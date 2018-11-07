 
    Wild and Wasted Virtues

    Posted by David Foster on November 7th, 2018 (All posts by )

    Some of the pre-election commentary, especially from the Left, reminds me once again of an interesting Chesterton passage from 1908:

    The modern world is not evil; in some ways the modern world is far too good. It is full of wild and wasted virtues. When a religious scheme is shattered (as Christianity was shattered at the Reformation), it is not merely the vices that are let loose. The vices are, indeed, let loose, and they wander and do damage. But the virtues are let loose also; and the virtues wander more wildly, and the virtues do more terrible damage. The modern world is full of the old Christian virtues gone mad. The virtues have gone mad because they have been isolated from each other and are wandering alone. Thus some scientists care for truth; and their truth is pitiless. Thus some humanitarians only care for pity; and their pity (I am sorry to say) is often untruthful. For example, Mr. Blatchford attacks Christianity because he is mad on one Christian virtue: the merely mystical and almost irrational virtue of charity. He has a strange idea that he will make it easier to forgive sins by saying that there are no sins to forgive. Mr. Blatchford is not only an early Christian, he is the only early Christian who ought really to have been eaten by lions. For in his case the pagan accusation is really true: his mercy would mean mere anarchy. He really is the enemy of the human race– because he is so human.

    Previous reference to this passage:  Sympathy for the Devil

     

    This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 at 11:58 am and is filed under History, Philosophy, Politics.

    4 Responses to “Wild and Wasted Virtues”

    1. Brian Says:
      November 7th, 2018 at 12:51 pm

      With the possible exception of Lewis, no one has said anything worthwhile regarding conservatism, and modernity, in the past century that GKC didn’t say better.

    2. Anonymous Says:
      November 7th, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      “The virtues have gone mad because they have been isolated from each other and are wandering alone. Thus some scientists care for truth; and their truth is pitiless.”

      Wow. Pure madness. The truth will set you free.

      The church will try to enslave you. You are naturally evil and you were born bad. What a crock. ;)

    3. David Foster Says:
      November 7th, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      Wernher von Baun pursued a vision of scientific truth and discovery. Maybe if this had been leavened with a stronger mix of pity, he would have made different decisions about putting his talents at the service of an evil regime and using slave labor in the process.

    4. Bill Brandt Says:
      November 7th, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      Can draw a lot of analogies between Albert Speer and Werner von Braun. Both cases I think they put their careers up on top and did not care what it took to build them. In the Speer’s case, his contriteness at Nuremberg probably saved him from the hangman’s noose.

      In Von Braun’s Case his scientific knowledge of rockets trumped whatever involvement he had with slave labor. That being said, if he had been actively involved in the killing of Jews I’m sure he would’ve had a very different fate.

