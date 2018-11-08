The Third Place
Posted by Michael Kennedy on November 8th, 2018 (All posts by Michael Kennedy)
I am reading, by listening to the audio, a book called “The Revolt of the Elites,” which was written in 1996 but I just discovered it.
The theme, which is quite timely, is that there are two worlds in this country; that of the elites and that of everyone else. From a review on Amazon:
Lasch was most active in the late twentieth century yet it would seem he was seeing into the future with this book and his equally (or more) famous book, The Culture of Narcissism. In Revolt of the Elites he posits that the degeneration of Western Democracy has been caused by the abandonment by the wealthy and educated elites of their responsibilities to support culture, education, the building of public facilities, etc. in these societies. The rich and educated in Western Liberal, Capitalist, Democracies have, since the 1970s, increasingly abandoned society, keeping all of their earnings to themselves and have adopted a listless transient existence forgoing any significant commitments to community.
He makes the point that we are no longer one nation with even the well off participating in the community. We lead separate lives.
One example of this he calls the “Third Place,” a place where the community gets together. One place is work and another is home. The Third Place used to be a gathering place where all classes could mingle and get to know each other. In my own life it was the neighborhood tavern. My father was in the Juke Box business when I was a child and he spent quite a bit of time in taverns as that was where his business was. Two taverns that I remember quite well were owned by good friends of my father’s. One served as an answering service for service calls from other taverns. Both were neighborhood places which had many customers from nearly all classes. The very rich tended not to be there but I remember quite successful businessmen and their wives who attended parties and barbecues. The tavern would have softball teams for younger customers. One of them had a private ball field across the street that was owned by the tavern owner.
The other tavern was not far away and among its regular customers were a wealthy heiress and her husband who had been a professional golfer. Every Sunday after Mass, there was a group that would always congregate there for an hour or two before going home. Most of the regulars did not visit each other at home, but did their socializing at the tavern.
When I was a medical student, we visited New York City in August 1965 and the friends whose apartment where we stayed, were regular customers of the local tavern. One our one visit to the tavern, the friend pointed out all the men there without women. The wives and children were all at the “shore” for the hot month of August.
The VFW and the Elks Club and Fraternal Order of Moose served the same purpose for many. My father was an Elk. There is a scene in the Clint Eastwood movie, “Gran Torino” that shows him socializing with the friends at the VFW. (Has it been the years since that movie ?)
Those third places are pretty much gone. The country club and even the yacht club, where I spent a lot of time socializing, are not the same. There is an economic issue although yacht clubs are full of crew members who are not members of the club but are welcome.
The divisiveness and tribalism we see in the elections and in the national politics are probably consequences of the lack such mixing bowls of democracy.
November 8th, 2018 at 4:20 pm
I agree about the Third Place, though church is supposed to be one of those.
I schedule beer night once a week, mostly with guys from the church, though there are others. Very few attend, which is discouraging. The conversation ranges widely, and disagreement is cheerful, even when meaningful.
If any are in southern NH any midweek, let me know in advance and I will let you know where we are that week.
November 8th, 2018 at 4:28 pm
When I was a kid in a small town, the local “aristocrats” owned and put their family name on car dealerships, funeral homes, furniture stores, clothing stores … Shepards’, Konantz, Ruddick’s, Dean …
There were lots of “civic” clubs a.k.a. “Men’s” clubs, and not of the Twin Peaks/Hooters/Playboy variety … Optimists and Lions and Elks and Masons …
Each of these put themselves out there with a name on a bright colored t-shirt and ball cap for a little league baseball team. And the loudspeakers would wail in the the evenings — Konantz leads the Elks 3-2 at the top of the 8th …
The “third place” in the town of my youth was a park, built by the WPA with stone benches and iron bleachers, where families watched kids play baseball and oldsters play softball and everybody sipped snow cones.
Sears and Wards and WalMart were in, or came to, town but but never sprung for t-shirts.
It’s a rare little town, nowadays, where a family owns and puts a name to a business. And it’s a rare corporate business that puts an advertising dollar towards the local kids. Not that they don’t do charitable things. But not the way I remember.
