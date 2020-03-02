The themes of this update will be on issues of COVID-19 spread, World Headlines, Major COVID-19 medical developments, the Washington State COVID-19 outbreak and its implications, and the social media and videos COVID-19 tracking source section.

Top line, There are currently 89,788 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including 3,061 fatalities as of the 2 March 2020 at 7:03 a.m. ET time hack on the BNO News corona virus traking site ( https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02/the-latest-coronavirus-cases/ ) There are 65(+) and growing nations including China plus three “Chinese special administrative regions” (Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan) that have reported COVID-19 infections. China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Iran, Germany, R.O.K.and the USA all appear to have local, or endemic, spread of the disease.

World Headline Summary (As of late evening 3/1/2020):

o Global virus deaths hit 3,000 as China reports another 42

o NY State confirms 1st case of Covid-19

o Rhode island announces “presumptive” case; patient recently visited Italy

o Washington State confirms 2 more cases

o 2 new cases confirmed in California

o Israel case total hits 10 day before vote

o South Korea death toll hits 22

o Germany case total doubles in 24 hours to 129

o Mexico case total climbs to 5

o White House to hold meeting tomorrow with 8 pharma CEOs

o Italy reports 42% jump in cases overnight to nearly 1,700

o France reports 30 new cases, bringing total to 130

o Czech Republic, Dominican Republic report first cases

o Chinese health officials report first ‘double lung’ transplant connected to virus case

o Iraq, Bahrain confirm 6 new cases; Lebanon confirms 3

o 6 being tested in NYC for coronavirus

o South Korea confirms 18th death, officials seek murder charges for founder of church at epicenter of outbreak

o American Physical Society cancels major scientific conference

o Juventus quarantines U23 squad [Professional Soccer/football in Europe]

o Iran death toll hits 54 as Trump offers aid

o Thailand, Australia report first deaths

o Spain case count hits 73; France hits 100

o Independent scientist says it could have been spreading in WA for six weeks, with hundreds infected [Much more below]

o Italian cases number more than 1,100; South Korea reports more than 3,700

o Italian death toll hits 29 [with a 9% serious case rate]

o Luxembourg reports first cases, says it’s linked to Italy

o UK cases rise to 35 as 12 new cases confirmed; 2 cases infected inside UK

o UK health secretary says China-style lockdowns “an option”

MAJOR COVID-19 MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

First, COVID-19 infections are doing massive damage to lung tissue like SARS and causing severe cases of Pulmonary Fibrosis. This (Global Times link & Text) is a Chinese government media source, i.e. as trust worthy as the American CDC. COVID-19 causing fibrosis damage to the lungs is very bad news. Do an internet search on the term “Pulmonary Fibrosis” to see why.

“Autopsies show severe damage to COVID-19 patients’ lungs and immune system, according to a doctor in Wuhan reached by the Global Times, who called for measures to prevent fibrosis of the lungs at an early stage of the disease.

“The influence of COVID-19 on the human body is like a combination of SARS and AIDS as it damages both the lungs and immune systems,” Peng Zhiyong, director of the intensive care unit of the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, told the Global Times on Friday.

. Peng said he had just talked to Liu Liang, a forensic specialist from the Tongji Medical College at Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Liu’s team has reportedly conducted nine autopsies on deceased COVID-19 patients as of February 24. . “The autopsy results Liu shared inspired me a lot. Based on the results, I think the most important thing now is to take measures at an early stage of the disease to protect patients’ lungs from irreversible fibrosis,” Peng noted. .

If irreversible damage is done, other measures, like those to prevent patients from oxygen deficit, will not be of much use, he said.”

The second major development is a Chinese study of the demographics of 24 confirmed asymptomatic “super spreaders” in Wuhan.

Clinical Characteristics of 24 Asymptomatic Infections with COVID-19 Screened among Close Contacts in Nanjing, China https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.20.20025619v2.full.pdf

The text below is from the link above:

Demographic characteristics

The demographic characteristics of the 24 asymptomatic cases are shown in Table S1. None of the cases were healthcare workers and 8 (33.3%) had a history of recent travel to Hubei (Case 1 and 5 were residents of Hubei (marked with blue arrows), Case 3, 4, 6, 9, 13 and 17 have travelled to Hubei (marked with blue boxes), and the period in Hubei might be the suspected contact time. The suspected contact time of other cases who stay in Nanjing was marked with gray boxes according to the epidemiological investigation). The diagnosis date of each case showed that the number of cases who have been to Hubei decreased since Jan 28, 2020 (Figure S1).

Individuals of all ages were involved in the COVID-19 asymptomatic infection with age ranging from 5 to 95 years old (median: 32.5 years) whereas 20.8% (5/24) of the cases were aged below 15 years. Eight cases (33.3%) were males. Two cases had a history of smoking (Case 1 and Case 13), and 2 were diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension (Case 8 and Case 13).

.

