illegal immigration costs Maryland $2.9 billion, and prorating state and local taxes nation-wide collects only about $370 million or so in taxes.

So, Moore is going to go with the game plan of trying to eliminate budget deficits by spending cuts and tax hikes, while protecting illegal immigrants who cost his state billions. That will play in Maryland and other deep-blue states but not in the rest of the country.

Ask other blue state governors how much their advocacy of illegal immigration is costing their citizens.