Creative. Destruction
Posted by Sgt. Mom on September 26th, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
The mass freak-out following upon the election of The Donald to the highest office in the land continues unabated to this very day and hour. It’s been a little more than ten months; you’d have thought that the Hillary fans and the Bernie bros would have gained a bit of perspective, even a soupçon of philosophical acceptance. All contests, except for those held for elementary school-aged children where everyone gets a participation trophy, have winners and losers. But the political loss of the Dowager Duchess of Chappaqua to Donald Trump would appear to be the very first time that her loyal courtiers have ever experienced a tragedy of that magnitude, and so animus against Donald Trump and the people who voted for him continues unabated; loud, proud, 24-7 and ever more unhinged. (I’ve written before about this, here at Chicagoboyz and at NCO Brief.) It’s kind of hard to tell who the Hillary-adoring glitterati, entertainers, intellectuals and bureaucrats hate more; Donald Trump or the regular Joes and Josies who voted for him. And it’s not just the Trump-hate, but the continuing, relentless social justice warrior posturing about everything from gay marriage, transsexual privilege, to members of the black urban underclass having an unfortunately terminal encounter with the forces of law’n’order. It’s all become quite exhausting, even keeping track of who is supposed to be outraged by what.
This kind of hate and uncertainty can’t be good for a person, you know, but I’ll leave those people consumed by such feelings to worry about the condition of their own souls. Nothing I can do, write or say about the unwise and rampant politicization of practically everything will likely have any long effect on them … but there is one manner in which my actions, and the actions of others may already be having noticeable effects – and that is via the pocketbook.
Yes, we do not have to watch their movies, TV shows, or football games, or listen to their radio shows. We do not have to purchase comic books, regular books without illustrations, their magazines or newspapers. We do not have to purchase the cable package with ESPN or any other specialty channel, pay tuition to certain universities, attend their concerts or sign up for science fiction conventions which have been consumed from the inside by such politicization. Increasingly over the last months, and likely, the last few years – ordinary consumers of the right-of-center political and social persuasion are doing just that; turning off and dropping out. Look at the drop-off in movie attendance. The push for comic books to be trendily ‘woke’ and diverse – that looks to be affecting the market and not in a good way. The long-established and once-respected Worldcon science fiction convention looks to be spiraling the drain after the Sad Puppies fiasco. And now with the whole NFL ‘taking the knee’ during the national anthem, which has opened a new front in the cold civil war, and may very well take down the NFL into irrelevance. The usual perpetrators of jamming political correctness into every possible smidgeon of an opening may go on insisting that it is just, right and salutary to do so, and that they aren’t taking a hit from the audience because of it.
But the point of the matter is – the large part of an audience for a sports event, a movie, a book, a tv series or a comic – just want a bit of amusement, an enjoyable escape from the mundane and are resenting the heck out of getting a lecture instead. Ordinary people do not live, eat and breath social justice or political causes twenty-four hours in a day. By these stories linked and others too numerous to mention, I suspect they are tired beyond toleration of being hectored, lectured and beat about the head by those who do, and are voting with pocketbook. Your thoughts?
September 26th, 2017 at 2:05 pm
Scott Adams made some amusing observations in his Periscope on Sunday … https://www.periscope.tv/ScottAdamsSays/1gqGvOolZMjJB?
The kicker is that we’ve got people who see The Donald as an evil dictator, and they’re protesting said evil dictator … by kneeling.
Now, most people would protest an evil dictator on their feet, and kneeling usually demonstrates reverence (ask the Catholics who become one with kneelers). So, people are protesting an evil dictator by giving him reverence? You just can’t make this stuff up :)
September 26th, 2017 at 2:14 pm
I know. (Snicker) Wonder if we should tell them that’s what kneeling really means?
September 26th, 2017 at 3:22 pm
Sooner or later you run out of things to abstain from.
Sooner or later we kick the bastards in the teeth and tell them: no more. Or we lose it all, on our watch.
September 26th, 2017 at 3:35 pm
Well, that’s the other part of it, Phil – supporting and investing in those creative or entertainment endeavors which do not routinely kick us in the teeth. Indy publishing is doing that in a big way, for starters.
September 26th, 2017 at 3:37 pm
Scott Adams is a treasure. I began to read Dilbert years ago.
