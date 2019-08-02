Seth Barrett Tillman: If You Thought HRC’s “Deplorable” Comments Were Bad—Come Visit My Bailiwick: CONLAWPROF
Posted by Jonathan on August 2nd, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
Seth quotes another law professor:
I don’t know how many such voters [for Trump] there are, but even one is too many. They are nuts, and complicit in evil… (emphasis added)
From the comments:
“Vote for us you deplorable scum”
Now that’s a bumper sticker that I want to see.
The western Left, having gotten by for decades on slogans, ad hominem attacks and physical intimidation, is unable to make its case against an opponent who won’t be intimidated and who has mastered the Left’s own rhetorical tools. Center-Right voters have caught on, thus Trump. Center-Right pols are catching on slowly. Or so it seems. Don’t get cocky, as the man said.
August 2nd, 2019 at 11:43 am
“Vote for us you deplorable scum”
But is that intended to be a pro-dem or pro-rep bumper sticker?
John “Proud to be a deplorable scum” Henry