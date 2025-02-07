The Last Temptation of WIRED

All good things come to an end, right? What was Conquest’s Second Law – That the behavior of an organization can best be predicted by assuming it to be controlled by a secret cabal of its enemies?

Yeah, that would explain a lot of what I’m seeing.

I remember back in the 1990s, WIRED magazine was the public razor’s edge of the digital age. More than just about technology, it was also a lifestyle magazine showing geeks and nerds, especially autistic ones, to be the rebels leading us towards broad, sunlit uplands. Neuromancer come to life. A libertarian utopia built on 1s and 0s.

Wow have things changed.



You have probably been following the story regarding DOGE and Musk’s team of six young computer engineers. These engineers have been tasked to analyze patterns in various government agencies and payment systems as a prerequisite to root out waste and inefficiency.

The story was broken by Vittoria Elliott at WIRED magazine. Ms Elliott covers “platforms and power,” and a quick perusal of her past articles shows a nasty case of TDS. She has previously covered “disinformation” and worked at The New Humanitarian, Al Jazeera, and ProPublica. You can see where this is going.

The gist? She provides the names and backgrounds for six of the young engineers, aged 19 to 24, with the implication that a bunch of underqualified kids are up to nefarious deeds on behalf of the Dark Lord, Elon Musk. Back in the 1990s WIRED would have covered much differently the story of a bunch of digital whiz kids who revealed the secrets of a corrupt, overbearing government.

My favorite part of her article was its linking of some of the engineers to Peter Thiel, whom she breathlessly reveals has “long expressed opposition to democracy.” Well, that’s true on both accounts because as a libertarian Thiel expresses doubt whether freedom and democracy are compatible, and Thiel’s article that she links to was written in 2009. The old WIRED would not only have understood Thiel’s thesis, but supported it wholeheartedly.

The WIRED story doesn’t stop with Ms. Elliott. Last night CNN pulled onto the air WIRED editorial director Katie Drummond to reveal that one of Musk’s whiz kids once went by the name “Big Balls,” ran a company that leased several domains to somebody in Russia, and might have had indirect contact with black hats. All before the age of 19.

Once upon a time, WIRED would have celebrated these young men not only for setting aside lucrative careers as digital pioneers in order to come to DC and root out corruption in government, but also for their connections to both Musk and Thiel. WIRED was once a place for wonder, for rebels, and for the future. Now, and in reality for a long time, WIRED has become just another journalistic hit man for the Deep State.

Sad.