Trump is a bit of a blowhard but he is on my side and I can tolerate quite a bit.
I am rereading Pat Buchanan’s Nixon’s White House Wars., and it is delightful.
I try to keep multiple books going at the same time. I have that one on Kindle and highly recommend it. The section I was reading last night was about Agnew and Buchanan and their war on the media. Buchanan loved Agnew and they had a lot of fun. Nixon protected them from the White House lefties and enjoyed their scrapes with the Media, which he hated.
Sadly, Agnew finally got tripped up by stuff he did as Governor of Maryland.
Agnew had accepted payments from contractors during his time as a Maryland official, and the payments had continued into his time as vice president. After denying his guilt for months, Agnew negotiated a plea agreement that would involve his resignation from office. On October 10, 1973, Agnew pled no contest to a single felony charge of tax evasion, resigned his office, and was replaced by House Minority Leader Gerald Ford. Agnew spent the remainder of his life quietly, rarely making public appearances, and wrote a novel and a memoir defending his actions. He died in 1996.
Lyndon Johnson was basically a creature of Brown and Root , which funded all his campaigns and was rewarded with massive government contracts. including Vietnam bases and the Johnson Space Flight Center. But he was a Democrat.
Buchanan was at Agnew’s funeral in 1996. He was one of very few.
The media and the Democrats (and FBI) finally got to Nixon and Agnew and we have had to wait for Trump.
September 26th, 2017 at 5:48 pm
As a cultivated sort of chap, as an Oxbridge intellectual, I say fuck ’em all.
September 26th, 2017 at 6:19 pm
*snicker*
As a public university sort and yet equally-cultivated sort of chap-ess, I concur with that sentiment most enthusiastically. With bells on.
September 26th, 2017 at 6:44 pm
Amazing to think that 20 years ago there was universal derision towards an NBA player who refused to stand for the anthem, including (even especially) from Muslim groups. Now we have Army veterans being forced to apologize for standing. Down is up, up is down.
I believe ESPN was at the forefront of urging Mizzou to commit institutional suicide a couple of years ago. I don’t think they’ve ever shown the slightest bit of introspection or regret for the massive damage they helped cause.
It seems that most sports reporters today don’t actually like sports, and wish they were political commentators. Given the events of the past week, the slightest tinge of attraction for pro sports I have is gone (I had mostly drifted away since almost all sports is on cable nowadays, and I don’t want to pay their crazy fees, plus as an adult with kids I have far more important things to do on weekends). I look at them all like pro wrestling, a silly diversion left in the past.
September 26th, 2017 at 9:04 pm
plus as an adult with kids I have far more important things to do on weekends).
Friends of mine in Tucson raised three boys who are terrific and one thing they did was stop all TV.
They had TV for video games but that was limited. The boys used to love to come over to our house as we had TV but that was twice a month.
September 26th, 2017 at 9:07 pm
The 60’s called. They wanted their decade back until they’d seen what we had done to it. Those pot smoking, dipshit, bananarama good time goobers could not credit even to Orwell what we have allowed to “evolve.”
Given my color, my religion, my ancestry, my, for the love of God, my very toes, I am trapped in a no-Xi’s land of users with nary a producer to be seen.
Interesting times in which we live, if we survive these interesting times.
Oh, given my pedigree, I will kneel before the throne of God and not before.
September 26th, 2017 at 9:16 pm
> It seems that most sports reporters today don’t actually like sports,
Funny, that. I also get the impression that many religious leaders don’t believe in G*d. The Episcopal Church hierarchy, for instance.
September 26th, 2017 at 9:39 pm
“I look at them all like pro wrestling, a silly diversion left in the past.”
After watching Harvey Levin interview Hulk Hogan the other night I have a newfound appreciation for wrestlers. At least they appreciate their audience and understand what they’re there to do.
I was souring on pro football anyway because defense is no longer allowed. All the rules now are designed to ensure Tom Brady passes for 300 yards per game until he’s well into his 50s. And all the linemen should have plenty of practice taking a knee since they spend most of the game doing not a whole lot.
I still like baseball. Unlike all these publicly financed football stadiums and special legal exemptions for football teams, the Cubs had to pay for the renovations to their ballpark themselves. They also fought legal battles for years against neighborhood yahoos. The owners are Republicans.