Symptoms

Five cases (Case 2, 4, 5, 6, and 10, Figure 1) had symptoms during hospitalization.

All the five cases developed fever without chills, with body temperatures fluctuating from 36.5°C to 38.0°C, but none presented high fever (body temperature >39°C).

Cases 4, 6 and 10 were free of other symptoms. Case 2 also had cough, fatigue and nasal congestion, and Case 5 presented cough, fatigue, dizziness and arthralgia. Several cases also developed transient symptoms during hospitalization, including

chills (Case 8), diarrhea (Case 21 and 22) and rashes (Case 16 and 18), that were discussed by clinical expert panel and considered as an infusion reaction of intravenous immunoglobulin, side effects of lopinavir/ritonavir and

darunavir/cobicistat, respectively; and were therefore not grouped as cases with symptoms caused by COVID-19.

Trent comment: One in five asymptomatic super spreaders in this study are children under 14. This means closing schools nation wide, immediately, and until September at least is imperative. Keeping public schools open will wipe out the parent demographic with simultaneous infection, with all the implications for child care and absenteeism that means.

The Third development is the US medical establishment is by-passing the CDC and recommending greater than droplet level personal protective equipment in dealing with SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 and airborne treatment room protocols. (See American Academy for Anesthesiologists recommendations below)

American Academy for Anesthesiologists recommends:

Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Information for Health Care Professionals

…

Place patients in an Airborne Infection Isolation Room2

Health care professionals entering the room should use airborne and contact precautions, including eye protection.

Personal protective equipment-3 (PPE) to be worn includes:

o Either an N95 mask, for which one has been fit-tested, or a powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR)4.;

o A face shield or goggles;

o A gown;

o Gloves.

…

An Airborne Infection Isolation Room (AIIR) has a negative-pressure relative to the surrounding area. A minimum of 6 air changes per hour (12 air changes per hour are recommended for new construction or renovation). Air from these rooms should be exhausted directly to the outside or be filtered through a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter before recirculation. Room doors should be kept closed except when entering or leaving the room, and entry and exit should be minimized. Facilities should monitor and document the proper negative-pressure function of these rooms. If an AIIR is not available, patients who require hospitalization should be transferred as soon as is feasible to a facility where an AIIR is available.“

Trent’s Personal observation — This -appears- to be in reaction to a fomite contamination concern.

Short form: When someone coughs enough in a room. They can so pollute the atmosphere and surfaces of the room that even a blowing air conditioning vent could stir up virus carrying particulates. The over pressure exhaust through a HEPA filter would remove viral particulates from the air and allow the use of PPE-3 verus PPE-4. This is important as PPE-4 is very rare and requires training to use and get out of without contaminating yourself.

THE WASHINGTON STATE COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND ITS IMPLICATIONS

We have community spreading in Washington State and Northern California. It is unclear how big, but genetic studies place the time of infection spread at six weeks — AKA Mid-January 2020.

See this twitter thread:

…and this text from that thread:

“This case, WA2, is on a branch in the evolutionary tree that descends directly from WA1, the first reported case in the USA sampled Jan 19, also from Snohomish County, viewable here: nextstrain.org/ncov?f_divisio… 2/9

…mentions This strongly suggests that there has been cryptic transmission in Washington State for the past 6 weeks”

This is a local Washington State news link:

And this is Northern California/Bay area news link:

These are two on-the-ground comments [below] from Washington State from my face book feed that I put a whole hell of a lot of credence in.

Living here I can tell you it’s way more than 1000 people just from the differing sickness patterns I’ve seen the very very few times I’ve gone out in public the last month as compared to the last 20 years here. It’s in every western Washington city of any size and note, and the dry cough of doom is prevalent everywhere you go. And that is totally not normal here – we are a drippy sinus region when we get sick due to the year round humidity, pollen and spores.

I ran the math on SeaTac back when Hubei was locked down and it’s bad…. check their statistics … 9% international travelers at 50m a year… during a high volume time for international travel had us having about ~400k potential vectors fly through each month. Then you weight that for region, and narrow that down a bit… to just Asia and the official January numbers are ~100k Asian travelers in January 2020 …. and yeah… we were mathematically slimed hard by first or second week of January. Which is all I needed to spring into action myself.

See this link for the data mentioned above

Bottom Line Up Front — We are likely in the low tens of thousands of COVID-19 infected in Washington state alone, simply based on the air traffic numbers in the month of January 2020 and six weeks spread at an R(O) if 4.7 to 7.0. [That is each person who gets it, spreads it to between four and seven others.] Also based on airline travel numbers for January — likely every major urban area with a Chinatown and every major American university with a Chinese student population has cases of COVID-19 developing right now.

This should be showing up in the next two weeks as local COVID-19 testing in the USA ramps up to 10,000 tests a day and reveals the above facts.

In that regard I urge readers to prepare for “mitigation” — large scale closures of everything that gather large numbers of people — as containment of the COVID-19 spread was attempted due to the failure of the CDC test regime.

