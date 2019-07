First, look at this photo:

It comes from this 7-6-2019 www.aljazeera -dot- com story:

Saudi-UAE coalition says it intercepted Houthi drones

The Houthi drones were destroyed in Saudi Arabia’s airspace according to the military coalition. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/07/saudi-uae-coalition-intercepted-houthi-drones-190706201500555.html

Now look at this BBC photo, which comes from my Chicagoboyz post here:

Both are identically produced drones made via a 3D laser scanned and 3D plastic body printed copy of a Russian Elevon Drone . The top drone photo was involved in the just reported attack on Saudi interests by Houthi rebels on 7-6-2019. The bottom photo is from my report on D-I-Y drone attack on Russia’s the Khmeimim airbase in Syria during January 2018.

By way of comparison, the photo below is of a Russian Elevon drone downed over Syria by the rebels there. There is no 3D printing or duct tape on this drone:

.

The common denominator for both D-I-Y drones is the presence of the Iranian Republican Guard Corps’ Quds Force in Syria and Yemen. And the Quds Force has launched drone attacks on Israel from Syria and on Saudi Arabia from Yemen.

Strategypage is currently reporting from IDF sources that Russian GPS jamming in Syria is aimed at “Syrian Rebel” D-I-Y drones to defend Khmeimim airbase, and from anything else that might be in Syrian skies.