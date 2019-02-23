5. It is also requested that this office be furnished a directive regarding the development of convoy-protector airplanes for medium and heavy bombardment aircraft. This is not to be confused with the study of convoy-protector airplanes as discussed in CTI-310, dated August 23, 1941, which refers specifically to a long range (10,000 mile) convoy-protector.

2. It is requested that the Military Characteristics be submitted to higher authority for approval. These Military Characteristics, if approved, are general enough to cover all types of convoy-protectors required to escort medium, heavy, and long range bombardment aircraft.

1. Forwarded herewith is Materiel Division Memorandum Report No. EXP-M-50-582, dated September 17, 1941, in duplicate, setting forth the need for the development of a bombardment convoy-protector type of aircraft and desired Military Characteristics (Exhibit A.)

NARA II College Park

RG 342

Entry P-26

Box 2716 Folder 452.1 Consolidated XB-41 (Bombardment Escort)

1942-43-44-45 Declassified via NND 917647

WAR DEPARTMENT

AIR CORPS, MATERIEL DIVISION

MEMORANDUM REPORT ON

PES:pjd

September 17, 1941

SUBJECT: Convoy Protector Airplane

SECTION: Experimental Engineering

SERIAL No. EXP-M-50-582

A. Purpose

1. To set forth the need for the development of a bombardment convoy-protector type of aircraft and to submit military characteristics for approval.

B. Factual Data

1. The most reliable sources of information on the present European War indicate that about 80% of the reasons why bombardment aviation cannot operate by day is its lack of ability to successfully beat-off fighter attacks. This shortcoming has forced upon it the only alternative left; night bombing, which is not nearly so effective as day bombing. Both the British and the Germans have tried to convoy bombardment formations with conventional pursuit fighters, with varying degrees of success, mostly poor, for the following reasons:

a. Because the conventional single seat, fixed front gun fighter does not lend itself readily to convoy work.

b. Because of its limited range the fighter cannot accompany the bomber very far on its mission and, once it has withdrawn, the bomber has no means of protection other than its own armament which is in turn limited because of the design limitations already imposed upon the aircraft by bomb loads, speed requirements and desired range.

2, Bombardment formations offer a certain amount of mutual protection, but only when the fighter does not have a large superiority in numbers. The problems of coping with a combined attack of single seat fixed gun fighters, and multi-seat turreted fighters have not as yet been solved in any manner at all satisfactory.

3. The great daylight raids over London conducted by Germany last fall proved fairly conclusively that bombers, even when escorted by fighters, cannot operate in the face of determined fighter opposition and the present British daylight raids into occupied France do not go beyond the range of their fighters. As German air opposition stiffens, the British losses are mounting and they may again have to abandon daylight raiding, for the time being.

4. It is a well known fact that modern, heavily gunned power turrets in bombers immensely increase their defensive powers, but the quantity and calibre of the armament of modern fighters is also steadily increasing. All of the foregoing may be taken as preliminary to the real purpose of this report, which is to propose what is felt to be at least one effective solution to the problem of protecting daylight bombardment) namely, the bombardment convoy-protector.

5. A brief description of this airplane pictures it as a high-speed multi-engined (probably four) pressure cabin aircraft, carrying a crew of six men, having a high-speed slightly in excess of, and the same range, as that of the bombardment aircraft it is to protect, with engines and personnel armored to a maximum amount, very heavily leak-proofed gas and oil tanks, and fuel and oil lines and with a sufficient number of powerful multi-gunned turrets either locally operated or remotely controlled, or a combination of the two, to enable it to match gun fire with any two modern fighters making simultaneous attacks on it. Such armament for a convoy-protector for medium bombers would normally be of the following order:

a. One upper ‘midships, 50 calibre, four gun turret, operating through 360 degrees azimuth, and from 3 degrees below the horizontal plane of rotation to 85 degrees below same.

b. One lower ‘midships, 50 calibre, four gun turret, operating through 360 degrees azimuth and from 3 degrees above the horizontal plane of rotation to 85 degrees below same.

c. One tail turret of 4 each 50 calibre guns and operating through an included cone of fire of 180 degrees.

d. One 37 MM cannon, or 20 MM cannon in each outboard engine nacelle, semi-flexible and remotely controlled with the following angles of fire: Up 20 degrees, Down 20 degrees, outboard 20 degrees, inboard sufficient for the cannon to intersect fire approximately 100 yards astern of the airplane.

e. Sufficient computer, range finders and remote-control apparatus to efficiently control all machine guns and cannon. The upper and lower turrets should be mounted forward in the fuselage and as close to the plane of propeller rotation as possible to insure adequate forward protection, though it is believed that in this type of aircraft most use will be made of the guns abeam and astern, above and below.