November 8th, 2018 at 5:37 pm
There is sort of a version of this among people travelling on business. The hotel bar is a comfortable place to eat and drink while striking conversations with your fellow road-warriors. Stay a few days and there can develop a good crew. I once did a job at a power plant in Balochistan (Pakistan). It was a man-camp kind of place with a 200 man security force and high walls. An Irish company ran the place so we had a clubhouse complete with bar. It served Pakistani (Murree’s) beer, gin and whiskey. Quickly a good group of contractors developed. Much nicer than staying in your rooms (no real internet anyway).
When I get home, while it’s nice to be back with family and dogs, there is no real equivalent of the travelers bar. It takes effort to trundle down to the local bar and it always looks like you are abandoning responsibilities. So Netflix and the web take the place of socializing.
November 8th, 2018 at 6:24 pm
The “third place” in the town of my youth was a park, built by the WPA with stone benches and iron bleachers, where families watched kids play baseball and oldsters play softball and everybody sipped snow cones.
My grandkids play baseball, football. and soccer but the parents that attend those games do little socializing otherwise. There are a few parties at the end of the season but it is not a regular thing, at least in Mission Viejo. My son has the team members for birthday parties of his kids.
Church used to be a regular meeting place but not that much conversation. Maybe other churches or synagogues have more social life.
November 8th, 2018 at 6:50 pm
Can we really blame the “wealthy and educated elites” for the decline in informal social contacts among the rest of us, the Great Unwashed? It seems that everything from the Masons to the Bowling Alley to the Volunteer Fire Department and the Church have experienced declining participation over the last few decades. Why?
One hypothesis is that the big change has been women going to work outside the home. Previously, homemakers were the backbone of society. The women who stayed at home working hard to take care of their families were also available to help neighbors, form social contacts, keep an eye on each others kids, and perform the essential role of civilizing the young. When feminists persuaded women they should abandon that vital role for the trivial function of stamping papers in a cubicle farm, neighborhood social networks dissolved. Further, the need for men to shoulder more of the homemaker’s former responsibilities kept them from joining in neighborhood social activities. Which brings us to the atomized society of today, where more people know Kim Kardashian than their next door neighbor.
This is just a hypothesis, possibly wrong. But it is a reminder that we are all engaged in a giant social experiment — devaluing the mother’s role in child-rearing and bringing women into the formal workforce on an unprecedented scale. Time will tell if this break with thousands of years of human experience is sustainable.
November 8th, 2018 at 8:18 pm
devaluing the mother’s role in child-rearing and bringing women into the formal workforce on an unprecedented scale. Time will tell if this break with thousands of years of human experience is sustainable.
It is amusing to see feminists ignore the real reason why women are encouraged to enter the workforce. Inflation has placed a normal suburban, or even urban, life with a stay at home mother, beyond the means of most young couples.
Most young people have no idea what inflation has done. They may vaguely know that gold was $20 an ounce in 1932. There are a number of histories that credit Newton with the prosperity of the last 250 years because, by his experiments with alchemy, he proved that gold was immutable and provided enough support for the use of gold as the standard for money.
Master of the Mint and inventor of the gold standard] “Sir Isaac Newton was asked by the British Treasury officials and financiers of his day why the monetary pound had to be a fixed quantity of precious metal. Why, indeed, must it consist of precious metal, or have any objective reality? Since paper currency was already accepted, why could not notes be issued without ever being redeemed? The reason they put the question supplies the answer; the government was heavily in debt, and they hoped to find a safe way of being dishonest. But Newton was asked as a mathematician, not a moralist. He replied: ‘Gentlemen, in applied mathematics, you must describe your unit.’ Paper currency cannot be described mathematically as money. A dollar is a certain weight of gold; that is a mathematical description, by measure (weight). Is a piece of paper of certain dimensions (length, breadth, and thickness, or else weight) a dollar? Certainly not. Is a given sized piece of paper a dollar even if numerals and words of a certain size are stamped on it with a given quantity of ink? No.
Since gold could only be mined and not created, it was established as the standard for currency. Prosperity followed until World War I when most of the world abandoned the gold standard.
In 1969, I bought my first home in South Pasadena for $ 35,000. I bought a car, a new 1968 Mustang convertible, for $3050. At the time, I was earning $1700/ month as a surgery resident and another $400, a month working nights in an emergency room.
Twenty years later, that house was for sale for $525,000. and it’s present estimated value is $1.2 million.
That is what inflation has done.
November 8th, 2018 at 11:13 pm
I’ve always thought that it was the creation of the all volunteer military. Seems to me that the World Wars and the draft did more to introduce the sons of the elite to the rest of America than anything else.