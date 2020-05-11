Adventures in Social Media – Mil-Vet Version
Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 11th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
As I retired from a relatively uneventful career in the peacetime Air Force in 1997, I’ve been out of the military for longer than I was in it. I don’t hang around so much in military veteran circles online as I did early in the decade afterwards, when my daughter was serving in the Marines after 9/11 and deployed to Kuwait and Iraq. But she does venture into veteran social media circles, on a local basis through organizations and outlets like Bourbiz, Grunt Style, Ranger Up, and Black Rifle Coffee … and she called my attention to what amounts to a dumpster fire ongoing in veteran circles. Holy heck, it’s more a raging nuclear inferno than your plain ordinary social media dumpster fire. Read the series of articles, she said, it’s jaw-dropping – and so I did. Oh. My. G*d. I thought the Vietnam-era “stolen valor” incidents so thoroughly documented in this book were the far frozen limit, but this Steele character appears to have ventured into hitherto unexplored dimensions.
We read the series of linked articles and discussed them while walking the dogs that morning – discussed mostly how the various linked pictures of Steele and his service and post-service career set every mental alarm madly pinging in both of us. My daughter had been casually aware of him as a meme and discounted them as most probably based on stock footage – not of a real veteran, because they seemed so staged. As if someone was using stills and actors from an over-the-top Gulf War movie version of Rambo. Or as my daughter explained; Steele just appeared like a parody of the most flamboyantly obnoxious “Bro Vet” ever. (see definition here.) My daughter is not a fan of the extreme bro vets; the most toxically masculine of them are pretty obnoxious about female veterans.
For an explanation of my own mental alarm in the case of Landon Steele, I’m of a generation where the slightly older Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans were much more likely to downplay their service and “disappear” any visual evidence of having served in the military – things like caps, t-shirts and service rings. There was a stigma to being in or having served, which didn’t even begin to let up until the early 1980s. Arthur Hadley called it the “other America of Defense” in The Straw Giant, his 1986 study of the military as it existed then, describing the military as a kind of invisible archipelago, unknown and disregarded by the media, political and academic elite. And notably, what with my own military service, I’ve known, associated, worked with, and occasional dated romantically – a lot of other veterans. Many of them had “interesting” experiences in their past service, for certain meanings of “interesting” up to and including tours of duty where their next of kin had excellent odds of collecting a life insurance payout. They usually didn’t talk much about those experiences. Oblique references, stories of a sometimes grimly comic nature, things that happened to other guys … the main understanding I came away with, is that a serious bad-ass does not need to boast or demonstrate being a serious bad-ass. The men whom I knew for certain had serious cred that way were almost always rather quiet, soft-spoken guys. They certainly had no need of being a kind of military veteran social media Kardashian. Your comments?
I read a bit of that first story and it sounds weird. Is there any objective evidence of this guy’s service ?
When I was teaching medical students I used to warn them about Vietnam stories from County Hospital patients.
He did serve, Mike K. Air Force (for two years before being chucked out) and then a tour with an Army Guard unit, where he did deploy … but he seems to have a rather active fantasy life during those hitches and afterwards. Talked a lot of BS, and scampered for new friends whenever the old ones began to be suspicious.
I did my 25, including 2 wartime 1-year tours in Iraq. Since then, I’ve had literally nothing to do with the military beyond retirement benefits, and I’m happy with that–That chapter of my life is closed. Well, as closed as it gets, I suppose.
The thing I’ve observed, over the years, though? If a guy or girl is talking about the things they did, in terms of “I killed twenty guys with a can opener…”, then they’re almost certainly lying about it. I’ve only ever met one guy who was an exception to that, vouched for by his fellow Vietnam-era veterans, and he was pretty much the sociopathic exception that proves the rule. Him, I had pegged for a blowhard fantasist of the first order, which I commented on. I was then informed that, no, he really did all that crap he talks about, and, yes, he’s a loony asshole, but he is one of us.
Real veterans who saw their elephants generally don’t talk about the killing or the deaths they experienced. They will tell you tons of stories about stealing pallets of beer from the O-Club, and all about that funny-ass thing Mikey did, but they won’t tell you about Mikey getting his head blown off the week after. That stuff is too personal, too intimate. Telling an outsider that crap is like discussing the time you were raped as a child, and it just does not happen in the real world. Real combat veterans generally don’t share the trauma even with their families, which is why you hear so many times about people finding out that Grandpa wasn’t actually a file clerk in WWII, but some kind of serious bad-ass with a rack of valor awards that takes your breath away.
I buried a guy like that, once, as a CAO for a retiree. His family literally had no idea that he’d “been there, done that” in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He’d been a replacement during Normandy, got wounded fighting in the hedgerows, spent time in a hospital in England and then wound up being fed into the Battle of the Bulge. End of the war, he’d accumulated several Bronze Stars with the Valor device, and had been submitted for a Silver Star that got lost in the chaos after his last WWII wounding. After the war, he’d gone home, couldn’t find a job, and rejoined the Army as a clerk. During Korea, he was “that guy” who had organized the defense of his headquarters element when it was almost overrun during the Chinese counter-attack, and he’d been key and critical to getting his element out from under during the retreat south. For all that, he finally did get his Silver Star, and he wound up doing a second tour in Korea during the immediate post-war period where he saw combat again when his convoy was ambushed by guerrillas. He closed out his career in Vietnam during the mid-1960s, doing two tours over there, and had another “overrun” experience when the firebase he was working out of got hit by NVA sappers.
After he finally retired, as near as I can tell, he never mentioned a word about any of this from the day he walked out of Fort Lewis to the day he died in the early 1990s. He married after he retired, and all his wife ever knew was that he’d been in the Army during WWII and had retired from “government work” in the sixties. Never said a word about any of it, to anyone. Never went to the reunions for any of his units, never seemed to have any side-effects in terms of PTSD or anything else. I had to order all his awards and his DD-214 as the CAO, and I’m here to tell you, that was ‘effing surreal–I’d been told he had some military service by the family, but they had no clue. From what I could make out, this guy had been a rock throughout it all–The Battle of the Bulge citation he had seemed to indicate that he’d been the reason that about a dozen other green soldiers survived and didn’t get killed or captured, because he’d taken charge of them when the headquarters where they’d been waiting for dispersal down to their assigned units got hit. Somehow, he’d mother-henned them out of the chaos and away from the Germans, kept them going, and after about a week of wandering around through the chaos, he’d marched them all into the first American unit they found, along with some German POWs he’d picked up.
I never met the man, but I wish I had.