6. Twin tails are desirable since all astern attacks, both of the conventional type and of the newer long range style, delivered by forward firing fixed gun fighters mounting multiple batteries of cannon of the 20 MM or 37 MM variety will make it very desirable to bring to bear all guns astern in very heavy concentrations of fire.

7. The protector type aircraft, because of the nature of its mission, must be able to absorb a great deal of enemy gun fire and still remain in action. Therefore, the need for incorporating in the design extra heavy armor on personnel and vital engine parts and carefully designed and heavily leak-proofed tankage and fuel and oil lines is necessary. Every advantage should be taken in locating equipment so that it, too, will afford protection to the most vital parts.

8. Radio and Navigation equipment should be held to a minimum compatible with the requirements of the mission to be performed. If this type were operating alone, (it would also be an excellent destroyer for patrolling ship lanes at sea on the lookout for hostile bombers) it then would need full navigation equipment and a long range liaison set. This last should be installed as a readily removable piece of equipment and carried an an alternate load, since when operating as a bombardment protector it normally would not under any conditions leave its bomber convoy and should therefore be able to utilize their long range radio facilities, as well as in great part their navigational facilities.

9. It may be that conditions will be found to be such that it is not deemed expedient at this time to proceed with the above design on a high priority status. An alternative is suggested in the conversion of a certain number of some suitable existing type bomber to a stop-gap convoy-protector. Such a conversion would undoubtedly not realize the speed, fire power or range of the type set forth in the attached Military Characteristics, Exhibit A, but it would be close enough to permit a study to be made o such a project. Such a converted bomber probably could not attain either the maximum speed or range of the convoyed bomber but it would be able to afford convoy protection over a large percentage of the missions which the bomber would be called upon to perform and the bombardment could be restricted entirely from those missions beyond the range of this particular type of protector or so arrange its flights that any portion thereof beyond the scope of the protector aircraft would be accomplished under cover of darkness.

10. Taking as an example the Martin XB-33 airplane as a suitable type for conversion into a convoy-protector airplane; the armament would be increased by the addition of two more 50 calibre guns in the tail and a lower 50 calibre, four gun turret to replace the present 50 calibre, two gun turret. There is not sufficient room in the wings or the engine nacelle to mount semi-flexible 37 MM cannon. It is barely possible that one each 20 MM cannon or one each 50 calibre machine gun could be mounted in the outboard engine nacelle. These changes would undoubtedly affect top speed somewhat adversely. Increasing ammunition allowances and armor, plus extra leak-proofing in addition to the above mentioned armament changes, would rapidly equal and surpass the weight allowance gained by leaving out the normal bomb load. To prevent exceeding the maximum allowable gross weight, some fuel would then have to be omitted. The increased leak-proofing of the tanks would probably further reduce fuel capacity, all of which would make it impossible to meet the range of the XB-33 as a bomber.

11. It is not the purpose of this report to propose what tactics would be employed in the use of the convoy-protector, type airplane. As a matter of information, such tactics have never been employed. If all information available is reliable however, it is felt that, in general, such aircraft would probably be used in some combination of the following:

a. Cover the flanks of the formation, abeam, above and below from hostile fighter attacks, staying between the bombardment aircraft and the most concentrated of such attacks.

b. Protect the airplane of the formation leader. A favorite attack of both British and German fighter pilots is to attempt to shoot down this aircraft.

c. Protect the rear of the formation from straight astern attacks and from low angle diving and climbing attacks, as well as from long range attacks directly to the rear.

d. Protect the formation from attacks by multi-place turreted fighters.

e. At the command of the formation leader, shift from place to place within and adjacent to the formation as required.

