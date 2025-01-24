Random Thoughts (9): Talking About “Football”

One

The future belongs to the young and by now my view of college football is as antiquated as those sports fans who wistfully remember the Brooklyn Dodgers.

So the College Football Playoff National Championship was played this Monday, did you catch it? An average of 22.1 million viewers did. That sounds like a lot, but it represented a 12% decline from a year ago and when compared to the top shows for 2024 would rank 54th, just behind Week 17 Sunday Night Football.



A question for FBS schools, is it worth it? Once upon a time, college football had a quirky life of regional conferences and a bowl structure that determined championships. Over the past 25+ years it has slowly rationalized to a new business model of conferences largely constructed to fill TV time slots and a playoff system that has expanded to 12 teams. It also has developed a player compensation model where a player deciding to enter the NFL draft needs to weigh whether they will make more money in college as opposed to being a second-day pick.

So the quest for more revenue has meant that while once college football finished with a crescendo on January 1st, now it’s playing its championship on January 19th, on a Monday night, in shadow of the second week of the NFL playoffs.

At what point does the college football stop trying to be a pale imitation of the NFL, albeit one with marching bands?

Second

In the year 2052, during the first Barron Trump Administration…

Third

From the Athletic, a small hope for the flickering dystopia that is Britain.

”William, Prince of Wales, the next in line to the throne, asked to meet a group of Villa supporters for a midweek pint.

It was Steve Jones, the chairman of Chasetown Football Club — a team playing in the Northern Premier League Division One West league, the eighth tier of the English football league system — who was tasked with making it all happen.

Two days after, Jones meets up with The Athletic to recall a Wednesday afternoon like no other. Over a Bulmers cider and for 45 minutes, the prince joined eight other Villa supporters to talk all things Unai Emery, his players and their Champions League run”

How did this all come to be?

“Once official duties were over and before returning south, a gap in his diary emerged. William, 42, realised he would have an hour and a half to kill.

An idea came to mind. An understandable one, too — what would be better than a midweek drink talking football?:

So this Prince of Wales does what any normal guy would do when he has a layover, he finds a bar and talks sports. As an aside, William said he was introduced to the team by one of the royal family’s servants.

“We asked (William’s security) team how should we address him. They simply said, ‘He’s off duty, he’s here of his own time, so call him what you want, Will or William’. There was no briefing — we could talk about whatever.”

“He came in and he wasn’t surrounded by loads of security, just one of his aides,” says Johnson. “Bold as brass, he introduced himself, shook everyone’s hand and said, ‘Right, shall we have a round?’.”

Now that’s a day.

I doubt Charles spent much time in bars shooting the breeze. I also doubt that Victoria ever allowed herself to be called Vicky.