12. This defensive-fighter type would never leave the formation, or its immediate vicinity, except in isolated cases when the formation is being subjected to a special type of attack which might demand such a maneuver. One of the weaknesses of conventional fighter aircraft when used to protect bombardment is that whenever the bombardment is attacked by hostile pursuit, the fighter must turn to meet the attack of the enemy in order to prevent their reaching the bombers. The moment this is done the protecting fighter loses the formation, since it immediately draws away from the fighter and this leaves the bombers wide open to the attack of any enemy pursuit not otherwise engaged. Because of its completely flexible armament, the convoy-protector would never have to leave the bombardment aircraft formation it was protecting in order to efficiently combat, repel and destroy enemy fighters.

C. Conclusions

1. That a new type of aircraft designated as a bombardment convoy-protector is a requisite for successful daylight bombing operations.

D. Recommendations

1. That the Military Characteristics governing this type, attached herewith as Exhibit A, be approved, and development of one or more experimental articles initiated.

2. That studies be made to explore the possibilities of converting some suitable type bomber into a practical convoy-protector and, if these studies show the project to be worth while, that a conversion be authorized and made.

/S/

P.E. SHANAHAN,

Major, Air Corps

Project Officer

H.Z. BOGERT,

Lt. Colonel, A.C.

Technical Staff

F.O. CARROLL,

Lt. Colonel, A.C.

Chief, Exp. Engr. Section

Central Files

Ch., Mat.Div (1)

Ch.,Mat.Div., Att: Exec. (1)

Ordnance Officer, W.F.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

M.D.M.R. No. EXP-M-50-582,

Convoy Protector Airplane,

9/17/41

EXHIBIT A

Subject: Military Characteristics of Aircraft.

To: Deputy Chief of Staff for Air.

1. The following principal characteristics of Bombardment Convoy Protector Airplanes are submitted for approval:

CONVOY PROTECTOR AIRPLANE

A. Class – Multi-engine Landplane.

B. Mission – The primary mission of this type of airplane is to escort and protect bombardment aircraft while on bombing missions, by virtue of its superior armament and armor.

C. Requirements –

1. Range – For tactical operation this airplane should have the same radius of action and range as the bombardment aircraft it is to convoy.

2. Speed – High speed shall be the maximum obtainable with relation to the requirements for range and armament. The altitude for maximum speed shall be consistent with the speed and altitude at which bombardment aircraft operate. Speeds approaching 400 miles per hour are envisioned.

3. Flying Characteristics – The landing and take-off characteristics of bombardment aircraft shall prevail. Base of control in flight, take-off and landing is important. The maneuverability shall be slightly in excess of the bombardment aircraft convoyed.

4. Armament –

(a) Guns – The armament of this type of airplane shall consist of the maximum number of machine gun and auto-loading cannon turrets and gun emplacements so located that a maximum concentration of gun fire may be brought to bear on any point in a sphere of 100 yds. radius surrounding the airplane with special emphasis placed on accurate and effective cannon fire through a rear cone of 45° included angle. The turrets, gun emplacements and control stations shall be so situated that effective fire power may be concentrated upon all airplanes of a simultaneous three (3) airplane attack made by conventional single seat fixed gun fighters or multi-place turreted fighters or a combination of the two.

(b) Fire Control – Sufficient fire control apparatus to insure efficient operation of the guns and cannon shall be installed.

(c) Bombs – There shall be no provision for carrying bombs in this airplane.

(d) Photographic Equipment – None, with the exception of provisions for gun-sight aiming point cameras.

5. Crew – The crew shall be held to an absolute minimum that will permit efficient performance of the mission for which this airplane is intended.

6. Equipment –

(a) Radio equipment shall be as light and compact as possible and shall be held to that minimum consistent with requirements for the tactical mission. Provisions shall be made for the quick installation or removal of long range liaison radio.

(b) Instrument and navigational equipment shall be the minimum consistent with the requirements for effective day and night operation of the airplane on military missions under all flying weather conditions.

7. Structure and Design Features –

(a) Designs to meet these requirements shall take cognizance of the compromises necessary as a result of technical limitations. Those factors that produce a maximum fire power and passive protection, coupled with high speed maneuverability and range will be the primary considerations in determining the proper compromises.

(b) Pressurized cabins or compartments shall be provided for the efficient functioning of the crew at high altitudes.

2. These characteristics, if approved, will be effective for the development of experimental models for future procurement.